|NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by emma321: 8:08am
Action returns to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) this weekend and there will be a total of 10 fixtures on Match Day 1 of the 2017/2018 season.
The competition will get underway with Katsina United taking on Kano Pillars in the opening match on Saturday.
Nine games will be played on Sunday.
Plateau United FC are the NPFL defending champions, after they won the title following a 2-0 victory over Rangers International of Enugu on September 9, 2017.
Rangers had won the 2015/2016 title – their seventh league title and first since 1984.
A total of 20 clubs will be contesting in the league this season, including 16 teams from the previous season and four clubs promoted from the 2016/2017 Nigeria National League (NNL).
Newly-promoted team, Kwara United will host Niger Tornadoes in Ilorin, while Go Round FC will face Wikki Tourists in Bauchi for their first-ever match in Nigeria’s top-flight.
Aiteo Cup champions, Akwa United will host Rangers International in Uyo. Katsina United welcome four-time champions Kano Pillars, Plateau United who begin their title defence away to Nasarawa United and Rivers United will face El-Kanemi Warriors.
The full schedule for the opening weekend of the 2017/2018 NPFL season is as follows:
Katsina United vs Kano Pillars
Abia Warriors vs MFM FC
Akwa United vs Rangers International
Heartland FC vs Sunshine Stars
FC IfeanyiUbah vs Yobe Stars
Kwara United vs Niger Tornadoes
Lobi Stars vs Enyimba
Nasarawa United vs Plateau United.
Rivers United vs El-Kanemi Warriors
Wikki Tourists vs Go Round FC.
[Full fixture list]: http://anstalk.com/npfl-2017-2018-season-kicks-off-weekend-full-fixture-list/
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by colossus91(m): 8:11am
ftc this new year,I never expererit shoutout to all them boys pushing to make it this year is ours!!
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by oko4lucky(m): 8:32am
No true
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by Vanpascore(m): 8:32am
NPFL where all home team wins
NPFL where no TV will show it live
NPFL where players don't get paid as at when due
NPFL where referees cannot officiate CAF games
NPFL where the fields are below standard
NPFL where security of players are not guaranteed
NPFL for real, enjoy!
1 Like
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by ayoadekunle79(m): 8:34am
stupid league .... 100% sure home win ..
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by Myde4naija(m): 8:37am
ayoadekunle79:stupid talk, typing stupid comment on what you know nothing about.
1 Like
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by Edopesin(m): 8:40am
ayoadekunle79:Stake Your Fathers House If It Is So Sure
1 Like
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by xifu: 8:40am
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by Donshemzy1234: 8:40am
Top four teams will play champions League.
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by Alphasoar(m): 8:40am
Please let everyone come out and support our very own.
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by Alphasoar(m): 8:41am
Let's all come out and support our very own. Not only English premier league.
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by digitalgeek: 8:41am
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by Joshuamilarge: 8:42am
[color=#00660 mean while CHRIST EMBASSY is keeping warri wolfs stadium Alive.
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by annabbell: 8:45am
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by smithsydny(m): 8:45am
The guy above me.
1 Like
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by YoungDaNaval(m): 8:46am
Kaduna united vs Kanu pillars. whats the right tip for this match?
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by Franking: 8:49am
The Nigerian Professional football league is as useless and chaotic as everything else in this country. We are too greedy, selfish and uncultured.
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by JamesReacher(m): 8:50am
YoungDaNaval:Draw. X
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by odhus(m): 8:57am
Yes sure draw Kaduna united vs Kanu pillars it will be difficult for kanu pillars to loss they are more good team ..... i fancy handicap away win
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by manci(m): 8:57am
The most unprofessional league in the world where only home club will win or draw
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by YoungDaNaval(m): 9:01am
JamesReacher:Lmao!! bro you dey fix match?
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by albacete(m): 9:07am
Home team always wins, rarely draw and never loses.
This is how it has been programmed :
IF home team wins THEN
Everyone goes home happy
ELSE IF home team draws THEN
referee is warned
ELSE IF home team loses THEN
referee goes home with a black eye.
END IF
Someone told me that if Barcelona comes to NPFL and plays at away against any of our football teams irrespective of form, they will surely lose.
1 Like
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by odhus(m): 9:08am
manci:
bros nor try am ooo .... naija league dey try self go check bolivia, croatia other devision sm other league u can check dem on soccervista.com .... Nigeria league nor they top five most win home league.... dem cut my ticket last season so b carful wen betting them
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by kenzysmith: 9:10am
Myde4naija:
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by SirLakes: 9:10am
Go n watch their match and get your head broken with 2by2
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by kenzysmith: 9:11am
He is not far from the truth angoa league is even beta
Myde4naija:
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by Myde4naija(m): 9:12am
kenzysmith:far far away from the truth.
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by kenzysmith: 9:12am
Lol non even carry phone go na there he go pass loss
SirLakes:
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by kenzysmith: 9:17am
Make only u go watch that playground and political tin u call league
Alphasoar:
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by yhungbrowhne(m): 9:21am
let go there league of hope,joy and happiness
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by kenzysmith: 9:22am
The only league in the whole world without a single forigen coach even ifeanyi ubah go for local buhari why na and u expecting me to watch gather and play football without any tatical or match reading input english tanks for giving us joy
|Re: NPFL: 2017/2018 Season Kicks Off This Weekend [full Fixture List] by Ray360: 9:26am
hahaha..funny comments. watching it on T.V back then alone doesn't even give one joy. you rarely see the ball on the ground. Most Teams play police football. I just hope teams have upgraded.
