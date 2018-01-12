Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Don't Mess With Their Sister: 4 Boys & 1 Girl Siblings (Photo) (9243 Views)

http://www.jambhelp.com/you-dont-want-to-mess-with-their-sister-family-photo This is what you get when you are the only girl in the family... lol. Protective brothers... 14 Likes 2 Shares

Lol

Awwww cute❤❤❤





Bleep.boys you've been warned. 2 Likes

dominique:

Awwww cute❤❤❤





Fuckboys you've been warned. 29 Likes





Really Cute mehn... And Hey cute little girl, grow up to make your brother's protectiveness and love count ooooo... Remember Dinah? Even with 12 brothers....... Well.



Really Cute mehn... And Hey cute little girl, grow up to make your brother's protectiveness and love count ooooo... Remember Dinah? Even with 12 brothers....... Well.

But hopefully that's not your portion little one





Oh my...... So "fuckboys" na one person sef? Sure say dis one no be "legion" of fuckboys? [quote author=fuckboys post=64117716][/quote]Oh my...... So "fuckboys" na one person sef?Sure say dis one no be "legion" of fuckboys? 2 Likes





Lool, didn't know this was an handle

Anyways, you and your crew have been warned [quote author=fuckboys post=64117716][/quote]Lool, didn't know this was an handleAnyways, you and your crew have been warned 1 Like

And the dudes will mess with someone's sisters. Can anybody tell them they are joking? A girl determines if and how she's going to be messed with. Put her in a cage, if she wan do the do, she go do. 1 Like

Says who

beautifull children

ananeli3:

This is what you get when you are the only girl in the family... lol. Protective brothers...



http://www.jambhelp.com/you-dont-want-to-mess-with-their-sister-family-photo na to first friend the boys as my niggas first, then from there i will start going close to thier mum and b4 u know it thier father by himself go begin call me his inlaw..



iz a veri simple stuff.. na to first friend the boys as my niggas first, then from there i will start going close to thier mum and b4 u know it thier father by himself go begin call me his inlaw..iz a veri simple stuff.. 1 Like

Blessed is she amongst men !

Bunch of kids.

dominique:





Lool, didn't know this was an handle



Anyways, you and your crew have been warned

Udonminit Udonminit 1 Like

Rubbish....

Which kind of mess?





Lol, I can relate

same thing when you are the only male child among females. they can go extra miles just to make you comfortable



exactly what am enjoying

am the only male child. I have five female siblins



although they can be so annoying sometimes o. like they always want to be untop of the matter like boss and at home and behaving like devil at home but they will be like cold water and Angels outside. they will even be scared of guys that are not up to your age outside.

and sometimes ehnn when they have arguments with each other I don't even know the one to join. it seems females don't actually love themselves like that



apart from that female children are so lovely and romantic

domestic chores is no go area for me. I can't even remember when last I boil water not to talk of cooking.

anytime i want chop food dey always dey available.

that is the reason i never bothered about living home and renting an apartment when i got admission. I was going to school from home o. if not i will miss the food they cook and I will miss their warm nature. 3 Likes

But e be like say na different papa dem get sha

something is telling me to go to d Barracks and shout USELESS NIGERIAN SOLDIERS.... should i?



need ur advice please ASAP



bak to d topic....CUTe 1 Like

Don't goan read,, Na sister guard make you turn.

You see a cute set of kids; I see school fees 2 Likes

But she is allowed to slay and eventually break mens hearts �

I love this

PSTEMMA1960:

na to first friend the boys as my niggas first, then from thier i will start going close to thier mum and b4 u know it thier father by himself go begin call me his inlaw..



iz a veri simple stuff.. that's not messed men. We do the bleeping, impregnet, block contact then zoom to next victim, we don't even know any of her family, that's real messed, if she like,she keeps it, if she like she abort. Who will even pay abortions fee in first place, we can mess anything that's not messed men. We do the bleeping, impregnet, block contact then zoom to next victim, we don't even know any of her family, that's real messed, if she like,she keeps it, if she like she abort. Who will even pay abortions fee in first place, we can mess anything

Nice concept!





kingsaif:

something is telling me to go to d Barracks and shout USELESS NIGERIAN SOLDIERS.... should i?



need ur advice please ASAP



bak to d topic....CUTe Yea, you have my backing





Nice. Children can be so so adorable. I imagine how proud their parents must be.









Surely no guy will mess with her with those monsters around.



However, na dis kind pikin dey sabi bad things pass. Surely no guy will mess with her with those monsters around.However, na dis kind pikin dey sabi bad things pass.