Saudi women and girls queued outside football stadiums on Friday to watch their first live soccer matches after the kingdom lifted a ban on them attending.
However, they will still be separated from the male crowd in designated 'family sections' which include separate entrances, parking lots, prayer rooms, restrooms and smoking areas.
The move is part of Saudi Arabia's drive to grant women greater rights, with women being allowed to drive from June for the first time.
Dozens of Saudi women and girls queued outside the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Friday to watch their first live game of soccer
Many used the hashtag to write that women's place should be in the home, focusing on their children and preserving their faith, and not out at a stadium where male crowds frequently curse and chant raucously.
Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is King Salman's son and heir, is seen as the driving force behind these changes.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5263613/Saudi-women-girls-watch-live-soccer-time.html
Nice one, na small small....
Go soon be like uae.
Na Change.....
He is set to inherit a country where more than half the population is under 25 years-old and hungry for change.
Rather than grant citizens greater political rights, the crown prince has instead looked to boost his popularity by curbing the influence of ultraconservatives.
His reforms are also aimed in part at raising local spending on entertainment as the country faces years of budget deficit amid continued lower oil prices.
The first stadium to open its doors to women was in the Red Sea city of Jeddah for a match between Saudi soccer teams Al-Ahli and Al-Batin on Friday evening.
The national stadium in the capital, Riyadh, will open to women a day later, on Saturday, followed by the western city of Dammam next Thursday.
These stadiums were built with hundreds of millions of dollars when oil prices were nearly double what they are now.
The government spent lavishly on the stadiums in an effort to appease young Saudis and provide spaces for fans eager to cheer on local clubs, as well as hold national parades and ceremonies.
Young boys and girls supporting team Al-Ahli receive wristbands outside the stadium.
A young girl has her face painted by a female steward outside the football stadium
CHANGE!! The only constant thing.
I believe the other places/States, who have fashioned their lifestyle and society to conform with Saudi Arabia's ultraconservative culture will see the light as well.
Lovely ... freedom at last. Happy for them!
Change is the only thing that is permanent!
it's really bad to be a female in a Muslim society
Muslim women aren't allowed to watch TV because they called it haram and the offense is punishable under Islamic law...that is too bad
.
And some set of fanatics will not like these.
Religion confinement
Change is good... Except in Nigeria.
Way to go in liberalization of KSA
Wow,the multiple yokes and bondages are being broken gradually. The king's son is really doing well.
Very soon they will stop masquerading themselves.
women are suffering in that country. where are the Nl feminists when you need em? .
a
Ok
akunjohn:They are angry with the Saudi crown prince.
Epositive:There are women in Saudi Arabia pushing for their rights and agencies are championing this cause.The crown prince is listening and is a champion of women's right and say's women are a part of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030.
smulti:not allowed to watch TV is a lie... Why not say they are not allowed to go to school sef
eitsei:
Dont mind that lie mongers!
anibirelawal:abi o
Feminist Be Feeling Like Davido Right Now
Explorers:they may not totally be like UAE
eitsei:
How u so sure?
Its all about time bro.
I believe people should be given freedom to live they way they want, as long as they ain't hurting anyone.
eitsei:you forgot that TV is produced by the WEST and western education which is haram
pls go and read your Qur'an so that you can be informed, don't argue blindly
.
Explorers:Explorers, never taking a break. Salute
smulti:lol... No need to further argue with you, your bias and ignorance is pretty obvious
Explorers:it won't happen believe me...there's freedom to live the way you want as long as it's not against the tenets of Islam.. Allowing women to move about freely, drive themselves, go to stadia to watch sports, cinema are not against Islam as long as inter mingling between opposite sex is controlled and avoided just like they are doing now with separate sections for each gender
Saudi will never be like uae with the way uae is gradually turning to western states
AAinEqGuinea:if seun was to organize award ceremony for posters, EXPLORERS will win all awards. The guy is jus like Messi in nairaland world. I dont knw who Ronaldo of nairaland is sha.
This is change
This is how life is suppose to be..
eitsei:
Lets wait and see bro.
