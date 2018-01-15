Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work (2981 Views)

I directed this video for a young upcoming artist, Abd'Malik. The song's title is Werepe



Watch the video below and tell me what you think:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KIEBKoba0U&feature=youtu.be



Video directed by me, Dayo O. Davies



This is so good. Nice video and fine song.

Nice video, nice flow, Na small like this clearance Peter self start.





Lalasticlala do something for your boy.

Nice one bro

This is nice at least for a 1st timer...

Nice! Particularly for a first timer

Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

bodyonchecheche:

Nice! Particularly for a first timer Your love for music tho



Kk

Can u direct porn? 4 Likes

Nice one This is just the beginning

ChiefPiiko:

Your love for music tho

I actually love it I actually love it 1 Like

That's so good bro. Please I am looking forward to learn cinematography as well. Can you hint me more on how and where you learn from and how much it cost plus duration. Please this information will be much appreciated. Thanks and God bless your work bro

help me with your contact!



bodyonchecheche:



I actually love it I am managing my data so I will use work Wi-Fi 2moro before I can rate the song, been at home all day.

trash

ChiefPiiko:

I am managing my data so I will use work Wi-Fi 2moro before I can rate the song, been at home all day.

I was talking about the video, not the song, though the song isn't bad I was talking about the video, not the song, though the song isn't bad



bodyonchecheche:



I was talking about the video, not the song, though the song isn't bad For the culture lemme just view 1 Like

Wow. Dayor... Nice work tho.



A quick survey like 4 the work, share for ......

A nice shot no doubt. Overall, the video is slightly above average. The music sort of add value to the video. The only observed shortcoming is lighting. Even, if the plot is expected to be night scene, there ought to be a better lighting. But I give it to you bro, you have done well (as a first attempt).



Please advise that Abd Malik dude to promote the song well. I see him going far.



Thumbs up! 3 Likes





Nice one. My youngest bro is preparing for his ssce so I've been thinking of skill he could learn before going for higher institution. Looking towards cinematography and Fashion designing, don't know which one will be suitable for him. op, what do you think?

Nonsense

bodyonchecheche:



I was talking about the video, not the song, though the song isn't bad He tried I will rate him a 7/10 for effort and for being his first time, not too many scenes though, it's a low budget, the director can only get better

Dope

You try but some of the scenes were too fast paced, almost got me dizzy but in all you get a passmark from me!

