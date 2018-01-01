Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) (18053 Views)

5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) / Woman Gives Birth To A Goat In Port-Harcourt (Disturbing Photos) / Ghanaian Boy Born With His Organs Outside His Stomach (exomphalos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)









Source: A baby was born with internal organs outside at Comprehensive Health Centre Ugbokpo,Benue state.The executive chairman of Apa local government council Chief Hon. Solomon Oche Danjuma visited the baby this morning.He appealed for assistance from the general public to enable the child survive.Hon. Solomon also made arrangement to convey the baby to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi after experts must have put the baby in a stable condition.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/baby-born-without-internal-organs.html?m=1 1 Like

Jesus





And Thomas who is also called Didymus be like: except I go to Benue and I see the baby and I put my hands on it and I can feel it is an organ, I won't believe!



. 'Cause of PHOTOSHOP I can't believe such anymore.And Thomas who is also called Didymus be like: except I go to Benue and I see the baby and I put my hands on it and I can feel it is an organ, I won't believe! 4 Likes

And the baby is still alive. Oh no!! 7 Likes 1 Share

Disturbing...

Nothing way hausa no fit born 5 Likes

holyshit,I feel for this lovely cute baby 5 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

God is wonderdul.

The baby is still alive and really cute, hmm.

Scientists and Darwinians,what is the likely explanation for this deformity? 4 Likes

God 1 Like

.

Are there nairalanders who find graphic images too disgusting that they avoid Opening such threads?? 1 Like

Why didn't the Doctors push those organs inside? 1 Like

I pray the baby finds help... 5 Likes

wilsonreuben:

'Cause of PHOTOSHOP I can't believe such anymore.



And Thomas who is also called Didymus be like: except I go to Benue and I see the baby and I put my hands on it and I can feel it is an organ, I won't believe!



.

If you can't decipher something real from fake at this your age,I totally give up.



dbynonetwork:

See what BUHARI herdsmen has caused..





BUHARI you will never go unpunished..



Up stupidity is to high heavens.Everything is not politics Mr. Man



awa:

Why didn't the Doctors push those organs inside?

Like through the Anus

You must be a Living Faith Chapel member.

Your case is different



tobidipity:

Nothing way hausa no fit born

You should change your moniker to Stupidity If you can't decipher something real from fake at this your age,I totally give up.Up stupidity is to high heavens.Everything is not politics Mr. ManLike through the AnusYou must be a Living Faith Chapel member.Your case is differentYou should change your moniker to Stupidity 23 Likes 3 Shares

I just can't fit blive dis

See what BUHARI herdsmen has caused..





BUHARI you will never go unpunished.. 3 Likes

. Lord, have mercy! Gracious heavens!. Lord, have mercy!

oh my Gush

One of the people slaughtered by Fulani herdsmen must have reincarnated in the form of the baby. 1 Like

Really disturbing

Hausa with awkward baby's be like 5&6 1 Like

hailall:

God

Thank God you're not a doctor..



you for don kill many people Thank God you're not a doctor..you for don kill many people

This is serious.

tobidipity:

Nothing way hausa no fit born Why are Ipobyoots so deluded/stupid? Why are Ipobyoots so deluded/stupid? 1 Like

God has a purpose for the baby

awa:

Why didn't the Doctors push those organs inside?





These Nairalanders won't kill somebody with laughter...



You require one or more surgeries to correct this condition; and no, it is not found only among northerners. It may be genetic or caused by drugs which inhibit closure of the abdomen while in the uterus.



The medical term is Omphalocele gastroschisis



Given the level of our healthcare system, most babies with this condition die usually from of sepsis. These Nairalanders won't kill somebody with laughter...You require one or more surgeries to correct this condition; and no, it is not found only among northerners. It may be genetic or caused by drugs which inhibit closure of the abdomen while in the uterus.The medical term isgastroschisisGiven the level of our healthcare system, most babies with this condition die usually from of sepsis. 1 Like

Omphalocoele

tobidipity:

Nothing way hausa no fit born

Stupidity abi tobidipity... Who told you all Benue citizens are Hausa



Besides... Hausa ain't humans anymore right. They're now aliens that give birth to deformed babies Stupidity abi tobidipity... Who told you all Benue citizens are HausaBesides... Hausa ain't humans anymore right. They're now aliens that give birth to deformed babies 3 Likes

Jesus is Lord

tobidipity:

Nothing way hausa no fit born All north are not hausa, how come benue b hausa All north are not hausa, how come benue b hausa 1 Like