₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,942,103 members, 4,018,474 topics. Date: Thursday, 11 January 2018 at 09:09 AM

Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) (8338 Views)

Zlatan Ibile Shows Proof That He Takes Care Of Segun Wire / Kiss Daniel Flaunts His Big Cucumber, Seeks Expert Advice / Only Surviving Accident Victim On "Peace Mass Transit" Is Out Of Coma (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by ipafricaStaff(m): 1:13am
Fly Boi Inc Hit Maker Kiss daniel Recalls Back to A particular Song Called Gobe on his New Era Album, which he talked About how he lost his mum and Dad at that period and how his only brother uthy_omg was jammed inside a tipper truck, but it seems the fly boi inc just fulfilled the part mentioned in the song "if you survive i go carry you go dubia" As he just shared a video relating to that story.

Video Below.

cc; Lalasticlala



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6VufnnJ5Ks

Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by MasterKim: 1:31am
U for add screenshot for us wey no get mb na
Abi wich kain Nigeria be dz sef

15 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by FisifunKododada: 4:29am
cheesy
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by selch(m): 7:48am
Na this kind bro we dey pray for
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by cerowo(f): 8:03am
Wow..... So nice of him. Na this brother na i dy pray for kiss
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by 9japrof(m): 8:14am
How is it news, it ain't ebggie deal na, abi na because na celeb
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by boolet(m): 8:15am
ipafricaStaff:
Fly Boi Inc Hit Maker Kiss daniel Recalls Back to A particular Song Called Gobe on his New Era Album, which he talked About how he lost his mum and Dad at that period and how his only brother uthy_omg was jammed inside a tipper truck, but it seems the fly boi inc just fulfilled the part mentioned in the song "if you survive i go carry you go dubia" As he just shared a video relating to that story.

Video Below.

cc; Lalasticlala



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6VufnnJ5Ks
Where is 'Dubia'?

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by pinpinkay(m): 8:15am
Family first. God bless this man for his gesture.... Happy for them

1 Like

Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by cypruz(m): 8:15am
Ddfc
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by dbynonetwork: 8:16am
Good tidings...
BUHARI'S recession did not affect him..
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by DaddyKross: 8:16am
boolet:

Where is 'Dubia'?


In Madagascar

8 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by iluvpomo(m): 8:16am
boolet:

Where is 'Dubia'?
just beyond sambisa side grin

2 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Tension532: 8:17am
me waste my mb and watch nigeria celeb doing stupidity

tufiakwa

1 Like

Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by slawomir: 8:17am
isoright
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by IYANGBALI: 8:18am
Na Photoshop jo
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Badboiz(m): 8:18am
Dubia is on planet Mars
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by freeman95(m): 8:19am
Make sense
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Neimar: 8:20am
op wetin be bother? grin

1 Like

Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Opiletool(m): 8:21am
MasterKim:
U for add screenshot for us wey no get mb na
Abi wich kain Nigeria be dz sef

Lol
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by rodrirodri(m): 8:22am
That guy is his only brother.... wow.... will do more if I was in his shoe..... blood is everything...
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by boolet(m): 8:22am
iluvpomo:
just beyond sambisa side grin
DaddyKross:



In Madagascar
I thought as much grin
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Rextayne: 8:23am
Nice one Daniel.
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Opiletool(m): 8:23am
boolet:

Where is 'Dubia'?

Are u kidding or what?

So you don't know where dubai is?

Dubai that is in katsina state after daura.

Smh

1 Like

Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by haywire1: 8:23am
How's this a news? If he doesn't take his own blood brother to dubai or give his own blood brother money ibeg who go help his brother if not him




.
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by iammee(f): 8:25am
he said mama try and then papa die, which one come be papa and mama die op u no well.
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by boolet(m): 8:25am
undecided
Opiletool:


Are u kidding or what?

So you don't know where dubai is?

Dubai that is in katsina state after daura.

Smh
Calm down mallam, he misspelt it, if you don't get the sarcasm.
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by puregrace: 8:26am
Op Correct "bother" to "brother" thank you
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Seequadry(m): 8:27am
Diz op sef... Are u from russia.?
U use Java phone post and u knw autocorrect on Nokia 3510 is not accurate


Bother/dubia
Needs to be corrected
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by Opiletool(m): 8:28am
boolet:
undecided
Calm down mallam, he misspelt it, if you don't get the sarcasm.

Ur matter strong gan .
Re: Kiss Daniel Takes Anidugbe Mofoluwato Uthman, His Only Bother To Dubai (Video) by boolet(m): 8:29am
Opiletool:


Ur matter strong gan .
You be clown

(0) (1) (Reply)

Random Celeb Quotes / St Genevieve vs St Mercy J.....who is a fiercer DIVA??? / If You Must Succeed Read And Digest The Information

Viewing this topic: timidapsin(m), Nathdoug(m), Neil0072009(m), mukaish, dremaster(m), IFEANYI50(m), highchief3(m), madenigga(m), Olanrefront3355(m), roqrules04(m), churchee(m), Igueben2000, gunpoint(m), Peggyerudite, Toybreezy, biggiesmallz15(m), Pranaya(f), Explorers(m), Aayourmi9(m), peabody, DAntivirus(m), Lashmam, bola555(f), Slymonster(m), jtabdulrahman, 9itewolf(m), damoobaba, Manlikepapply, Tinaflux(f), lalaboi(m), Puzbe06, Bioanthony(m), Henry8000, afolabiwunmi, mixter(m), knuckbuck(m), Horlluwasheun1 and 66 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.