|Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Statsocial: 3:39pm On Jan 14
This is one awesome University springing up by Mountain of Fire Ministeries led by Dr. D.K Olukoya. Saw the University and was so impressed by the awesome infrastructure. Hopefully I would get pictures of the entire awesome and ever developing university sometime.
The Organ house would teach skills in musicology, Music Education, African Music, Ethnomusicology, Composition, Opera Studies, Film and Popular Music, Music Theory and Analysis, Psychology of Music and Performance Studies
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Eife(m): 4:07pm On Jan 14
the school my dad wanted me to apply for
I'm still thanking God for uniosun (they saved my ass)
their fee is just to much
Wow front page at longlast.
Shout out to all those who said I wouldn't make it this 2018.
You see how God has uplifted me??
FTC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I don get mouth now
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Statsocial: 4:30pm On Jan 14
Dr. Olukoya is a First Class Graduate of University Of Lagos(Microbiology) who then proceeded on Scholarship to University of Reading for a PhD in Molecular Genetics - He is reputed to be the first Nigerian to Clone a Gene. He currently has over 70 Scientific publications which he published at Nigerian Institute of Med Research,Yaba and he is the founder of Mountain Top University.
He also has an NGO named the Daniel and Fola centre of Biotechnology which trains Nigerians in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology.
He is also the General overseer of the Mountain of Fire Ministeries and the preacher of the famous sermon titled "Dancing on the Gate of Hell".
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Statsocial: 4:31pm On Jan 14
Eife:How did you end up in Osun when your Dad wanted MTU?
This is the 3-D rendition of the Master Plan of the University- though they've built some structures and are not that far from completion.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?t=5s&v=RWlqN4TIdYI
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Eife(m): 5:54pm On Jan 14
Statsocial:
abeg who dey register the jamb and sit for the exams if not me. I choice the school I want bro
his own is to pay the fee.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Desyner: 8:12pm On Jan 14
Impressed already and would love to see more.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by paranorman(m): 9:00pm On Jan 14
Bass guiter, the unsung hero in music production.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by NoToPile: 9:07pm On Jan 14
He announced sometimes back that there was scholarship for those that want to study music.
It seems people don't apply to study music in Nigerian universities anymore though, I guess it's to encourage people to study the course.
I am not surprised music is part of their pioneer courses.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Statsocial: 9:57pm On Jan 14
NoToPile:So they said for ppl who want to study Agric in Landmark-still they aren't so plenty. Funny enough Music can be more valuable than some over celebrated nonsense courses that they we still do.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Desyner: 4:45am
Statsocial:Can music cure the poverty or health or even infrastructural problems bedeviling Africa?
Music isn't a bad idea on its own but Agric is a need while music is just a want. You hardly see people do crime so they can have music but food/shelter/health, that tell us something.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by XingXhang(m): 8:35am
A superb school: Schools owned by Churches are fast becoming the BEST!
Freeze followers be looking at me like...
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by aonag: 8:35am
Eife:
chei..
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by dhabrite(m): 8:35am
So we should go and fry beans or what?
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by kingthreat(m): 8:36am
Nice initiative. I dont mind my tithe going for this.
As long as it is not for bling blings or private jet.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by donnie(m): 8:36am
@OP,
you sure like the word "Awesome"
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Hardeybohwarley(m): 8:37am
dhabrite:Better still cook watermelon.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by 9PBLIVE(m): 8:38am
At least I have seen the gate
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by OVA200(m): 8:38am
Is this their only building?
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by BabaO2: 8:41am
Statsocial:Real doctor, where is Ebele Jonathan's publication(s)?
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by hucienda: 8:41am
Looks like a building where classical music amongst others would be taught properly.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by jaymejate(m): 8:44am
All these private schools will take over soonest
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by jaymejate(m): 8:45am
Eife:
I pity your life... Hope you don graduate now?
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by emmanuelrabb(m): 8:49am
[quote author=OVA200 post=64210007]Is this their only building?[/quote/]
Me too just dey wonder ooo
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Omoluabi16(m): 8:50am
Statsocial:I wonder how far these pastors would have gone in the Academics if God didn't call them. Kumuyi, Adeboye and the likes had their doctorate in their 30's.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Statsocial: 8:50am
Desyner:Their Biotech and Physics Lab even makes more sense to me. Unfortunately I don't have pictures.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by jonnytad(m): 8:51am
Eife:
I really thank uniosun for "their" save ur ass.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by sunbbo(m): 9:03am
Nice one.
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by Statsocial: 9:03am
Omoluabi16:I believe God knowing the future that Nigerian Churches would venture into building Universities and research centres deliberately built these people to have a passion for academics. It definitely paid off for MTU.
When I studied the plan for that university I was just astounded. I mean a private university starting up with a a center of excellence is just amazing.
1980s was the decade many lecturers ventured into ministry and today it is showing.
Even Oyedepo who famously challenged one of his lecturers in his office who felt he was prioritising church over education and said "I am a full time pastor and a part time student" later developed love for academics..
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by TreasuredGlory: 9:06am
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by efficiencie(m): 9:07am
Eife:
No wonder you opted for UNIOSUN
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:09am
Statsocial:Wow!
Great profile
|Re: Picture Of Mountain Top University, Ogun, Music College by joenor(m): 9:14am
Nice one.
