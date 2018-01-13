Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Saudi Women Spotted In Stadium For The First Time In History(Photos) (10413 Views)

Nigeria Vs Zambia: See What Was Spotted In Ibadan, Oyo State Before The Match / Ramadan: Pogba Spotted In Mecca Check Out His Hairstyle / The U.J Esuene Stadium In Calabar Collapses After Heavy Rain (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





However, they will still be separated from the male crowd in designated 'family sections' which include separate entrances, parking lots, prayer rooms, restrooms and smoking areas.





The move is part of Saudi Arabia's drive to grant women greater rights, with women being allowed to drive from June for the first time.



Dozens of Saudi women and girls queued outside the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Friday to watch their first live game of soccer





Many used the hashtag to write that women's place should be in the home, focusing on their children and preserving their faith, and not out at a stadium where male crowds frequently curse and chant raucously.





Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is King Salman's son and heir, is seen as the driving force behind these changes.









http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5263613/Saudi-women-girls-watch-live-soccer-time.html Saudi women and girls queued outside football stadiums on Friday to watch their first live soccer matches after the kingdom lifted a ban on them attending.However, they will still be separated from the male crowd in designated 'family sections' which include separate entrances, parking lots, prayer rooms, restrooms and smoking areas.The move is part of Saudi Arabia's drive to grant women greater rights, with women being allowed to drive from June for the first time.Dozens of Saudi women and girls queued outside the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Friday to watch their first live game of soccerMany used the hashtag to write that women's place should be in the home, focusing on their children and preserving their faith, and not out at a stadium where male crowds frequently curse and chant raucously.Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is King Salman's son and heir, is seen as the driving force behind these changes. 1 Like 2 Shares

Nice one, na small small....



Go soon be like uae.



Na Change..... 4 Likes

He is set to inherit a country where more than half the population is under 25 years-old and hungry for change.



Rather than grant citizens greater political rights, the crown prince has instead looked to boost his popularity by curbing the influence of ultraconservatives.





His reforms are also aimed in part at raising local spending on entertainment as the country faces years of budget deficit amid continued lower oil prices.



The first stadium to open its doors to women was in the Red Sea city of Jeddah for a match between Saudi soccer teams Al-Ahli and Al-Batin on Friday evening.



The national stadium in the capital, Riyadh, will open to women a day later, on Saturday, followed by the western city of Dammam next Thursday.



These stadiums were built with hundreds of millions of dollars when oil prices were nearly double what they are now.



The government spent lavishly on the stadiums in an effort to appease young Saudis and provide spaces for fans eager to cheer on local clubs, as well as hold national parades and ceremonies. 2 Likes

Young boys and girls supporting team Al-Ahli receive wristbands outside the stadium.





A young girl has her face painted by a female steward outside the football stadium 1 Like

CHANGE!! The only constant thing.

I believe the other places/States, who have fashioned their lifestyle and society to conform with Saudi Arabia's ultraconservative culture will see the light as well. 9 Likes 1 Share

Lovely ... freedom at last. Happy for them! 4 Likes

Change is the only thing that is permanent! 4 Likes

it's really bad to be a female in a Muslim society





Muslim women aren't allowed to watch TV because they called it haram and the offense is punishable under Islamic law...that is too bad

. 13 Likes

And some set of fanatics will not like these. 7 Likes

Religion confinement 3 Likes

Change is good... Except in Nigeria. 4 Likes 1 Share

Way to go in liberalization of KSA 2 Likes







Wow,the multiple yokes and bondages are being broken gradually. The king's son is really doing well. Wow,the multiple yokes and bondages are being broken gradually. The king's son is really doing well. 1 Like

Very soon they will stop masquerading themselves. 16 Likes 1 Share

. women are suffering in that country. where are the Nl feminists when you need em? 2 Likes

a

Ok

akunjohn:

And some set of fanatics will not like these. They are angry with the Saudi crown prince. They are angry with the Saudi crown prince. 8 Likes 1 Share

Epositive:

women are suffering in that country. where are the Nl feminists when you need em? . There are women in Saudi Arabia pushing for their rights and agencies are championing this cause.The crown prince is listening and is a champion of women's right and say's women are a part of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030. There are women in Saudi Arabia pushing for their rights and agencies are championing this cause.The crown prince is listening and is a champion of women's right and say's women are a part of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030. 2 Likes

smulti:

it's really bad to be a female in a Muslim society





Muslim women aren't allowed to watch TV because they called it haram and the offense is punishable under Islamic law...that is too bad

. not allowed to watch TV is a lie... Why not say they are not allowed to go to school sef not allowed to watch TV is a lie... Why not say they are not allowed to go to school sef 3 Likes

eitsei:

not allowed to watch TV is a lie... Why not say they are not allowed to go to school sef

Dont mind that lie mongers! Dont mind that lie mongers! 1 Like

anibirelawal:



Dont mind that lie mongers! abi o abi o 1 Like

Feminist Be Feeling Like Davido Right Now

Explorers:

Nice one, na small small....

Go soon be like uae.

Na Change..... they may not totally be like UAE they may not totally be like UAE 1 Like

eitsei:

they may not totally be like UAE

How u so sure?



Its all about time bro.









I believe people should be given freedom to live they way they want, as long as they ain't hurting anyone. How u so sure?Its all about time bro.I believe people should be given freedom to live they way they want, as long as they ain't hurting anyone. 1 Like

eitsei:

not allowed to watch TV is a lie... Why not say they are not allowed to go to school sef you forgot that TV is produced by the WEST and western education which is haram





pls go and read your Qur'an so that you can be informed, don't argue blindly

. you forgot that TV is produced by the WEST and western education which is harampls go and read your Qur'an so that you can be informed, don't argue blindly 1 Like

Explorers:

Saudi women and girls queued outside football stadiums on Friday to watch their first live soccer matches after the kingdom lifted a ban on them attending.



However, they will still be separated from the male crowd in designated 'family sections' which include separate entrances, parking lots, prayer rooms, restrooms and smoking areas.





The move is part of Saudi Arabia's drive to grant women greater rights, with women being allowed to drive from June for the first time.



Dozens of Saudi women and girls queued outside the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Friday to watch their first live game of soccer





Many used the hashtag to write that women's place should be in the home, focusing on their children and preserving their faith, and not out at a stadium where male crowds frequently curse and chant raucously.





Saudi Arabia's 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is King Salman's son and heir, is seen as the driving force behind these changes.









http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5263613/Saudi-women-girls-watch-live-soccer-time.html

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 Explorers, never taking a break. Salute Explorers, never taking a break. Salute 1 Like

smulti:



you forgot that TV is produced by the WEST and western education which is haram





pls go and read your Qur'an so that you can be informed, don't argue blindly

. lol... No need to further argue with you, your bias and ignorance is pretty obvious lol... No need to further argue with you, your bias and ignorance is pretty obvious 2 Likes

Explorers:





How u so sure?



Its all about time bro.









I believe people should be given freedom to live they way they want, as long as they ain't hurting anyone.

it won't happen believe me...there's freedom to live the way you want as long as it's not against the tenets of Islam.. Allowing women to move about freely, drive themselves, go to stadia to watch sports, cinema are not against Islam as long as inter mingling between opposite sex is controlled and avoided just like they are doing now with separate sections for each gender

Saudi will never be like uae with the way uae is gradually turning to western states it won't happen believe me...there's freedom to live the way you want as long as it's not against the tenets of Islam.. Allowing women to move about freely, drive themselves, go to stadia to watch sports, cinema are not against Islam as long as inter mingling between opposite sex is controlled and avoided just like they are doing now with separate sections for each genderSaudi will never be like uae with the way uae is gradually turning to western states 2 Likes

AAinEqGuinea:



Explorers, never taking a break. Salute if seun was to organize award ceremony for posters, EXPLORERS will win all awards. The guy is jus like Messi in nairaland world. I dont knw who Ronaldo of nairaland is sha. if seun was to organize award ceremony for posters, EXPLORERS will win all awards. The guy is jus like Messi in nairaland world. I dont knw who Ronaldo of nairaland is sha. 2 Likes 1 Share

This is change





This is how life is suppose to be.. 1 Like