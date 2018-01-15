₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by sirjohnson(m): 2:53pm On Jan 12
Having put all my efforts into learning cinematography, I finally got an opportunity to showcase my skill
I directed this video for a young upcoming artist, Abd'Malik. The song's title is Werepe
Watch the video below and tell me what you think:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_KIEBKoba0U&feature=youtu.be
Video directed by me, Dayo O. Davies
Lalasticlala, mynd44, help my ministry by pushing this to the Frontpage.
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by saasala(m): 7:05pm On Jan 12
This is so good. Nice video and fine song.
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by Opoki(m): 7:05pm On Jan 12
Nice video, nice flow, Na small like this clearance Peter self start.
Lalasticlala do something for your boy.
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by Mrkumareze(m): 4:35pm
Nice one bro
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by dayleke(m): 6:39pm
This is nice at least for a 1st timer...
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by bodyonchecheche(f): 8:27pm
Nice! Particularly for a first timer
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by IYANGBALI: 8:27pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by BruncleZuma: 8:27pm
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by emeijeh(m): 8:27pm
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:28pm
Your love for music tho
bodyonchecheche:
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by Richardabbey(m): 8:28pm
Thrash ! Thrash ! Thrash
Call Me Lawma
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by Drsheddy(m): 8:28pm
Kk
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by Holywizard(m): 8:28pm
Can u direct porn?
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by modelmike7(m): 8:29pm
Nice one This is just the beginning
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by bodyonchecheche(f): 8:29pm
ChiefPiiko:I actually love it
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by Bigfellas(m): 8:29pm
That's so good bro. Please I am looking forward to learn cinematography as well. Can you hint me more on how and where you learn from and how much it cost plus duration. Please this information will be much appreciated. Thanks and God bless your work bro
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by solehm(m): 8:30pm
help me with your contact!
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:30pm
I am managing my data so I will use work Wi-Fi 2moro before I can rate the song, been at home all day.
bodyonchecheche:
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by kodded(m): 8:31pm
trash
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by bodyonchecheche(f): 8:31pm
ChiefPiiko:I was talking about the video, not the song, though the song isn't bad
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:33pm
For the culture lemme just view
bodyonchecheche:
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by Iseoluwani: 8:33pm
Wow. Dayor... Nice work tho.
A quick survey like 4 the work, share for ......
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by Alajiki(m): 8:34pm
A nice shot no doubt. Overall, the video is slightly above average. The music sort of add value to the video. The only observed shortcoming is lighting. Even, if the plot is expected to be night scene, there ought to be a better lighting. But I give it to you bro, you have done well (as a first attempt).
Please advise that Abd Malik dude to promote the song well. I see him going far.
Thumbs up!
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by Iseoluwani: 8:34pm
Wow. Dayor... Nice work tho.
A quick survey like 4 the work, share for ......
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by Papanwamaikpe: 8:35pm
Nice one. My youngest bro is preparing for his ssce so I've been thinking of skill he could learn before going for higher institution. Looking towards cinematography and Fashion designing, don't know which one will be suitable for him. op, what do you think?
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by LesbianBoy(m): 8:36pm
Nonsense
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:36pm
He tried I will rate him a 7/10 for effort and for being his first time, not too many scenes though, it's a low budget, the director can only get better
bodyonchecheche:
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by igbohausayoruba: 8:37pm
Dope
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by soberdrunk(m): 8:38pm
You try but some of the scenes were too fast paced, almost got me dizzy but in all you get a passmark from me!
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by rapwizzy(m): 8:39pm
Let's do business... Add me up on what's app.. 08035873993
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by johnstar(m): 8:40pm
Airforce hw va
Na to dey post material things and show off u sabi
Since wen u don dey nairaland u never blow
Na to dey enter romance section dey form say u dey live large
Pig
|Re: Nairalanders, I Just Directed My First Music Video. Please Rate My Work by bodyonchecheche(f): 8:41pm
ChiefPiiko:Fair enough, 7/10 isn't bad
