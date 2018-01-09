₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by AnonymousIP: 5:29pm
Shared on IG With caption ..
If u think u can, or u think u can’t, your right. Excellence ought to a habit, not an act!
Onceagain #congratulations #GeorgeWeah #liberia
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by itspzpics(m): 5:39pm
Nice one
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by sunnysunny69(m): 5:44pm
President elect not president yet.
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by cruzita(f): 5:50pm
GREAT BALLER
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Hotshawarma(m): 5:51pm
sunnysunny69:you wan kill am before dem sworn am in??
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Uyiii: 5:55pm
this guy play ball sha and he's replicating that success again in politics.
I wish him well always and hope he wins political ballon d'OR also
P.s: na tattoo dey weah hand so? oga presido your melanocytic factory nor be here o.
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by AnonymousIP: 6:00pm
Hotshawarma:
MY BROTHER ASK AM OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Fxmanager(m): 6:10pm
Following
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by delugajackson(m): 6:40pm
Hotshawarma:
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by elvischukie(m): 6:48pm
nice one
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by nairavsdollars: 7:36pm
This is not Chinedu Ikedieze abi has he added extra height?
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by sodiqapril(m): 7:37pm
this man looks simple, I hope he doesn't fail those who put their hopes on him
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by staystrong(m): 7:37pm
i hope he makes a good leader,just as he was a good footballer
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by LOVEGINO(m): 7:38pm
sunnysunny69:buhari must hear dis
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by afbstrategies: 7:38pm
ok
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by RealAAdekunjo(m): 7:38pm
make sense
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Jerrypolo(m): 7:38pm
Aki going places without Paw Paw.
Dude just faded like that.
Nice one dude. Keep flying..
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by rozayx5(m): 7:39pm
i saw the boyz around him
do anyhow, see anyhow
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:39pm
That's nice. Once again, congratulations to the President-elect and to the good people of Liberia.
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by PMBtill2023(m): 7:39pm
AnonymousIP:This man is on course to be the most humble president ever...my opinion!
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by soberdrunk(m): 7:40pm
Electing leaders based on sentiments and Favoritism is what is hindering rapid growth and development in Africa, i have nothing against Mr George Weah but i personally reckon he will have served Liberia better as a "Sports Minister' and not "President'. Liberia has a very long way to go in terms of economic and social development and this requires someone that is very experienced and very intellectually sound and i doubt if Mr Weah is that individual......
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Zabilon007(m): 7:40pm
Weah Kinda looks Like Idris Elba
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by dikeigbo2(m): 7:41pm
sunnysunny69:
Wetin be your own?......the world knows that he is a president ...
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by Moyinoluwa35: 7:41pm
a
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by naijamakossa(m): 7:41pm
Jerrypolo:this is what we called grace of God,when you have that grace you will go places.
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by ProsperMVE(m): 7:42pm
Z
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by MANNABBQGRILLS: 7:42pm
When a man is diligent in the works of his hands, he will sit before kings and not mere men.
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by bukynkwuenu: 7:44pm
sunnysunny69:
bad belle.....is it your president elect
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by celebrityevent0: 7:44pm
Nice one bro. I sight you..
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by mosho2good: 7:44pm
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by gregyboy(m): 7:48pm
No one wants to take
Pics with bubu he seems is a disater to mankind
|Re: Chinedu Ikedieze Pictured With George Weah, Liberian President-Elect by mightyhaze: 7:49pm
chinedu fit senior this guy o
