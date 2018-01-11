₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by ipafricaStaff(m): 1:13am
Fly Boi Inc Hit Maker Kiss daniel Recalls Back to A particular Song Called Gobe on his New Era Album, which he talked About how he lost his mum and Dad at that period and how his only brother uthy_omg was jammed inside a tipper truck, but it seems the fly boi inc just fulfilled the part mentioned in the song "if you survive i go carry you go dubia" As he just shared a video relating to that story.
Video Below.
cc; Lalasticlala
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6VufnnJ5Ks
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by MasterKim: 1:31am
U for add screenshot for us wey no get mb na
Abi wich kain Nigeria be dz sef
15 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by FisifunKododada: 4:29am
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by selch(m): 7:48am
Na this kind bro we dey pray for
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by cerowo(f): 8:03am
Wow..... So nice of him. Na this brother na i dy pray for
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by 9japrof(m): 8:14am
How is it news, it ain't ebggie deal na, abi na because na celeb
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by boolet(m): 8:15am
ipafricaStaff:Where is 'Dubia'?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by pinpinkay(m): 8:15am
Family first. God bless this man for his gesture.... Happy for them
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by cypruz(m): 8:15am
Ddfc
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by dbynonetwork: 8:16am
Good tidings...
BUHARI'S recession did not affect him..
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by DaddyKross: 8:16am
boolet:
In Madagascar
8 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by iluvpomo(m): 8:16am
boolet:just beyond sambisa side
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Tension532: 8:17am
me waste my mb and watch nigeria celeb doing stupidity
tufiakwa
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by slawomir: 8:17am
isoright
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by IYANGBALI: 8:18am
Na Photoshop jo
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Badboiz(m): 8:18am
Dubia is on planet Mars
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by freeman95(m): 8:19am
Make sense
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Neimar: 8:20am
op wetin be bother?
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Opiletool(m): 8:21am
MasterKim:
Lol
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by rodrirodri(m): 8:22am
That guy is his only brother.... wow.... will do more if I was in his shoe..... blood is everything...
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by boolet(m): 8:22am
iluvpomo:
DaddyKross:I thought as much
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Rextayne: 8:23am
Nice one Daniel.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Opiletool(m): 8:23am
boolet:
Are u kidding or what?
So you don't know where dubai is?
Dubai that is in katsina state after daura.
Smh
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by haywire1: 8:23am
How's this a news? If he doesn't take his own blood brother to dubai or give his own blood brother money ibeg who go help his brother if not him
.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by iammee(f): 8:25am
he said mama try and then papa die, which one come be papa and mama die op u no well.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by boolet(m): 8:25am
Opiletool:Calm down mallam, he misspelt it, if you don't get the sarcasm.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by puregrace: 8:26am
Op Correct "bother" to "brother" thank you
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Seequadry(m): 8:27am
Diz op sef... Are u from russia.?
U use Java phone post and u knw autocorrect on Nokia 3510 is not accurate
Bother/dubia
Needs to be corrected
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Opiletool(m): 8:28am
boolet:
Ur matter strong gan .
|Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by boolet(m): 8:29am
Opiletool:You be clown
