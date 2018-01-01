₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,941,871 members, 4,017,767 topics. Date: Wednesday, 10 January 2018 at 08:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) (16214 Views)
This Lady Is Claiming Mr. Eazi Is Her Boyfriend, See Birthday Shout Out / "Guys, Find A Girl Who Will Pamper You Like Temi Otedola Is Pampering Mr Eazi" / Davido Scared Of Death As He Fly In The Sky Looking Down The Sea (PICS, VID) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by WotzupNG: 4:05pm
While his girlfriend, Temi Otedola is on social media wondering who is using her credit card to shop online, Mr Eazi is busy enjoying the time of his life on vacation.
The singer shared a picture and video of himself under the sea.
Watch below.
http://www.purplefeel.com/2018/01/mr-eazi-enjoying-vacation-under-sea.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O8Etwwue5lc&feature=youtu.be
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by OceanmorganTrix: 4:05pm
after the take it EAZI tin??
This is purely "leg over"
5 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by benedictnsi(m): 4:08pm
Temi no follow him go
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by fernandez1(m): 4:10pm
U know hold teni otedola
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by correctguy101(m): 4:14pm
Temi don enter one corner
She should block the card else she'll continue to wonder who's using the card to shop online. Paper Boiz at work here.
There's a snitch in the staffs of the house... hehehehehe
My boys go vex for this one I post here now
13 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by cruzita(f): 4:26pm
Eazi dey flex ,temi credit card dey flex 4 anoda person hand
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by 2O17: 4:41pm
This guy shouldn't bother leaving that sea instead of shouting pour me water into our ears
3 Likes
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by LifestyleTonite: 4:44pm
Shark dey come o
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by LifestyleTonite: 5:22pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by 3millionia: 7:11pm
bad belle will now come and say is Temi credit him thief
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by mayowascholar: 7:11pm
money is good.
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by Berlyn1(f): 7:11pm
Lol ....
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by deafeyez: 7:11pm
Life of the rich.
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by aleeyus(m): 7:12pm
flexing Temis money
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by Mrphylor09: 7:12pm
Ahahahahahaahhahahahahaha.... mr eazi don dey use her money flex
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by bjayx: 7:12pm
Card in use
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by adeniyi55: 7:13pm
Fans?!
1 Share
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by drey69(m): 7:13pm
.a
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by DHORNE: 7:13pm
heeya
temi's credit card have suffered... waiting for dammy krane's post
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by Proffdada: 7:13pm
Dammy krane don get competition
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by pussyponder: 7:14pm
i trust my 9ja peeps ..dem go say na temi money he dey use like that cos of the credit card ish..lol..
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by kramer: 7:14pm
Otedola's money is working
1 Like
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by Lanretoye(m): 7:15pm
he don dey date otedola pekin now,nothing to sing.
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by dingbang(m): 7:15pm
So Eazi cannot have his own money again...
Mchew
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by nwanza1: 7:16pm
Temi's money ooo
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by dennisworld1(m): 7:18pm
Continue dey under water wen u dun dey turn upcoming musician
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by OCTAVO: 7:18pm
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by wane01(m): 7:20pm
okrika boxer
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by ChineseBuggati3(m): 7:20pm
temi go hear am
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by Mariangeles: 7:20pm
Mr Eazi...the guy Nigerians love to hate...but he brought it upon himself though
some are probably wishing he gets eaten by a shark...lol
|Re: Mr Eazi Enjoying His Vacation Under The Sea (PICS, VIDEO) by Snow02(m): 7:22pm
who's credit card is he using this time??... nah I'm just kidding have fun nigga
An Interview With Actress Chiege Alisigwe / PICTURES: Rick Ross Lose A Lot of Weight / Meet Arianna Angel, The Girl With A Bigger Yarnsh Than Nicki Minaj And Kim Karda
Viewing this topic: dagreensblog, sammi21(m), GATED(f), TalkTalkTwins(m), Safiaaa(f), Millz404(m), culcid(m), demolinka(m), Sirme411(m), ETNCLASSIC(m), showstopperss, dukechilezie(m), Mrviktor, Eboski(m), bola565, trigger11, freda506(f), bintalabi(f), hoppez(m), Lekan6ix, profstar(m), Tammynator(m), MarchLegend, ezebunafo(m), papascode, Adedaniel211(m), morgan2pp, Mufahsa, elaigwusimona, biolite(m), dandollar1, Oam96(m), inception101(m), Gidimann, pawsofdikeje(m), frankIzuchukwu(m), ElectGINeer(m), SIRmuel86(m), Chuknovski(m), DOD1, icnsystem(m), oluwoleife, fizzy4luv(m), Jamesclassic, Richkid97(m), sisipelebe(f), Confuciusng(m), adeniyi3971(m), Postfut, mayorall(m), segunrichard(m), Izykid10(m), namdy, chatwithjide(m), waveman2, Ormorlehwah(f), EOA1, Illegal44, Bloggz74(m), idygee, SEHHYTEX(m), WealthPhillips(m), oreeo and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17