This is one awesome University springing up by Mountain of Fire Ministeries led by Dr. D.K Olukoya. Saw the University and was so impressed by the awesome infrastructure. Hopefully I would get pictures of the entire awesome and ever developing university sometime.



The Organ house would teach skills in musicology, Music Education, African Music, Ethnomusicology, Composition, Opera Studies, Film and Popular Music, Music Theory and Analysis, Psychology of Music and Performance Studies 8 Likes

Dr. Olukoya is a First Class Graduate of University Of Lagos(Microbiology) who then proceeded on Scholarship to University of Reading for a PhD in Molecular Genetics - He is reputed to be the first Nigerian to Clone a Gene. He currently has over 70 Scientific publications which he published at Nigerian Institute of Med Research,Yaba and he is the founder of Mountain Top University.



He also has an NGO named the Daniel and Fola centre of Biotechnology which trains Nigerians in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology.

He is also the General overseer of the Mountain of Fire Ministeries and the preacher of the famous sermon titled "Dancing on the Gate of Hell".





This is the 3-D rendition of the Master Plan of the University- though they've built some structures and are not that far from completion.





Impressed already and would love to see more. 1 Like

Bass guiter, the unsung hero in music production. 4 Likes

He announced sometimes back that there was scholarship for those that want to study music.





It seems people don't apply to study music in Nigerian universities anymore though, I guess it's to encourage people to study the course.



I am not surprised music is part of their pioneer courses. 1 Like

He announced sometimes back that there was scholarship for those that want to study music.





It seems people don't apply to study music in Nigerian universities anymore though, I guess it's to encourage people to study the course.



I am not surprised music is part of their pioneer courses. So they said for ppl who want to study Agric in Landmark-still they aren't so plenty. Funny enough Music can be more valuable than some over celebrated nonsense courses that they we still do. So they said for ppl who want to study Agric in Landmark-still they aren't so plenty. Funny enough Music can be more valuable than some over celebrated nonsense courses that they we still do. 3 Likes

So they said for ppl who want to study Agric in Landmark-still they aren't so plenty. Funny enough Music can be more valuable than some over celebrated nonsense courses they we still do. Can music cure the poverty or health or even infrastructural problems bedeviling Africa?

Music isn't a bad idea on its own but Agric is a need while music is just a want. You hardly see people do crime so they can have music but food/shelter/health, that tell us something. Can music cure the poverty or health or even infrastructural problems bedeviling Africa?Music isn't a bad idea on its own but Agric is a need while music is just a want. You hardly see people do crime so they can have music but food/shelter/health, that tell us something. 4 Likes

A superb school: Schools owned by Churches are fast becoming the BEST!



Freeze followers be looking at me like... 7 Likes

So we should go and fry beans or what?

Nice initiative. I dont mind my tithe going for this.

As long as it is not for bling blings or private jet. 1 Like 1 Share

you sure like the word "Awesome" 1 Like

At least I have seen the gate 1 Like

Is this their only building?

Dr. Olukoya is a First Class Graduate of University Of Lagos(Microbiology) who then proceeded to University of Reading for a PhD in Molecular Genetics - He is reputed to be the first Nigerian to Clone a Gene. He currently has over 70 Scientific publications and is the founder of Mountain Top University.





Lalasticlala Real doctor, where is Ebele Jonathan's publication(s)? Real doctor, where is Ebele Jonathan's publication(s)? 2 Likes

Looks like a building where classical music amongst others would be taught properly. 1 Like

All these private schools will take over soonest 1 Like

Lalasticlala I wonder how far these pastors would have gone in the Academics if God didn't call them. Kumuyi, Adeboye and the likes had their doctorate in their 30's. I wonder how far these pastors would have gone in the Academics if God didn't call them. Kumuyi, Adeboye and the likes had their doctorate in their 30's. 3 Likes 1 Share

Impressed already and would love to see more. Their Biotech and Physics Lab even makes more sense to me. Unfortunately I don't have pictures. Their Biotech and Physics Lab even makes more sense to me. Unfortunately I don't have pictures.

Nice one.

I wonder how far these pastors would have gone in the Academics if God didn't call them. Kumuyi, Adeboye and the likes had their doctorate in their 30's. I believe God knowing the future that Nigerian Churches would venture into building Universities and research centres deliberately built these people to have a passion for academics. It definitely paid off for MTU.



When I studied the plan for that university I was just astounded. I mean a private university starting up with a a center of excellence is just amazing.



1980s was the decade many lecturers ventured into ministry and today it is showing.



Even Oyedepo who famously challenged one of his lecturers in his office who felt he was prioritising church over education and said "I am a full time pastor and a part time student" later developed love for academics.. I believe God knowing the future that Nigerian Churches would venture into building Universities and research centres deliberately built these people to have a passion for academics. It definitely paid off for MTU.When I studied the plan for that university I was just astounded. I mean a private university starting up with a a center of excellence is just amazing.1980s was the decade many lecturers ventured into ministry and today it is showing.Even Oyedepo who famously challenged one of his lecturers in his office who felt he was prioritising church over education and said "I am a full time pastor and a part time student" later developed love for academics..

