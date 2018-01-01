₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by naptu2: 9:13am
Nigeria's Super Falconets defeated South Africa's Basetsana yesterday in Polokwane.
Check out Rasheedat Ajibade's goal (the first goal) !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDyP71Zn05E
Falconets hit S/Africa’s Basetsana 2-0EMMANUEL OKOGBA
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/01/falconets-hit-safricas-basetsana-2-0/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by naptu2: 9:13am
Rasheedat Ajibade plays for FC Robo, Asisat Oshoala's former club and Oshoala is like a small mummy to her. It looks like Ajibade is following in the footsteps of her older colleague. Could she be a future African Player of The Year?
Picture of Asisat Oshoala and Rasheedat Ajibade.
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by BruncleZuma: 9:19am
Wawuu, good going girls.
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by bumi10: 9:19am
Good one
Thats why they keep hating us. We are better than them in female football, male football, academically and even on bed.
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by SEYILIGHT(m): 9:19am
Who's going to convert all these human resources that are wasting away in our land O God?
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by EmmaLege: 9:19am
Good one
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by SkgeeBoss(m): 9:20am
Wow
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by jumper524(m): 9:20am
mtcheew. I been think say na fight sef. been dey reason say we beat dem when dem wan attempt xenophobic attack.
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by Dharniel(m): 9:20am
South Africa could never stand a chance...
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by gentlezypher(f): 9:21am
nice one girls!
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by chaberry(m): 9:22am
great adventure
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by freeman95(m): 9:22am
AFONJAPIG:
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by loveth361(f): 9:23am
Because of the biafrans in the team.
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by naijastoryz: 9:23am
Am seeing men in that picture na
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by adeuhe: 9:24am
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by Awoofawo(m): 9:24am
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by naptu2: 9:25am
Rasheedat Ajibade scoring at the Under 17 World Cup two years ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9yp1sxDFhg
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by snazzy5050(m): 9:26am
bumi10:Still yet our leaders are making our effort useless
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by zombieTRACKER: 9:27am
Nice one girls
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by DuBLINGreenb(m): 9:29am
Before nko this is how it is supposed to be every match at any level those people have facilities but no talent we have talent but no facilities so we suppose they beat them steady
|Re: Super Falconets Defeats Basetsana In South Africa (Video). by zombieTRACKER: 9:32am
Rasheedat and asisat are here playing football
While their mates are out there fighting for hijab
Fidaus cannot survive 5mins without hijab
But I can't remember ever seeing these two in any
Something is fishy
