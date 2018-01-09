₦airaland Forum

Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect (15053 Views)

Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by AnonymousIP: 5:29pm
@VIVIANGIST

Shared on IG With caption ..

 If u think u can, or u think u can’t, your right. Excellence ought to a habit, not an act!
Onceagain #congratulations #GeorgeWeah #liberia 

BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/chinedu-ikedieze-with-george-weah/



Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by itspzpics(m): 5:39pm
Nice one
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by sunnysunny69(m): 5:44pm
President elect not president yet.
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by cruzita(f): 5:50pm
GREAT BALLER

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Hotshawarma(m): 5:51pm
sunnysunny69:
President elect not president yet.
you wan kill am before dem sworn am in??

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Uyiii: 5:55pm
this guy play ball sha and he's replicating that success again in politics.
I wish him well always and hope he wins political ballon d'OR alsosmiley

P.s: na tattoo dey weah hand so? oga presido your melanocytic factory nor be here o.

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by AnonymousIP: 6:00pm
Hotshawarma:
you wan kill am before dem sworn am in??

MY BROTHER ASK AM OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Fxmanager(m): 6:10pm
Following
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by delugajackson(m): 6:40pm
Hotshawarma:
you wan kill am before dem sworn am in??

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by elvischukie(m): 6:48pm
nice one
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by nairavsdollars: 7:36pm
This is not Chinedu Ikedieze abi has he added extra height?

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by sodiqapril(m): 7:37pm
this man looks simple, I hope he doesn't fail those who put their hopes on him

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by staystrong(m): 7:37pm
i hope he makes a good leader,just as he was a good footballer

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by LOVEGINO(m): 7:38pm
sunnysunny69:
President elect not president yet.
buhari must hear dis
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by afbstrategies: 7:38pm
ok
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by RealAAdekunjo(m): 7:38pm
make sense
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Jerrypolo(m): 7:38pm
Aki going places without Paw Paw.
Dude just faded like that.
Nice one dude. Keep flying..

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by rozayx5(m): 7:39pm
i saw the boyz around him

do anyhow, see anyhow


cool cool cool

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:39pm
That's nice. Once again, congratulations to the President-elect and to the good people of Liberia.
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by PMBtill2023(m): 7:39pm
AnonymousIP:
@VIVIANGIST

Shared on IG With caption ..

 If u think u can, or u think u can’t, your right. Excellence ought to a habit, not an act!
Onceagain #congratulations #GeorgeWeah #liberia 

BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/chinedu-ikedieze-with-george-weah/



This man is on course to be the most humble president ever...my opinion!

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by soberdrunk(m): 7:40pm
Electing leaders based on sentiments and Favoritism is what is hindering rapid growth and development in Africa, i have nothing against Mr George Weah but i personally reckon he will have served Liberia better as a "Sports Minister' and not "President'. Liberia has a very long way to go in terms of economic and social development and this requires someone that is very experienced and very intellectually sound and i doubt if Mr Weah is that individual...... angry

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Zabilon007(m): 7:40pm
Weah Kinda looks Like Idris Elba
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by dikeigbo2(m): 7:41pm
sunnysunny69:
President elect not president yet.







Wetin be your own?......the world knows that he is a president ...
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Moyinoluwa35: 7:41pm
a
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by naijamakossa(m): 7:41pm
Jerrypolo:
Aki going places without Paw Paw.

Dude just faded like that.

Nice one dude. Keep flying..
this is what we called grace of God,when you have that grace you will go places.

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by ProsperMVE(m): 7:42pm
Z

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:42pm
When a man is diligent in the works of his hands, he will sit before kings and not mere men.

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by bukynkwuenu: 7:44pm
sunnysunny69:
President elect not president yet.


bad belle.....is it your president elect

Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by celebrityevent0: 7:44pm
Nice one bro. I sight you..
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by gregyboy(m): 7:48pm
No one wants to take

Pics with bubu he seems is a disater to mankind
Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by mightyhaze: 7:49pm
chinedu fit senior this guy o

