@VIVIANGIST



Shared on IG With caption ..



If u think u can, or u think u can’t, your right. Excellence ought to a habit, not an act!

Onceagain #congratulations #GeorgeWeah #liberia



BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/chinedu-ikedieze-with-george-weah/







Shared on IG With caption .. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Nice one

President elect not president yet.

GREAT BALLER 2 Likes 1 Share

sunnysunny69:

President elect not president yet. you wan kill am before dem sworn am in?? you wan kill am before dem sworn am in?? 31 Likes 2 Shares



I wish him well always and hope he wins political ballon d'OR also



P.s: na tattoo dey weah hand so? oga presido your melanocytic factory nor be here o. this guy play ball sha and he's replicating that success again in politics.I wish him well always and hope he wins political ballon d'OR alsoP.s: na tattoo dey weah hand so? oga presido your melanocytic factory nor be here o. 1 Like 1 Share

Hotshawarma:

you wan kill am before dem sworn am in??

MY BROTHER ASK AM OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO MY BROTHER ASK AM OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO 13 Likes 1 Share

Following

Hotshawarma:

you wan kill am before dem sworn am in?? 2 Likes

nice one

This is not Chinedu Ikedieze abi has he added extra height? 2 Likes

this man looks simple, I hope he doesn't fail those who put their hopes on him 4 Likes

i hope he makes a good leader,just as he was a good footballer 7 Likes

sunnysunny69:

President elect not president yet. buhari must hear dis buhari must hear dis

ok

make sense

Aki going places without Paw Paw.

Dude just faded like that.

Nice one dude. Keep flying.. 3 Likes





do anyhow, see anyhow





i saw the boyz around himdo anyhow, see anyhow 1 Like

That's nice. Once again, congratulations to the President-elect and to the good people of Liberia.

This man is on course to be the most humble president ever...my opinion! This man is on course to be the most humble president ever...my opinion! 4 Likes

Electing leaders based on sentiments and Favoritism is what is hindering rapid growth and development in Africa, i have nothing against Mr George Weah but i personally reckon he will have served Liberia better as a "Sports Minister' and not "President'. Liberia has a very long way to go in terms of economic and social development and this requires someone that is very experienced and very intellectually sound and i doubt if Mr Weah is that individual...... 4 Likes

Weah Kinda looks Like Idris Elba

sunnysunny69:

President elect not president yet.













Wetin be your own?......the world knows that he is a president ... Wetin be your own?......the world knows that he is a president ...

Jerrypolo:

Aki going places without Paw Paw.



Dude just faded like that.



Nice one dude. Keep flying.. this is what we called grace of God,when you have that grace you will go places. this is what we called grace of God,when you have that grace you will go places. 3 Likes 1 Share

When a man is diligent in the works of his hands, he will sit before kings and not mere men. 2 Likes

sunnysunny69:

President elect not president yet.



bad belle.....is it your president elect bad belle.....is it your president elect 3 Likes

Nice one bro. I sight you..

No one wants to take



Pics with bubu he seems is a disater to mankind