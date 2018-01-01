₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by zoba88: 4:47pm
A baby was born with internal organs outside at Comprehensive Health Centre Ugbokpo,Benue state.The executive chairman of Apa local government council Chief Hon. Solomon Oche Danjuma visited the baby this morning.He appealed for assistance from the general public to enable the child survive.Hon. Solomon also made arrangement to convey the baby to Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) Makurdi after experts must have put the baby in a stable condition.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/baby-born-without-internal-organs.html?m=1
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by Jesusloveyou(m): 4:49pm
Jesus
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by wilsonreuben(m): 5:20pm
'Cause of PHOTOSHOP I can't believe such anymore.
And Thomas who is also called Didymus be like: except I go to Benue and I see the baby and I put my hands on it and I can feel it is an organ, I won't believe!
.
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by Evablizin(f): 5:21pm
And the baby is still alive. Oh no!!
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by WeirdWolf: 6:32pm
Disturbing...
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by tobidipity(m): 6:32pm
Nothing way hausa no fit born
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by juddybrown(m): 6:33pm
holyshit,I feel for this lovely cute baby
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 6:33pm
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by Vyolet(f): 6:33pm
God is wonderdul.
The baby is still alive and really cute, hmm.
Scientists and Darwinians,what is the likely explanation for this deformity?
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by hailall: 6:34pm
God
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by tunjijones(m): 6:34pm
.
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by swiz123(m): 6:34pm
Are there nairalanders who find graphic images too disgusting that they avoid Opening such threads??
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by awa(m): 6:34pm
Why didn't the Doctors push those organs inside?
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by christejames(m): 6:34pm
I pray the baby finds help...
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by Lifebender(m): 6:34pm
wilsonreuben:
If you can't decipher something real from fake at this your age,I totally give up.
dbynonetwork:
Up stupidity is to high heavens.Everything is not politics Mr. Man
awa:
Like through the Anus
You must be a Living Faith Chapel member.
Your case is different
tobidipity:
You should change your moniker to Stupidity
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by youngeezy: 6:34pm
I just can't fit blive dis
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by dbynonetwork: 6:34pm
See what BUHARI herdsmen has caused..
BUHARI you will never go unpunished..
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by PrimadonnaO(f): 6:35pm
Gracious heavens! . Lord, have mercy!
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by SwayG: 6:35pm
oh my Gush
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by Donvalentino55(m): 6:35pm
One of the people slaughtered by Fulani herdsmen must have reincarnated in the form of the baby.
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by cerowo(f): 6:36pm
Really disturbing
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by Krestkross: 6:36pm
Hausa with awkward baby's be like 5&6
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by SwayG: 6:36pm
hailall:
Thank God you're not a doctor..
you for don kill many people
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by Fxmanager(m): 6:37pm
This is serious.
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by Augiiee(m): 6:37pm
tobidipity:Why are Ipobyoots so deluded/stupid?
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by obinna58(m): 6:37pm
God has a purpose for the baby
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 6:37pm
awa:
These Nairalanders won't kill somebody with laughter...
You require one or more surgeries to correct this condition; and no, it is not found only among northerners. It may be genetic or caused by drugs which inhibit closure of the abdomen while in the uterus.
The medical term is
Given the level of our healthcare system, most babies with this condition die usually from of sepsis.
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by uc97: 6:37pm
Omphalocoele
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by masciv: 6:38pm
tobidipity:
Stupidity abi tobidipity... Who told you all Benue citizens are Hausa
Besides... Hausa ain't humans anymore right. They're now aliens that give birth to deformed babies
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by jayied(m): 6:38pm
Jesus is Lord
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by Hakeymco(m): 6:39pm
tobidipity:All north are not hausa, how come benue b hausa
|Re: Baby Born With Internal Organs Outside In Benue State (Disturbing Photos) by micflo28(m): 6:39pm
Its unfortunate we first ridicule one publicly before doing what is right. The child just needs a single surgery to get her life back but we couldn't just quietly help this child without fuss. What do we derive mocking someone in a pathetic situation. God help this child.
