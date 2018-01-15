₦airaland Forum

Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live

Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 8:59pm
A must win
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by bettercreature(m): 8:59pm
LesbianBoy:


We are dashing mkhitaryan to arsenal grin grin grin
We are going To regret it He is a very good player
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Ibrahimanis: 9:00pm
Lingardinho to score
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by NwanyiAwkaetiti: 9:04pm
Man utd for life!
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by optional1(f): 9:07pm
Lifeofpolice1:
abi Then the money is gone
Yeah Take it back to your wallet..

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by optional1(f): 9:08pm
kiss
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by freezyprinzy(m): 9:08pm
bettercreature:
We are going To regret it He is a very good player
honestly it's saddening he is a very good player why can't man u just wait till next season and sign Sanchez on a free?
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Neyo007(m): 9:08pm
Manchester united! This is an opportunity to close up on Manchester City.
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 9:09pm
Valencia scores

MUN 1-0 STK
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by ammyluv2002(f): 9:10pm
Nice goal
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Lifeofpolice1(m): 9:10pm
optional1:


Yeah
Take it back to your wallet..

man u Don win so no need
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 9:10pm
Captain Valencia doing his work
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:11pm
Geestunnar:
The Man United crew cool

Cc: Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Ivanlxi don4yeHERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdri

Let's do this!!
It is time for the devil to strike


GGMU

Let's do this!!
It is time for the devil to strike


GGMU
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Lifeofpolice1(m): 9:11pm
Neyo007:
Manchester united! This is an opportunity to close up on Manchester City.
close up
From where
Will you shut up
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by fuckboys: 9:11pm
Welcome home Alexis Sanchez cool

Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by King990: 9:11pm
God punish the mod wey ban me last night

1 Like

Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Nelsizzy(m): 9:12pm
Valencia scored a curler with his left foot.
Get in
Man Utd 1 Stoke 0
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by brainhgeek: 9:12pm
If Miky must go , let it not be to arsenal pls. Dortmund and Inter want him. Not epl mou
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by optional1(f): 9:12pm
Lifeofpolice1:
man u Don win so no need

Game just starting not to fast
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:12pm
grin Bad market for haters.


Valencia is lord.
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Bibidear(f): 9:13pm
Geestunnar:
The Man United crew cool

Cc: Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Ivanlxi don4yeHERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdri

Let's do this!!

Let's do this!!
thanks for mentioning me......a must win
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Eleniyan15(m): 9:13pm
ammyluv2002:
Nice goal
You sabi better thing ojere
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by prodiG(m): 9:14pm
Valencia scoring with his left foot. shocked That's not something you see everyday
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by ovoP(m): 9:15pm
Hehehehehhe haters have run grin cheesy grin
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Tomoyayi(m): 9:15pm
Man u 5 - 0 Stoke city
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Pharmtj: 9:15pm
prodiG:
Valencia scoring with his left foot. shocked That's not something you see everyday
am telling you..
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Ibrahimanis: 9:16pm
Interesting stat: this is only the 6th time Antonio Valencia has kicked the ball with his left foot in his entire Manchester United career -Michael Meagher.
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 9:17pm
bettercreature:
We are going To regret it He is a very good player
You are right, Mhik is a better player, Mourinho is really getting ahead of himself.
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Lifeofpolice1(m): 9:18pm
optional1:



Game just starting not to fast

I can see you want win this money
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by Tomoyayi(m): 9:18pm
Ibrahimanis:
Interesting stat: this is only the 6th time Antonio Valencia has kicked scored with his left foot in his entire Manchester United career -Michael Meagher.

Scored not kicked
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by ekhai(m): 9:20pm
Geestunnar:
The Man United crew cool

Cc: Donaldduke2019 hardon monolisa185 desquad bmvees Alexchubee Apcmyheart bettercreature ammyluv2002 Crownadex ekhai aieromon Dominique Lesbianboy jusmudi gentle136 Lesbianboy hardon kyase monolisa185 seunny4lif desquad andrewfarms Tvegas hardeycute seunny4lif Proudlyngwa youdondeymad sirfee Ivanlxi don4yeHERSLEY Lily4star Khutie Bibidear dfrost Keneking tripoli007 greatmarshall lomprico ztanleechima Tychamps oluwaseyi000 tolufase zinachidi Ivanlxi arejibadz myners007 jtigwell0 lalasticlala RRWraith Kabeeru abeliver Maximus85 Adaumunocha ibolomo CrEaToRmaldenKingLennon iamharkinwaley mansakhalifa Omobolajiatanda Lh19 HamiidLyon chawtinz xynerise Nelsizzy architectHUrSH ottohan richybankx enemyofprogress KingLennon habbyy03 chiiraq802 akeeen haywhy28 HzRF Victornezzar szen offishialpablo ekhai nogoodadvice Dabossman iamharkinwaley EverGlorious CaptPlanet kstyle2 annie74 CecyAdri

Let's do this!!

Let's do this!!
I heard the roar from Old Trafford.
Re: Manchester United Vs Stoke City (2 - 0) - Live by freebuddy: 9:20pm
fuckboys:
Welcome home Alexis Sanchez cool

Which position him wan play and who him go bench?

Viewing this topic:

