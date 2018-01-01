Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) (16214 Views)

The singer shared a picture and video of himself under the sea.



Watch below.



after the take it EAZI tin??

This is purely "leg over" after the take it EAZI tin??This is purely "leg over" 5 Likes

Temi no follow him go

U know hold teni otedola





She should block the card else she'll continue to wonder who's using the card to shop online. Paper Boiz at work here.



There's a snitch in the staffs of the house... hehehehehe



My boys go vex for this one I post here now Temi don enter one cornerShe should block the card else she'll continue to wonder who's using the card to shop online. Paper Boiz at work here.There's a snitch in the staffs of the house... heheheheheMy boys go vex for this one I post here now 13 Likes

Eazi dey flex ,temi credit card dey flex 4 anoda person hand 3 Likes

This guy shouldn't bother leaving that sea instead of shouting pour me water into our ears 3 Likes

Shark dey come o 1 Like

lalasticlala

bad belle will now come and say is Temi credit him thief

money is good.

Lol ....

Life of the rich.

flexing Temis money 1 Like

Ahahahahahaahhahahahahaha.... mr eazi don dey use her money flex

Card in use

Fans?! 1 Share

.a

heeya

temi's credit card have suffered... waiting for dammy krane's post 1 Like

Dammy krane don get competition

i trust my 9ja peeps ..dem go say na temi money he dey use like that cos of the credit card ish..lol..

Otedola's money is working 1 Like

he don dey date otedola pekin now,nothing to sing.

So Eazi cannot have his own money again...





Mchew

Temi's money ooo

Continue dey under water wen u dun dey turn upcoming musician

okrika boxer

temi go hear am temi go hear am

Mr Eazi...the guy Nigerians love to hate...but he brought it upon himself though

some are probably wishing he gets eaten by a shark...lol