|Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by ananeli3: 4:34am
This is what you get when you are the only girl in the family... lol. Protective brothers...
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by ananeli3: 4:37am
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by itspzpics(m): 5:37am
Lol
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by dominique(f): 5:49am
Awwww cute❤❤❤
Bleep.boys you've been warned.
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by fuckboys: 5:53am
dominique:
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by TheSuperNerd(m): 5:57am
Looolll... The first and second boys are not smiling at all. They mean this mehn
Really Cute mehn... And Hey cute little girl, grow up to make your brother's protectiveness and love count ooooo... Remember Dinah? Even with 12 brothers....... Well.
But hopefully that's not your portion little one
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by TheSuperNerd(m): 6:00am
[quote author=fuckboys post=64117716][/quote]
Oh my...... So "fuckboys" na one person sef? Sure say dis one no be "legion" of fuckboys?
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by dominique(f): 6:20am
[quote author=fuckboys post=64117716][/quote]
Lool, didn't know this was an handle
Anyways, you and your crew have been warned
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by ikbnice(m): 6:43am
And the dudes will mess with someone's sisters. Can anybody tell them they are joking? A girl determines if and how she's going to be messed with. Put her in a cage, if she wan do the do, she go do.
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by Funjosh(m): 7:30am
Says who
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by Preetiex(f): 8:12am
beautifull children
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by PSTEMMA1960(m): 8:26am
ananeli3:na to first friend the boys as my niggas first, then from there i will start going close to thier mum and b4 u know it thier father by himself go begin call me his inlaw..
iz a veri simple stuff..
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 8:39am
Blessed is she amongst men !
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by overhypedsteve(m): 8:39am
Bunch of kids.
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by donstan18(m): 8:39am
dominique:
Udonminit
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by Blackfire(m): 8:40am
Rubbish....
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by obryneblaque: 8:41am
Which kind of mess?
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by harriet412(f): 8:41am
Lol, I can relate
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by slawomir: 8:42am
same thing when you are the only male child among females. they can go extra miles just to make you comfortable
exactly what am enjoying
am the only male child. I have five female siblins
although they can be so annoying sometimes o. like they always want to be untop of the matter like boss and at home and behaving like devil at home but they will be like cold water and Angels outside. they will even be scared of guys that are not up to your age outside.
and sometimes ehnn when they have arguments with each other I don't even know the one to join. it seems females don't actually love themselves like that
apart from that female children are so lovely and romantic
domestic chores is no go area for me. I can't even remember when last I boil water not to talk of cooking.
anytime i want chop food dey always dey available.
that is the reason i never bothered about living home and renting an apartment when i got admission. I was going to school from home o. if not i will miss the food they cook and I will miss their warm nature.
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by jeromedee: 8:42am
But e be like say na different papa dem get sha
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by kingsaif(m): 8:42am
something is telling me to go to d Barracks and shout USELESS NIGERIAN SOLDIERS.... should i?
need ur advice please ASAP
bak to d topic....CUTe
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by Abdulazeez007(m): 8:42am
Don't goan read,, Na sister guard make you turn.
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by agrovick(m): 8:42am
You see a cute set of kids; I see school fees
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by priiince: 8:42am
But she is allowed to slay and eventually break mens hearts �
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by Kingx4sure: 8:43am
I love this
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by b0rn2fuck(m): 8:43am
PSTEMMA1960:that's not messed men. We do the bleeping, impregnet, block contact then zoom to next victim, we don't even know any of her family, that's real messed, if she like,she keeps it, if she like she abort. Who will even pay abortions fee in first place, we can mess anything
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by DarkLover: 8:44am
Nice concept!
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by wildchild02: 8:44am
awon badoo
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by jeromedee: 8:44am
kingsaif:Yea, you have my backing
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by ImpressionsNG: 8:45am
Nice. Children can be so so adorable. I imagine how proud their parents must be.
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by UbanmeUdie: 8:45am
Surely no guy will mess with her with those monsters around.
However, na dis kind pikin dey sabi bad things pass.
|Re: Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 8:48am
Cute
Nairaland fuckboy, ur mention go suffer today
