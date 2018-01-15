₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,944,731 members, 4,027,740 topics. Date: Monday, 15 January 2018 at 09:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live (4432 Views)
Chelsea Vs Stoke City 4 - 2 On 31th December 2016 / Arsenal Vs Stoke City (3 - 1) On 10th December 2016 / Manchester United Vs Stoke City (1 - 1) On 2nd October 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 8:59pm
A must win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 8:59pm
LesbianBoy:We are going To regret it He is a very good player
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Ibrahimanis: 9:00pm
Lingardinho to score
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 9:04pm
Man utd for life!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by optional1(f): 9:07pm
Lifeofpolice1:Yeah Take it back to your wallet..
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by optional1(f): 9:08pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by freezyprinzy(m): 9:08pm
bettercreature:honestly it's saddening he is a very good player why can't man u just wait till next season and sign Sanchez on a free?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Neyo007(m): 9:08pm
Manchester united! This is an opportunity to close up on Manchester City.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:09pm
Valencia scores
MUN 1-0 STK
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 9:10pm
Nice goal
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Lifeofpolice1(m): 9:10pm
optional1:man u Don win so no need
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 9:10pm
Captain Valencia doing his work
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:11pm
Geestunnar:It is time for the devil to strike
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Lifeofpolice1(m): 9:11pm
Neyo007:close up
From where
Will you shut up
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by fuckboys: 9:11pm
Welcome home Alexis Sanchez
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by King990: 9:11pm
God punish the mod wey ban me last night
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Nelsizzy(m): 9:12pm
Valencia scored a curler with his left foot.
Get in
Man Utd 1 Stoke 0
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by brainhgeek: 9:12pm
If Miky must go , let it not be to arsenal pls. Dortmund and Inter want him. Not epl mou
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by optional1(f): 9:12pm
Lifeofpolice1:
Game just starting not to fast
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:12pm
Bad market for haters.
Valencia is lord.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 9:13pm
Geestunnar:thanks for mentioning me......a must win
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Eleniyan15(m): 9:13pm
ammyluv2002:You sabi better thing ojere
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:14pm
Valencia scoring with his left foot. That's not something you see everyday
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by ovoP(m): 9:15pm
Hehehehehhe haters have run
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Tomoyayi(m): 9:15pm
Man u 5 - 0 Stoke city
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Pharmtj: 9:15pm
prodiG:am telling you..
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Ibrahimanis: 9:16pm
Interesting stat: this is only the 6th time Antonio Valencia has kicked the ball with his left foot in his entire Manchester United career -Michael Meagher.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:17pm
bettercreature:You are right, Mhik is a better player, Mourinho is really getting ahead of himself.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Lifeofpolice1(m): 9:18pm
optional1:I can see you want win this money
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Tomoyayi(m): 9:18pm
Ibrahimanis:
Scored not kicked
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by ekhai(m): 9:20pm
Geestunnar:I heard the roar from Old Trafford.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by freebuddy: 9:20pm
fuckboys:
Which position him wan play and who him go bench?
Liverpool Vs Aston Villa (1 - 1) On April 7th 2012 / Strictly Bundesliga / Real Sociedad Vs Real Madrid (0 - 1) On 29th October 2011
Viewing this topic: Arondizuogu, MrPrsdent(m), johnez4u, ba7man(m), ERCROSS(m), Tomoyayi(m), darkchild64, Hiteerich, Kunkiddo(m), Vecharry(m), ocdeut, dna4ril(m), AXYZ, ayo1984(m), Smarkie, Ndjones(m), xynerise(m), Proudlyngwa(m), olascottpeter(m), Sheun001(m), ishadfurnitures, patoski39(m), emmycool44, solomonope(m), GodsClan(m), dkronicle(m), ekhai(m), supernigga(m), temple2grace, chiscodedon(m), timojerry, latup4real(m), hulkhiharitoz(m), giddy4me(m), MirJay, murphyola, chinedubrazil(m), Blackfire(m), M14A1, dominique(f), badinfluence(m), Emmydann(m), devdanArthur98, habbyy03, agbaranathan, ilotriouzAY(m), GuidoVanRossum, msylva2147(m), modernWays, Dainikel(m), Bolakumi, Bibidear(f), PuntHunt(m), Paretomaster(m), uglodoh(f), kifeyous(m), bidyahaya(m), YNWA1, popyea(m), Immune1(m), teoo, esoboy875(m), Wristler, paafin(m), otokx(m), 2goodbobo(m), ayili, NaijaNotryForme(m), AlfaSeltzer(m), lovemeohlord(m), bjt(m), TundeAluko(m), Nelsizzy(m), NwaEzefuNaMba(m), horluwatosin(m), policy12, macbel, victor048(m), mosegifted, Akwasi(m), Jephz(m), Ibrahimanis, Brightolanton(m), bettercreature(m), tziz(m), Panther7(m), freebuddy, Eaglekus001, kenny4lag, sirfee(m), Zanas, OGHENE316, lancetweet, HenryThegreat1(m), kissoflife, sonofthunder, beetown(m), Amarabae(f), sholarb(m), Emmanuel555(m), dukeprince50(m), benbrains(m), Michaellegend(m), Kendzyma, kelvinze(m), bobman(m), Ubty, judedwriter(m), senatorabbey and 137 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 25