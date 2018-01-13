Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? (4387 Views)

Was Short Hand ever useful to you? Share your experience. 3 Likes

Lol As in eh 8 Likes

Damn! I hate that poo.. I've not even heard of it again until now





That subject wan scatter my brain back then

I love it like mad.. Was taught in higher institution though

Wow,it made me remember my jss2 ND 3. I was the best then. I scored 95/100. But I swear,i had long forgotten it sef. 6 Likes

shame on those teachers that made us believed that E.G means 'for example' instead of 'example given'

i.e means 'that is' instead of 'in essence'... 55 Likes 10 Shares

whose signatures? 1 Like

Nope.

I can't even remember anything on that topic again







When next I see a shorthand teacher.....

Worst subject ever, I hated it with a passion 3 Likes

Don't remind me of that horror. Mr. Omole beat me cuz of shorthand.



I Always knew it was useless. 2 Likes

we use it over here in ipob

I failed shorthand tests so bad I had to make up for the marks lost by completing my notes and making sure I get all the marks for attendance

lol

I've never used it since then

hmm. to write abiama development codes right? 3 Likes

Short Hand Kor Long Leg Nii





Shorthand and business studies. "Go to the bay, today as in this day"

It helped our teacher put food on his table 7 Likes

You're wrong on all levels. Stop misleading people.



I.e. and e.g. are both abbreviations for Latin terms.



I.e. stands for id est and means roughly "that is."



E.g. stands for exempli gratia, which means “for example.”



You're wrong on all levels. Stop misleading people.

I.e. and e.g. are both abbreviations for Latin terms.

I.e. stands for id est and means roughly "that is."

E.g. stands for exempli gratia, which means "for example."

Your teachers were right all along, you just weren't paying attention.

The most useless"est" subject in secondary school

I think it's a course of study in some polytechnics. YabaTech for example.....

Those days we cram it....chai!!!...who invented it sef, looks like chinese now



But seriously it helped back then when we used it to write love letters

But seriously it helped back then when we used it to write love letters

Not everyone understood the contents. Apart from that, it was so useless...

The only time it came in handy was in my first year where I sometimes had to jot down notes very fast.

Gone are those days

Hello, Please i tried logining in to my jamb acc now i tried to check my 2017 Utme Result, now it's telling me "Error, Yiu didn't register for this exam" now i have the result with me cos i printed it out already... Pls help a student

Did they still offer it in secondary school? I can't even remember any of those "symbols" again.

Not only shorthand. Even dy/dx 2 Likes