Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba"

Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by metronaijaNG: 4:53pm
Nigerian singer Kiss Daniel‘s song “Yeba” was one of the biggest songs last year and is still making heavy rotation on the airwaves.

However, some social media users have expressed their reservations about the part of the song that goes “Uncle, stop touching“, insisting that it may be promoting sexual assault.

"Yeba" does not promote sexual harassment in any way - Kiss Daniel "Yeba" does not promote sexual harassment in any way - Kiss Daniel "Yeba" does not promote sexual harassment in any way - Kiss Daniel "Yeba" does not promote sexual harassment in any way - Kiss Daniel

The singer has responded insisting that the song does not in any way advocate sexual harassment. He also stated that it actually does the opposite as just after the “Uncle, stop touching” line comes “Sorry madam” from the supposed uncle. He wrote on Twitter:

http://www.metronaija.ng/kiss-daniel-responds-comments-saying-yeba-may-promoting-sexual-assault/

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by metronaijaNG: 4:53pm
More at http://www.metronaija.ng/kiss-daniel-responds-comments-saying-yeba-may-promoting-sexual-assault/

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Saammiee(m): 5:24pm
Ok
Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Omoadeola(m): 5:53pm
Okay
Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Shayneward1: 7:21pm
Damage control

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Nempi(m): 7:21pm
Buhari stop touching

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by seunmohmoh(f): 7:21pm
yeyebrities vs yeyeladies

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by babyfaceafrica: 7:21pm
He doesn't need to react .....people just create unnecessary noise

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by youngcizza(m): 7:22pm
yeah
Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by QuietHammer(m): 7:22pm
This guy would make a living and a killing as a lawyer. grin Touche!

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by samyyoung1(m): 7:22pm
Its reaction time, Nigerians
Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by sweettease(f): 7:22pm
More plausible than the attention seeking rubbish they came up with, talk about making a mountain out of a molehill, the way some people react sha undecided

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by donstan18(m): 7:22pm
NwAmaikpe stop touching ban.

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by CaptainG00D: 7:22pm
This guy is an idiot!.. thats how u know some1 who nutures rape mentality.. if only he is not a celeb..
Thats why he was paid 30k by his record label... YEYEBRITY!!.

they only song u mad that sounded a bit ok is LAYE.
Otherwise u have lost relevance
Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by OyiboOyibo: 7:23pm


Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Horlufemi(m): 7:23pm
The shudders association of Nigeria.

In the song the guy said "sorry madam"

What's their problem. They are the same people who will be saying don't touch then yes yes yes

Kiss Daniel doesn't need to explain anything

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Kupaskeybaba(m): 7:23pm
he don't need to explain him self to jobless pple hating

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Abeyjide: 7:23pm
Correct reply

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by nonstan(m): 7:23pm
Uncle stop touching !!

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by ignis(f): 7:23pm
ok
Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by ADEPO: 7:23pm
He has a point too

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Keneking: 7:23pm
Oh Uncle stop pointing or stop putting or stop fingering or stop something angry

Yeeba is a nice song. IMO
Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by joystickextend1(m): 7:23pm
alright





Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Truepee(m): 7:23pm
Aunty stop sucking..

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by iyobs7(f): 7:23pm
Shuoooo... Nigerians and unnecessary drama.

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by kingsaif(m): 7:24pm


grin




e be like OP dey stammer woo
Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by ShoBabba(m): 7:24pm
Issorite

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Sunkyboie(m): 7:24pm
i hope the lady was not sent by kiss daniel previous label. angry

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Snow02(m): 7:24pm
y is he even wasting his time replying though?? those twitter b*tches need to go look for a hobby or stuff their faces with d*cks instead of complaining all day online if they can't find either way they've only succeeded in giving the song more publicity

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by CplusJason: 7:25pm
Who nor get money go just sit down dey find fault...


Mtchewwww.

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by sandrahnaub(f): 7:25pm
Nigerians will not have mouth to talk, when it comes to politics.... Entertainment now they will be like lions, running their mouth... lipsrsealed

Rubbish

Mtcheeew. undecided

Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Ugosample(m): 7:25pm
babyfaceafrica:
He doesn't need to react .....people just create unnecessary noise

I wonder why he is answering those ladies sef

Nigerians like creating issues where there is none.


Rubbish

