₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,942,102 members, 4,018,469 topics. Date: Thursday, 11 January 2018 at 09:03 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo (4105 Views)
N-power: Why We Are Carrying Out BVN Validation Of Participants – FG / N-power- I Just Received My Stipend. / N-power: Why States Are Conducting Tests — Presidency (1) (2) (3) (4)
|N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Baawaa(m): 7:07am
I am a female graduate of Tai-solarin University of Education, Ogun state with a BSc Certificate in Industrial Chemistry. The forlorn hope about the future started gripping me two months to graduation, driving me to a point of sickness. I came from a poor family not privileged to have the right connection for people like me to secure a job after graduation.
I got sick more and more listening to stories of frustration told by those who graduated before me. Many of them, out of frustration became apprentices to learn menial jobs. Many who languished under inclement weather of bad economy turned to prostitution to eke out life. Many ended up as mere servants in the homes of even the middle class, contending with attendant insults and low self-esteem. Even those who got supposedly good jobs lament bitterly about poor pay and treatment of ignominy by the agencies who recruited them. Majority of young graduates, I know are still in their parents homes, degenerating by the day. I had prayed every day to God to make my case different. Yes, there were few privileged graduates who earned good jobs, yet, they could be counted on fingertips, I had hoped to be one of them.
After graduation in 2014, I was posted to Kebbi State in 2015 for mandatory National Youths Service. I love Kebbi for the peace and tranquility it offered, coming from the southwestern part of Nigeria. Within a year of my service in Kebbi, I opened my mind to the possibility of becoming a rice merchant. This is because, Kebbi by the grace of the Anchor Borrowers Programme initiated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had become a leading state in the growth of rice. My plan then was to purchase rice in bags and transfer them down south to start a business as a graduate after my NYSC programme. It was a solid plan, which I would have initiated for others to follow, all things being equal
Bright as the idea of becoming a rice merchant looked, I had the excitement cut short by my Local Government Inspector in Kebbi, Alhaji Idris who raised the issue of huge capital as the first requirement. I had no idea of how to raise over a million naira to start the business. Yet, I was hopeful. After completing my NYSC year in Kebbi, I returned to Ibadan, Oyo State to start counting on mother luck to bail me out. Nothing was forth coming until six months after when my lovely father put a call across to me to intimate me of a programme initiated by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, called N-Power; offer of job opportunities to 200, 000 young Nigerian graduates.
I did not appreciate the initial efforts by my father to link me up with N-Power. I had always regarded any programme from the federal government in that line, a ruse. My father persisted and had one day referred me to a statement by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that the programme was real. Osinbajo, in that report, impressed it on young graduates not to waste the opportunity, being part of President Buhari’s passion to mop up unemployment under his government. Incidentally, he was the Anchor of N-Power.
Owing to ceaseless efforts from daddy, I registered on line for N-Power on the very closing day, just to make him happy! I never placed hope on the efforts because of cynicism and bias I had against anything from the government. But six months after I turned in the application, I heard the rumour that names of beneficiaries had been shortlisted and published. Truly, some of those who were shortlisted came back pumping hands and getting pats on the back. It never occurred to me to make an effort to check. But I did because my father again prodded me to do so. I made the list and it was incredible, very unbelievable! I did not depend on the usual connection or link to pull through. The opportunity came on merit, just like that. Awesome! That was on November 21, 2016. From that day, President Muhammadu Buhari who many love to castigate became my own hero!
I went for the mandatory screening exercise in December 2016 and was finally selected. I was posted to Ewekoro Local Government area in Ogun State and resumed as a teacher on January 9, 2017. I appreciate the privileged to serve in that capacity. Since joining the N-Power scheme, I noticed that the government has never failed in paying up as at when due, monthly. Now, I reckon with the power and importance of the scheme. I was able to acquire additional skills and knowledge on Social Development, while also gaining from the study habits of the people through the other initiatives the government provided.
I am prodded to write my experience with the N-Power initiative, first to appreciate the concern by the Buhari’s government had on the high level of unemployment in Nigeria and the need to solve the problem. Most importantly, I intend to use this write up to beg the government for more.
For me, N-Power is a good initiative designed to solve the riddle of life for 200, 000 young graduates and providing hope for them. I urged the government to offer permanent employment to all the beneficiaries while opening fresh avenues for more young graduates to benefit. I make this appeal because the programme ends this year. Then, it is out of place for the government to throw the beneficiaries into the labour market again, after investing in them.
I seize this opportunity to thank the government of Ogun State under the able leadership of Senator Ibikunle Amosun for being very accommodating and hospitable to benefiicaries of N-Power. His government has promised not to let the worthy beneficiaries down. We will continue to count on his promise too.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo deserves praise because of his steadfastness in making success out of N-Power. For me, he is the reason the programme was not hijacked by the very greedy and insatiable political leaders, either at the state level or federal.
I end by saying that no matter the machinations by the opponents against the government of President Buhari that means well for the youths, we the beneficiaries of N-Power will always appreciate it for what it stands for. I join others in praying for the continued success of the President and his government.
God bless President Muhammadu Buhari!
God bless Nigeria
Omolayo Osunbayo (Miss)
N-Power beneficiary, Ewekoro Local Government Area,
Ogun State.
15 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by dammyloye(m): 7:21am
mumu, dumb mofos everywhere.......there is difference between Buhari and federal government, federal government made that empowerment program so as to reduce the issues of insufficient staffs in our education and healthcare system. (a case of scratch my back make I scratch ur back)
to the mumu people quoting me: let me ask you, with this npower program of 30k, did you help yourself or you helped the government who is suppose to employ adequate teachers and health workers.
our youths, always celebrating mediocrity
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Oledia: 7:23am
Good for you.
6 Likes
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by stevenakp(m): 7:25am
congratulations.
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Oledia: 7:38am
Good for you.
You are satisfy with it because you are a female. You don't have much financial burdens, you don't have people looking up to you for financial assistance, may be you don't have parents and siblings to support financially.
Let us consider the case of a guy leaving in a city like P.H. with its high cost of living. If he must spend #300 on transport fare, at the end of 24 working days, he must have spent #6,000 out of the #30,000. How much will he now save for rent? How much will he spend on food? How much will he spend on clothing and up keep? How much will be left for parents and siblings support? How much can he now have as a savings? Compare it with the millions of naira the not so educated, not so enlightened and not so hard working politicians are spending on just news paper allowances.
Nigerian Youths pls let us open our eyes. Let us emancipate ourselves from every delusional spirit we may have being enslaved. Let us wakeup to save Nigeria. Follow "Arise Nigerian Youths" on Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/arisenigerianyouth/
32 Likes
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by dreamworld: 7:38am
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Histrings08(m): 7:39am
Npower helps a lot of people, I know of a lot of graduates that has no means of income until d advent of npower, I'm a beneficiary myself... Buh the idea I don't buy is this BS cry for Fg to retain beneficiaries.. Why is that pls? Don't u want others that are coming to benefit too? Gather the money nd start something reasonable with it. My opinion though
5 Likes
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by DieBuhari: 7:39am
Yoruba Muslim.
SMH
So you feel you have a job now? You are even mocking your counterparts who went for apprenticeship and menial jobs, mocking the others for being poorly paid, you will be surprised to know that they all earn more than your measly 30k.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by 9japrof(m): 7:39am
Because of 30,000 naira per month, Buhari don turn your hero, poverty na bastard.
Imagine a government who could have done better, a government that corners the juicer jobs in CBN, Customs, NNPC, FIRS for their wards and cronies only to dash you 30k job of N-Power and you are shouting nonsense.
Sister walahi you need Jesus and a resounding slap to reset your brain to default and wake you from the buhsrised hypnotherapy you are undergoing
32 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Temidayo9(m): 7:40am
Because of NPOWER you write this epistles?
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by sunbbo(m): 7:40am
Congratulations to her.
1 Like
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Primusinterpares(m): 7:41am
Appreciation is Simply Application for more...
Nice one dear
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Tension532: 7:42am
dammyloye:olodo
6 Likes
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by safarigirl(f): 7:42am
"Graduate of Tai Solarin University of Education....."
Please, what is a University of Education?
Imagine a graduate of Industrial Chemistry being content with having the job of a teacher when she could do so much more with that degree. Nigerian youths are a lost cause
17 Likes
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by cloud9usher: 7:43am
dammyloye:
Funny how your reason.
Isn't it Buhari's administration that engineered the program? Hence why the candidate is thanking Buhari, won't the same Buhari be referred to when his political programs turn out a failure?
The successes and failures of any administration are always attached to the president during that administration.
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by IMASTEX: 7:44am
One word for you ops. "When a man stays too long in the dark that he is now able to partially find his ways around. Soon, he begins to see no need for light"
4 Likes
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by dust144(m): 7:45am
Your opinion
Your stipend
1 Like
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Osu175(m): 7:45am
This one brain dey reverse
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Iceman2017(m): 7:45am
You don't have much to do with money sha
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by KDCityForum(f): 7:45am
Latest N-Power Update
How Nigerian Youths Are Turning Their Passion Into Wealth
Read also
NPower Volunteer Reveals Why President Buhari is Her Hero
1 Like
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by ashawopikin(m): 7:45am
From a potential rice merchant to a teacher. Congrats
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by abdulrazat(m): 7:46am
This is all you have right now so we understand why you now call him your Hero.
At the time Esua sold his birthright to Jacob, the porridge was all that matters to him. Don't sell your birthright for 30,000 naira. Nigeria is a country blessed with numerous resources and we the youths should not be selling our Future for 30,000 naira monthly stipend why the elites continue to waste, lavish, loot and spend our resources on their families alone.
Nigeria Belong to all of us and not just for the Elite class.
1 Like
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by BenzEne1(m): 7:47am
DieBuhari:
Could you please leave that out. Go on hating just don't drag Islam into it.
2 Likes
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by IamPatriotic(m): 7:48am
DieBuhari:
dammyloye:
by their comments you shall know them
3 Likes
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Sapiosexuality(m): 7:48am
Good for her but for me, it is not enough. Poverty has a way of confusing us.
http://www.mortalpoet.com/things-learn-change-government/
2 Likes
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by OGHENE316: 7:50am
let me tell it is your right and don't see it as a favour done to you by the president or government.let me ask you what is the duty of governmentso Mr writer don't say Mr President is your hero because of npower because is your right and not a favour done to you by him.
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by hibee4uall(m): 7:50am
Oledia:
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by yeyerolling: 7:55am
Nonsense
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by puffin: 7:56am
Witty!No put mind for the permanency
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by kings09(m): 7:56am
Where are d zombies. This is a thread for dem
|Re: N-power:why President Muhammad Buhari Is My Hero,by Omolayo Osunbayo by Nnamdiojukwu: 7:56am
dammyloye:If there is any mumu here is you,how can you differentiate Buhari from federal government?
2 Likes
West African Portland Cement Plc Graduate Trainee Scheme / Help Ccna With Out Degree. Any Job Opportunities? / Leadway Assurance Company Recruiting!
Viewing this topic: adejaresalami1(m), nairaland94(m), FrancisDozie, concacid, Maj196(m), eightsin(m), ahmg001(m), sunnyside16(m), Coolboi05(m), arigold1304(m), adeblow(m), mu2sa2, Manred0(m), Jeffrey12(m), Slimfeez(m), Ijscarface, clasie, zibah1, IFearGod(m), farihafaheemah(m), alamarmeen, Johncuppa(m), hayzed27(m), Tjshizzle, tope56(m), Enoquin(f), littlemistress(f), Tonytonic(m), johnbosco97(m), Timiblanko(m), DieBuhari, chibezman, opabs1(m), pensil, izik31, headboy4u(m), engrchioce(m), wisedrugz, geoinvestor(m), Countermars, sweetkevisco(m), ajagidiagbo1(m), dantyboy and 54 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23