Negative Comments Don't Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by nuellaisaac(f): 4:01pm
Winner of the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija, Efe Ejeba, has revealed that he hardly uses the different social media platforms invogue today and as such, negative comments from trolls on these platforms do not bother him.
In a chat with Sunday Scoop, he said,
“The truth is that I don’t know what is happening on social media. When I wake up in the morning, I pray, eat, record songs and I release them. I don’t hear what people say about my music. I am not disturbed about negative comments because it is normal for people to have different views about whatever you do.”
The based on logistics singer also said he could not remember having any dealings with an on-air personality, who called him out on social media during the week for disrespecting him.
According to the OAP, Efe didn’t honour an invitation for an interview even after they had reached an agreement.
Reacting to the issue, Efe said,
“I haven’t heard anything like that. Like I said, I am not a social media person. I visit social media once in a while because of the industry I am in. I only go online when I want to post things that are important to me and I log off immediately after that. The truth is that I cannot remember having such discussion with any OAP.”
The singer insisted that he had a good year in 2017 ,despite the insinuation by some music followers that he needs to improve on his music to compete in the industry.
“Considering where I am coming from, I experienced massive growth in my career last year. Right now, I have the attention of the people and that is the most important thing. But I hope to do more this year, which is natural for every youth that dreams.
“I don’t feel any pressure. I am just doing my music. If there is any pressure, it is from within because I try to push myself every day. This year, I plan to release more music and videos, and I will put the rest in the hands of God. The industry is growing and I am happy to be part of it at the moment,”
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by JAMO4REAL1(m): 4:05pm
dont mind them let them say anything dey like, 25m is not easy bro (who I be)
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Mynd44: 8:45pm
Doesn't bother him? We are all in trouble.
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Elnino4ladies: 8:49pm
Lol
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Fynestboi: 8:57pm
We don hear. Lol
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by BruncleZuma: 8:57pm
This guy and Mugabe I just no sabi who dey "colour blind" pass...the people around you that are egging you on no just get your interest for mind.
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by BlackDBagba: 8:58pm
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Jamariwolf4(f): 8:58pm
Well said
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by slawomir: 8:58pm
my grandfather is 146 years old and he still alive and healthy simply because he is always minding his own business
Nigerians don't mind their own business that is why the nation is retrogressing
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Fynestboi: 8:58pm
Mynd44:
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by OneCorner: 8:58pm
Na why he dey keep in song as punishment for us
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Olasco93: 8:58pm
Based on logistics, Nigerians talk too much.
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Pilot4Airbus(m): 8:58pm
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Daeylar(f): 8:58pm
He better start reading those comments.
No wonder he keeps releasing noise after noise.
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by jeeqaa7(m): 8:59pm
Ggg
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by MissOpe(f): 9:01pm
There is no one who isnt bothered by negative comments, we can only choose to regulate how it affects us......
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by free2ryhme: 9:01pm
nuellaisaac:
When you are doing negative things why should it bother it
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Dospix(m): 9:02pm
Waiting patiently for the baseless comments of bbnaija sore loosers! Efe we stand with you Gidigbam!
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by TycoOn04: 9:02pm
Don't worry . don't mind them jare efe . they just hating , keep releasing ur "music" . it won't waste , there is a reason there are mental hospitals , they will play it for the patients there . its not.meant for normal human beings by the way , so ride on bro :'
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by vibort: 9:02pm
Jamariwolf4:
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by ammyluv2002(f): 9:02pm
Way to go Efe! Don't let anyone pull you down...believe in your dreams!
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by wane01(m): 9:03pm
Clear proof of the verse that says the race doesnt belong to the swift or mighty......
Based on common sense logistics this guy nor suppose pass audition
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Chimoskky: 9:03pm
Efe just continue one day people will accept you
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Oyindidi(f): 9:03pm
Better cos your songs dey only attract negative comments
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by hypocriticracy: 9:04pm
abi na....as somebody wey get somebody..
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by andyibanga(m): 9:05pm
you should start listening to pple uncle efe. my humble opinion, music is not for you, do something else while you still have some money left
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by anny268(f): 9:05pm
They don't bother him at all. He get somebody wey get somebody
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 9:06pm
why on earth would it
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by iamJ(m): 9:06pm
anny268:
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by frubben(m): 9:06pm
ride on bro. release all d nonsense you have and let us hear word
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by Daeylar(f): 9:07pm
anny268:
. Wey getti somebody.
Efe sef.
|Re: Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. by iamJ(m): 9:07pm
frubben:
