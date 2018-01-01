₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,943,864 members, 4,024,591 topics. Date: Sunday, 14 January 2018 at 09:36 AM

Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). (2069 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by naptu2: 9:13am
Nigeria's Super Falconets defeated South Africa's Basetsana yesterday in Polokwane.

Check out Rasheedat Ajibade's goal (the first goal) !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDyP71Zn05E


Falconets hit S/Africa’s Basetsana 2-0EMMANUEL OKOGBA
13 JAN 2018



A brilliant performance by the Nigeria U20 girls in Polokwane drew them very close to another outing in the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup, as South Africa’s Basetsana could find no answer to the fire –power of Chris Danjuma’s maidens.

And the Falconets have a 2-0 advantage going into the second leg. 

Usual suspect Rasheedat Ajibade, the Falconets’ top scorer in this qualifying series, showed shrewdness and great ball sense in beating the home team’s goalkeeper for Nigeria’s first goal on the half –hour, and Anam Imo increased the tally for the two –time World Cup silver medallists six minutes later.

The Basetsana tried to find a way back into the game in the second period, only to meet an impregnable wall at the Nigerian rear. Goalkeeper Cynthia Nnadozie was well –protected by Sunday Opeyemi, Christy Ucheibe, Mary Ologbosere and Kemi Famuditi.

Glory Ogbonna, Bashirat Amoo, Grace Igboamalu, Imo, Ajibade and Folashade Ijamilusi all impressed at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Showing impressive dexterity and guile (which had seen them past Tanzania and Morocco earlier in the series), Coach Danjuma’s ladies threw everything at the home girls right from kick off, and will retain confidence of picking a ticket to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup France 2018 after the concluding encounter in Benin City in a forthnight.

The return is scheduled for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Saturday, 27th January 2018.

The 9th FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will hold in France 7th – 26th August 2018.


https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/falconets-hit-safricas-basetsana-2-0/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

2 Likes

Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by naptu2: 9:13am
Rasheedat Ajibade plays for FC Robo, Asisat Oshoala's former club and Oshoala is like a small mummy to her. It looks like Ajibade is following in the footsteps of her older colleague. Could she be a future African Player of The Year?

Picture of Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade.

Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by BruncleZuma: 9:19am
Wawuu, good going girls.
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by bumi10: 9:19am
Good one

Thats why they keep hating us. We are better than them in female football, male football, academically and even on bed.

7 Likes

Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by SEYILIGHT(m): 9:19am
Who's going to convert all these human resources that are wasting away in our land O God?
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by EmmaLege: 9:19am
Good one cheesy
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by SkgeeBoss(m): 9:20am
Wow
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by jumper524(m): 9:20am
mtcheew. I been think say na fight sef. been dey reason say we beat dem when dem wan attempt xenophobic attack.
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by Dharniel(m): 9:20am
South Africa could never stand a chance...

1 Like

Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by gentlezypher(f): 9:21am
nice one girls!
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by chaberry(m): 9:22am
great adventure
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by freeman95(m): 9:22am
AFONJAPIG:
buhari is a goat

1 Like

Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by loveth361(f): 9:23am
Because of the biafrans in the team.
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by naijastoryz: 9:23am
Am seeing men in that picture na
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by adeuhe: 9:24am
become a quickteller paypoint agent today and say no to unemployment. for more info, 080 621 624 37
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by Awoofawo(m): 9:24am
grin grin grin grin grin
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by naptu2: 9:25am
Rasheedat Ajibade scoring at the Under 17 World Cup two years ago.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9yp1sxDFhg
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by snazzy5050(m): 9:26am
bumi10:
Good one

Thats why they keep hating us. We are better than them in female football, male football, academically and even on bed.

Still yet our leaders are making our effort useless
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by zombieTRACKER: 9:27am
undecided undecided undecided

Nice one girls
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:29am
Before nko this is how it is supposed to be every match at any level those people have facilities but no talent we have talent but no facilities so we suppose they beat them steady
Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by zombieTRACKER: 9:32am
Rasheedat and asisat are here playing football
While their mates are out there fighting for hijab


Fidaus cannot survive 5mins without hijab
But I can't remember ever seeing these two in any


Something is fishy undecided

(0) (Reply)

New Tv : NSW Vs QLD Live Stream Rugby-state Of Origin 3 At Nine TV / ((watch)) Tottenham V Newcastle Live Streaming Online TV / Zidane Jewo : Emi Ni Omo Yi I Jo...

Viewing this topic: lammie21(m), jamexborn(m), adeoba5, ayorinde217, Cholls(m), ambrosini593(m), COFOLAND(m), psychologist(m), Mustack(m), progressmk1989, rychard(m), spygadgets(m), naptu2, nerodenero, TVTKOKO(m), segzicres(m), simonlee(m), HadesholaGomez(m), MASTERMIND04(m), handsomeyinka(m), madridguy(m), eldav(m), IbokPatrick(m), stlken, sukar886, Anka(m), diztecnigeria, STIdesyns(m), ngcars(m), Chriso2, W3xy1(m), TorNERDo(m), benn94(m), Satansadvocate(m), ahmedox(m), Amaso99(m), Arex, nickydof(m), GeleFanzgore, FRESHG(m), hazan041, Awoofawo(m), pussiboner, cassiekel, PoliticalChinex, Onimama2(m), Adebeeyee(m), Harry6000, babyfaceafrica, Javiv(m), twascas, edlion57(m), phlamesG, ULSHERLAN(m), doublewisdom, otedola1(m), Beejay3000(m), lacream007, DREEZYDEE(m), oz4real83(m), lastmaster(m), bigzic(m), 1shortblackboy, aloenzyme(m), FakoMaybach1 and 116 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.