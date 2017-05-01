Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Only 24 Candidates In Zamfara Passed 2017 Nov/Dec NECO GCE (4070 Views)

JAMB To Register 2 Million Candidates In 2018 / Jamb Candidates In Makurdi Barricade Benue State Government House (photos) / WAEC Withholds Results Of 13,488 Candidates In Released Nov/dec Exam Record (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Only 24 candidates from Zamfara state passed the 2017 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination of the National Examinations Council (NECO).



The examination was reportedly taken by 186 candidates in Zamfara.



According to PUNCH, Charles Uwakwe, NECO registrar, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger state.



“For candidates’ general performance by states, Ogun state has the best result as 4,766 students out of the 5,213 that sat for the exam obtained five credits and above in all subjects, representing 91.42 per cent,” he said.



“Zamfara State records the worst result; only 24 out of the 186 candidates obtained five credits and above, representing 12.90 per cent.”



He said out of the 42,429 candidates that sat for the examination, only 24,098 which represents 56.79 per cent got five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.



Uwakwe said a further breakdown shows that of the 41,429 that sat for English Language, 70.62 per cent (29,258) got credit pass, while 78.82 per cent of the 41,485 (32,701) that sat for Mathematics had the same grade.



Source: The examination was reportedly taken by 186 candidates in Zamfara.According to, Charles Uwakwe, NECO registrar, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists at the council’s headquarters in Minna, Niger state.“For candidates’ general performance by states, Ogun state has the best result as 4,766 students out of the 5,213 that sat for the exam obtained five credits and above in all subjects, representing 91.42 per cent,” he said.“Zamfara State records the worst result; only 24 out of the 186 candidates obtained five credits and above, representing 12.90 per cent.”He said out of the 42,429 candidates that sat for the examination, only 24,098 which represents 56.79 per cent got five credits, including English Language and Mathematics.Uwakwe said a further breakdown shows that of the 41,429 that sat for English Language, 70.62 per cent (29,258) got credit pass, while 78.82 per cent of the 41,485 (32,701) that sat for Mathematics had the same grade.Source: https://www.examrelief.com.ng/24-candidates-passed-2017-nov-dec-neco-gce-zamfara-state/ 2 Likes

Lalasticlala



We need to realise that until Northern Nigeria gets enlightened and properly educated then we are going no where as a Nation. You can sit down in South West Or South East and be making mockery of the North's illiteracy and severely poor education but realise that they are the ones with the highest votes in any election, realise that by virtue of quota they must get federal jobs even if unqualified, they send more than half of our legislators to NASS. They constitute a large chunk of the Executive portfolio and appointments. If they are not educated enough to demand good governance or exposed enough to see how incompetent our leaders are in comparison to other nations then there is no way we can get out of the horrid situation we are in this country...



Any nation that must thrive must have citizens that are very impatient with poor and mediocre leadership. Citizens that can easily flip their support. Citizens that can put their elected officials on their toes. Unfortunately only Lagosians can still partly boast of these attributes. But Northern Nigerian is generally worse off than the South-the North is too Religious, Tribal, loyal, patient and mediocre. All attributes that emanates from a lack of exposure and proper education which unfortunately encourages the worst of society to reach out for public service.....and these is the only reason you have fools like Yerima(a pedophile) would have ever served in office. 40 Likes 4 Shares

Dem try...

Cultural & religious believes has a role in their lack of interest for quality education. More enlightenment on the need for education needs to be done. I don't support govt reducing standards all in the name of quota system. 5 Likes

How would Nigeria progress when the only subject they understand and get A is Bombing education 9 Likes

Zamfara right? I'm not surprised 4 Likes









This is the sad reality in Nigeria In Nigeria even the failures among the 12% of Zamfara will still rule the 91% of those from Ogun state.This is the sad reality in Nigeria

Ok

Jeez.. What a state





For free natural home made remedies for life threatening infections and diseases, kindly visit NATURAL REMEDY LAB today. For free natural home made remedies for life threatening infections and diseases, kindly visit NATURAL REMEDY LAB today.

24 na only ?dem try na ,no be Zamfara...If na to kill now na A all of dem go get.Scrap North n u see a better Nigeria 6 Likes 1 Share

Statsocial:

Lalasticlala



We need to realise that until Northern Nigeria gets enlightened and properly educated then we are going no where as a Nation. You can sit down in South West Or South East and be making mockery of the North's illiteracy and severely poor education but realise that they are the ones with the highest votes in any election, realise that by virtue of quota they must get federal jobs even if unqualified, they send more than half of our legislators to NASS. They constitute a large chunk of the Executive portfolio and appointments. If they are not educated enough to demand good governance or exposed enough to see how incompetent our leaders are in comparison to other nations then there is no way we can get out of the horrid situation we are in this country...



Any nation that must thrive must have citizens that are very impatient with poor and mediocre leadership. Citizens that can easily flip their support. Citizens that can put their elected officials on their toes. Unfortunately only Lagosians can still partly boast of these attributes. But Northern Nigerian is generally worse off than the South-the North is too Religious, Tribal, loyal, patient and mediocre. All attributes that emanates from a lack of exposure and proper education which unfortunately encourages the worst of society to reach out for public service.....and these is the only reason you have fools like Yerima(a pedophile) would have ever served in office.

You post made me reflect back to the days of SDP and NRC...i.e Abiola and Tofa ...you will be surprised to know that Abiola got enough northern states during the annulled elections, whilst Tofa as well got enough south south states.



Nowadays, we are clouded by tribe, ethnicity, Religion et al as regards to competency. Until then like you rightly said, nothing for Naija You post made me reflect back to the days of SDP and NRC...i.e Abiola and Tofa ...you will be surprised to know that Abiola got enough northern states during the annulled elections, whilst Tofa as well got enough south south states.Nowadays, we are clouded by tribe, ethnicity, Religion et al as regards to competency. Until then like you rightly said, nothing for Naija 4 Likes



It started with the original thread

and now this one again!

I am expecting threads about the state with the highest number of female candidates, blind candidates et al. I know they will still make fp. education mods sef For how long will this neco results trendIt started with the original thread www.nairaland.com/4279555/ogun-leads-neco-releases-november#64040653 then NCAN members started their analysis with www.nairaland.com/4279877/plateau-oyo-states-lead-exam#64045225 and now this one again!I am expecting threads about the state with the highest number of female candidates, blind candidates et al. I know they will still make fp. education mods sef

Am more concerned by their turn up rate, imagine only 186 student sat for the exam that shows they are not ready to learn in that state. 8 Likes 2 Shares



Then North occupies most govt roles Then North occupies most govt roles 1 Like

What do you expect? No wonder , buhari has no WAEC cert. 3 Likes

Ok.

Not surprised. Lived in Zamfara for 4 years +. The only reason majority (not all) of the youths go to school is because of scholarship that the SG do pay every session.



It's just like paying them to go to school. 2 Likes

This is how they study

im sure dat 90% of d successful ones are southerners residents in d state 10 Likes

Leaders in the north should sell more of western education and desist from peddling religious sentiment and senseless fanatism. 3 Likes

Statsocial:

Lalasticlala



We need to realise that until Northern Nigeria gets enlightened and properly educated then we are going no where as a Nation. You can sit down in South West Or South East and be making mockery of the North's illiteracy and severely poor education but realise that they are the ones with the highest votes in any election, realise that by virtue of quota they must get federal jobs even if unqualified, they send more than half of our legislators to NASS. They constitute a large chunk of the Executive portfolio and appointments. If they are not educated enough to demand good governance or exposed enough to see how incompetent our leaders are in comparison to other nations then there is no way we can get out of the horrid situation we are in this country...



Any nation that must thrive must have citizens that are very impatient with poor and mediocre leadership. Citizens that can easily flip their support. Citizens that can put their elected officials on their toes. Unfortunately only Lagosians can still partly boast of these attributes. But Northern Nigerian is generally worse off than the South-the North is too Religious, Tribal, loyal, patient and mediocre. All attributes that emanates from a lack of exposure and proper education which unfortunately encourages the worst of society to reach out for public service.....and these is the only reason you have fools like Yerima(a pedophile) would have ever served in office.

Isn't that why a part of Nigeria wants to go its own way? They have complained for such a long time that the North is pulling the country backwards yet no one seems to be listening. It's also obvious that if you have a problem and do not recognize it and make an effort to solve it, there is nothing anyone else can do for you. Isn't that why a part of Nigeria wants to go its own way? They have complained for such a long time that the North is pulling the country backwards yet no one seems to be listening. It's also obvious that if you have a problem and do not recognize it and make an effort to solve it, there is nothing anyone else can do for you. 2 Likes

israelmao:

Leaders in the should sell more west education and desist from peddling religious sentiment and senseless fanatism.

Trust me, to some extent, it's not the fault of their leaders.



These are people that have free access to education. They pay close to nothing to get educated.



For the past 8 years, Sokoto and Zamfara state government have been paying WAEC/NECO fees for the indigenes, even non indigenes. My sister was a beneficiary when she was in secondary school.



There are lots of philanthropist that do same too.



It's just that the youths are something else. I can't begin to describe them lest people start shouting ethnic rubbish. I have been in the North for more than 20 years (born, brought up, schooled, served, and work). Lived in Zamfara and Sokoto for a combined 10 years.



To some extent though, I agree with you. But still, the indigenes get issues o. Trust me, to some extent, it's not the fault of their leaders.These are people that have free access to education. They pay close to nothing to get educated.For the past 8 years, Sokoto and Zamfara state government have been paying WAEC/NECO fees for the indigenes, even non indigenes. My sister was a beneficiary when she was in secondary school.There are lots of philanthropist that do same too.It's just that the youths are something else. I can't begin to describe them lest people start shouting ethnic rubbish. I have been in the North for more than 20 years (born, brought up, schooled, served, and work). Lived in Zamfara and Sokoto for a combined 10 years.To some extent though, I agree with you. But still, the indigenes get issues o. 4 Likes

The long post said it all...I served in the north,the literate (south) believes this people are backwards...this is one of the reasons the accept what ever that first come to them..if we educate them Nigeria will be a better place to be... 1 Like

Those are your future directors.



With all your first class certificates and Ph.Ds, you may end up being subservient to them. That's the reality of the Nigeria you live in.



Don't be surprised that the 24 that passed were graded on a different scale: An A grade could be 40%.

/

israelmao:

Leaders in the north should sell more of west education and desist from peddling religious sentiment and senseless fanatism. they are using that for their own benefit..the accept everything given to them do to ignorance they are using that for their own benefit..the accept everything given to them do to ignorance 1 Like

meanwhile in That same Zamfara

Statsocial:

Lalasticlala



We need to realise that until Northern Nigeria gets enlightened and properly educated then we are going no where as a Nation. You can sit down in South West Or South East and be making mockery of the North's illiteracy and severely poor education but realise that they are the ones with the highest votes in any election, realise that by virtue of quota they must get federal jobs even if unqualified, they send more than half of our legislators to NASS. They constitute a large chunk of the Executive portfolio and appointments. If they are not educated enough to demand good governance or exposed enough to see how incompetent our leaders are in comparison to other nations then there is no way we can get out of the horrid situation we are in this country...



Any nation that must thrive must have citizens that are very impatient with poor and mediocre leadership. Citizens that can easily flip their support. Citizens that can put their elected officials on their toes. Unfortunately only Lagosians can still partly boast of these attributes. But Northern Nigerian is generally worse off than the South -the North is too Religious, Tribal, loyal, patient and mediocre. All attributes that emanates from a lack of exposure and proper education which unfortunately encourages the worst of society to reach out for public service.....and these is the only reason you have fools like Yerima(a pedophile) would have ever served in office. You were making sense 'till you wrote that rubbish. You were making sense 'till you wrote that rubbish. 4 Likes