The competition will get underway with Katsina United taking on Kano Pillars in the opening match on Saturday.



Nine games will be played on Sunday.



Plateau United FC are the NPFL defending champions, after they won the title following a 2-0 victory over Rangers International of Enugu on September 9, 2017.



Rangers had won the 2015/2016 title – their seventh league title and first since 1984.



A total of 20 clubs will be contesting in the league this season, including 16 teams from the previous season and four clubs promoted from the 2016/2017 Nigeria National League (NNL).



Newly-promoted team, Kwara United will host Niger Tornadoes in Ilorin, while Go Round FC will face Wikki Tourists in Bauchi for their first-ever match in Nigeria’s top-flight.



Aiteo Cup champions, Akwa United will host Rangers International in Uyo. Katsina United welcome four-time champions Kano Pillars, Plateau United who begin their title defence away to Nasarawa United and Rivers United will face El-Kanemi Warriors.



The full schedule for the opening weekend of the 2017/2018 NPFL season is as follows:



Katsina United vs Kano Pillars

Abia Warriors vs MFM FC

Akwa United vs Rangers International

Heartland FC vs Sunshine Stars

FC IfeanyiUbah vs Yobe Stars

Kwara United vs Niger Tornadoes

Lobi Stars vs Enyimba

Nasarawa United vs Plateau United.

Rivers United vs El-Kanemi Warriors

Wikki Tourists vs Go Round FC.







[Full fixture list]:



ftc this new year,I never expererit shoutout to all them boys pushing to make it this year is ours!!

No true

NPFL where all home team wins

NPFL where no TV will show it live

NPFL where players don't get paid as at when due

NPFL where referees cannot officiate CAF games

NPFL where the fields are below standard

NPFL where security of players are not guaranteed









NPFL for real, enjoy! 1 Like

stupid league .... 100% sure home win ..

ayoadekunle79:

stupid league .... 100% sure home win .. stupid talk, typing stupid comment on what you know nothing about. stupid talk, typing stupid comment on what you know nothing about. 1 Like

ayoadekunle79:

stupid league .... 100% sure home win .. Stake Your Fathers House If It Is So Sure Stake Your Fathers House If It Is So Sure 1 Like

werdygb

Top four teams will play champions League.

Please let everyone come out and support our very own.

Let's all come out and support our very own. Not only English premier league.

edfvj

[color=#00660 mean while CHRIST EMBASSY is keeping warri wolfs stadium Alive. [color=#00660 mean while CHRIST EMBASSY is keeping warri wolfs stadium Alive.

dftyhjb

The guy above me. 1 Like

Kaduna united vs Kanu pillars. whats the right tip for this match?

The Nigerian Professional football league is as useless and chaotic as everything else in this country. We are too greedy, selfish and uncultured.

YoungDaNaval:

Kaduna united vs Kanu pillars. whats the right tip for this match? Draw. X Draw. X

Yes sure draw Kaduna united vs Kanu pillars it will be difficult for kanu pillars to loss they are more good team ..... i fancy handicap away win

The most unprofessional league in the world where only home club will win or draw

JamesReacher:

Draw. X Lmao!! bro you dey fix match? Lmao!! bro you dey fix match?

Home team always wins, rarely draw and never loses.

This is how it has been programmed :



IF home team wins THEN

Everyone goes home happy

ELSE IF home team draws THEN

referee is warned

ELSE IF home team loses THEN

referee goes home with a black eye.

END IF





Someone told me that if Barcelona comes to NPFL and plays at away against any of our football teams irrespective of form, they will surely lose. 1 Like

manci:

The most unprofessional league in the world where only home club will win or draw



bros nor try am ooo .... naija league dey try self go check bolivia, croatia other devision sm other league u can check dem on soccervista.com .... Nigeria league nor they top five most win home league.... dem cut my ticket last season so b carful wen betting them bros nor try am ooo .... naija league dey try self go check bolivia, croatia other devision sm other league u can check dem on soccervista.com .... Nigeria league nor they top five most win home league.... dem cut my ticket last season so b carful wen betting them

Myde4naija:

stupid talk, typing stupid comment on what you know nothing about.

Go n watch their match and get your head broken with 2by2

Myde4naija:

stupid talk, typing stupid comment on what you know nothing about. He is not far from the truth angoa league is even beta

kenzysmith:

He is not far from the truth angoa league is even beta far far away from the truth. far far away from the truth.

SirLakes:

Go n watch their match and get your head broken with 2by2 Lol non even carry phone go na there he go pass loss

Alphasoar:

Please let everyone come out and support our very own. Make only u go watch that playground and political tin u call league

let go there league of hope,joy and happiness

The only league in the whole world without a single forigen coach even ifeanyi ubah go for local buhari why na and u expecting me to watch gather and play football without any tatical or match reading input english tanks for giving us joy