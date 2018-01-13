₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by talljennie: 10:51pm On Jan 12
Was Short Hand ever useful to you? Share your experience.
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Willmichael(m): 11:04pm On Jan 12
Lol As in eh
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Cashrange660: 11:11pm On Jan 12
Damn! I hate that poo.. I've not even heard of it again until now
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Kenzico(m): 11:11pm On Jan 12
That subject wan scatter my brain back then
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by fatymore(f): 11:12pm On Jan 12
I love it like mad.. Was taught in higher institution though
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Kylekent59: 11:21pm On Jan 12
Wow,it made me remember my jss2 ND 3. I was the best then. I scored 95/100. But I swear,i had long forgotten it sef.
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by internationalman(m): 11:39pm On Jan 12
shame on those teachers that made us believed that E.G means 'for example' instead of 'example given'
i.e means 'that is' instead of 'in essence'...
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by jude5240(m): 12:44am
whose signatures?
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by eleojo23: 8:51am
Nope.
I can't even remember anything on that topic again
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by emeijeh(m): 8:51am
When next I see a shorthand teacher.....
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by dominique(f): 8:51am
Worst subject ever, I hated it with a passion
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by chuckdee7xxx: 8:52am
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by jashar(f): 8:52am
Don't remind me of that horror. Mr. Omole beat me cuz of shorthand.
I Always knew it was useless.
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by carlcar2012(f): 8:52am
we use it over here in ipob
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Ihatepork: 8:52am
I failed shorthand tests so bad I had to make up for the marks lost by completing my notes and making sure I get all the marks for attendance
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 8:52am
lol
I've never used it since then
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Ihatepork: 8:52am
carlcar2012:
hmm. to write abiama development codes right?
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Abbeywest(m): 8:52am
Short Hand Kor Long Leg Nii
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by XingXhang(m): 8:52am
"Go to the bay, today as in this day"
Shorthand and business studies.
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by ShakurM(m): 8:53am
It helped our teacher put food on his table
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by macsika: 8:53am
internationalman:
You're wrong on all levels. Stop misleading people.
I.e. and e.g. are both abbreviations for Latin terms.
I.e. stands for id est and means roughly "that is."
E.g. stands for exempli gratia, which means “for example.”
Your teachers were right all along, you just weren't paying attention.
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by otswag(m): 8:53am
. The most useless"est" subject in secondary school
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Hayzed866: 8:53am
I think it's a course of study in some polytechnics. YabaTech for example.....
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by mvem(m): 8:53am
Those days we cram it....chai!!!...who invented it sef, looks like chinese now
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by xcel20001: 8:53am
This one na Arabic?
But seriously it helped back then when we used it to write love letters
Not everyone understood the contents. Apart from that, it was so useless...
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by 9jaBloke: 8:53am
Come to think of it . The only time it came in handy was in my first year where I sometimes had to jot down notes very fast.
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by NLProblemChild(m): 8:54am
Gone are those days
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Wapkoshcom(m): 8:54am
Hello, Please i tried logining in to my jamb acc now i tried to check my 2017 Utme Result, now it's telling me "Error, Yiu didn't register for this exam" now i have the result with me cos i printed it out already... Pls help a student
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by Dannys85(m): 8:54am
Did they still offer it in secondary school? I can't even remember any of those "symbols" again.
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by obaataaokpaewu: 8:54am
Not only shorthand. Even dy/dx
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by purem(m): 8:54am
|Re: You Remember Short Hand From Business Studies? How Has It Helped You? by castrol180(m): 8:54am
I've never done it in my little sojourn on this ethereal plain
