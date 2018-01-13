₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,666 members, 4,023,991 topics. Date: Saturday, 13 January 2018 at 09:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" (17283 Views)
Kiss Daniel's "Uncle Stop Touching" Line In 'Yeba': Twitter Users Question Line / I'm Phat Not Fat - Tboss Responds To Comments About Her Body Weight / Azuka Ogujiuba, Tiwa Savage's Interviewer Responds To Her Critics, Reveals More (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by metronaijaNG: 4:53pm
Nigerian singer Kiss Daniel‘s song “Yeba” was one of the biggest songs last year and is still making heavy rotation on the airwaves.
However, some social media users have expressed their reservations about the part of the song that goes “Uncle, stop touching“, insisting that it may be promoting sexual assault.
"Yeba" does not promote sexual harassment in any way - Kiss Daniel "Yeba" does not promote sexual harassment in any way - Kiss Daniel "Yeba" does not promote sexual harassment in any way - Kiss Daniel "Yeba" does not promote sexual harassment in any way - Kiss Daniel
The singer has responded insisting that the song does not in any way advocate sexual harassment. He also stated that it actually does the opposite as just after the “Uncle, stop touching” line comes “Sorry madam” from the supposed uncle. He wrote on Twitter:
http://www.metronaija.ng/kiss-daniel-responds-comments-saying-yeba-may-promoting-sexual-assault/
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by metronaijaNG: 4:53pm
More at http://www.metronaija.ng/kiss-daniel-responds-comments-saying-yeba-may-promoting-sexual-assault/
1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Saammiee(m): 5:24pm
Ok
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Omoadeola(m): 5:53pm
Okay
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Shayneward1: 7:21pm
Damage control
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Nempi(m): 7:21pm
Buhari stop touching
32 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by seunmohmoh(f): 7:21pm
yeyebrities vs yeyeladies
3 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by babyfaceafrica: 7:21pm
He doesn't need to react .....people just create unnecessary noise
73 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by youngcizza(m): 7:22pm
yeah
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by QuietHammer(m): 7:22pm
This guy would make a living and a killing as a lawyer. Touche!
61 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by samyyoung1(m): 7:22pm
Its reaction time, Nigerians
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by sweettease(f): 7:22pm
More plausible than the attention seeking rubbish they came up with, talk about making a mountain out of a molehill, the way some people react sha
13 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by donstan18(m): 7:22pm
NwAmaikpe stop touching ban.
9 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by CaptainG00D: 7:22pm
This guy is an idiot!.. thats how u know some1 who nutures rape mentality.. if only he is not a celeb..
Thats why he was paid 30k by his record label... YEYEBRITY!!.
they only song u mad that sounded a bit ok is LAYE.
Otherwise u have lost relevance
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by OyiboOyibo: 7:23pm
Guys beware of fraudsters on facebook,instagram,twitter,wha tsapp,nairaland forum n in other social media platforms claiming to av fixed matches to win millions... They're Yahoo boys in another version...Don't do any bizness wit them... They're devilish sadists.......run from them pls
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Horlufemi(m): 7:23pm
The shudders association of Nigeria.
In the song the guy said "sorry madam"
What's their problem. They are the same people who will be saying don't touch then yes yes yes
Kiss Daniel doesn't need to explain anything
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Kupaskeybaba(m): 7:23pm
he don't need to explain him self to jobless pple hating
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Abeyjide: 7:23pm
Correct reply
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by nonstan(m): 7:23pm
Uncle stop touching !!
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by ignis(f): 7:23pm
ok
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by ADEPO: 7:23pm
He has a point too
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Keneking: 7:23pm
Oh Uncle stop pointing or stop putting or stop fingering or stop something
Yeeba is a nice song. IMO
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by joystickextend1(m): 7:23pm
alright
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Truepee(m): 7:23pm
Aunty stop sucking..
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by iyobs7(f): 7:23pm
Shuoooo... Nigerians and unnecessary drama.
4 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by kingsaif(m): 7:24pm
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by ShoBabba(m): 7:24pm
Issorite
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Sunkyboie(m): 7:24pm
i hope the lady was not sent by kiss daniel previous label.
5 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Snow02(m): 7:24pm
y is he even wasting his time replying though?? those twitter b*tches need to go look for a hobby or stuff their faces with d*cks instead of complaining all day online if they can't find either way they've only succeeded in giving the song more publicity
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by CplusJason: 7:25pm
Who nor get money go just sit down dey find fault...
Mtchewwww.
3 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by sandrahnaub(f): 7:25pm
Nigerians will not have mouth to talk, when it comes to politics.... Entertainment now they will be like lions, running their mouth...
Rubbish
Mtcheeew.
5 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel Explains His "Uncle Stop Touching" Line Of "Yeba" by Ugosample(m): 7:25pm
babyfaceafrica:
I wonder why he is answering those ladies sef
Nigerians like creating issues where there is none.
Rubbish
Patoranking Pictured With Oba Tijani Adetunji. / Wilfred Mong, DsilentG, Marries Uchena In Anambra - PHOTOS / NET Exclusive: D’banj To Appear In Court January 2015
Viewing this topic: Skhibanj1015(m), cbrass(m), squino(m), Unkl(m), NeutralJUDGE(m), kuldude29(m), lordpiro2018, Tartie(m), ayoshyne(m), Superstar007(m), herbeeoredoun(m), dumo1(m), mizz2posh, magicalBae(f), skillzbae(f), Ceedric, lordgalore, shegsrules(m), Gmart22, Jacksy(m), Jnass, benardj3(m), Cutezt(m), zionmde, smartxyz(m), abayomi27(m), Seequadry(m), Moris4(m), Ijscarface, westlius(m), voiceofthetruth, PharmaGirl(f), sulmeza(m), Natudu, chicagoPD(m), mastercee(m), jiboaf(m), KayodeJSK, Owomkpo(m), slimgeez, Temitoppe(m), Eawwal(m), Scoffield90(m), kamtamark(m), Nace5(m), profoslan(m), semaj23, MrRemedy(m), Teesbee, vIQtoOor(m), sseunhayor(m), Sylvah(m), oseriki9, darniejay(m), forke(m), Elparaiso(m), oyeropaul(m), misterkay(m), youngpojat6944(m), AFOLABISUG1, tblackE61(m), Thejustw14(m), barallanee(f), Ojobojo1(m), onceapriest(m), Sarcasm01(m) and 85 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23