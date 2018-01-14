Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Negative Comments Don’t Bother Me — Bbnaija 2017 Winner Efe Speaks. (3397 Views)

BBNaija 2017 Winner Efe



In a chat with Sunday Scoop, he said,



“The truth is that I don’t know what is happening on social media. When I wake up in the morning, I pray, eat, record songs and I release them. I don’t hear what people say about my music. I am not disturbed about negative comments because it is normal for people to have different views about whatever you do.”



The based on logistics singer also said he could not remember having any dealings with an on-air personality, who called him out on social media during the week for disrespecting him.



According to the OAP, Efe didn’t honour an invitation for an interview even after they had reached an agreement.

Reacting to the issue, Efe said,



“I haven’t heard anything like that. Like I said, I am not a social media person. I visit social media once in a while because of the industry I am in. I only go online when I want to post things that are important to me and I log off immediately after that. The truth is that I cannot remember having such discussion with any OAP.”



BBNaija 2017 Winner Efe



The singer insisted that he had a good year in 2017 ,despite the insinuation by some music followers that he needs to improve on his music to compete in the industry.



“Considering where I am coming from, I experienced massive growth in my career last year. Right now, I have the attention of the people and that is the most important thing. But I hope to do more this year, which is natural for every youth that dreams.



“I don’t feel any pressure. I am just doing my music. If there is any pressure, it is from within because I try to push myself every day. This year, I plan to release more music and videos, and I will put the rest in the hands of God. The industry is growing and I am happy to be part of it at the moment,”



dont mind them let them say anything dey like, 25m is not easy bro (who I be) 7 Likes

Doesn't bother him? We are all in trouble. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Lol

We don hear. Lol 1 Like









This guy and Mugabe I just no sabi who dey "colour blind" pass...the people around you that are egging you on no just get your interest for mind. This guy and Mugabe I just no sabi who dey "colour blind" pass...the people around you that are egging you on no just get your interest for mind. 2 Likes

Well said

my grandfather is 146 years old and he still alive and healthy simply because he is always minding his own business



Nigerians don't mind their own business that is why the nation is retrogressing 1 Like

Mynd44:

Doesn't bother him? We are all in trouble.





1 Like

Na why he dey keep in song as punishment for us 3 Likes

Based on logistics, Nigerians talk too much.

He better start reading those comments.

No wonder he keeps releasing noise after noise. 6 Likes

Ggg

There is no one who isnt bothered by negative comments, we can only choose to regulate how it affects us...... 1 Like

nuellaisaac:

When you are doing negative things why should it bother it When you are doing negative things why should it bother it

Waiting patiently for the baseless comments of bbnaija sore loosers! Efe we stand with you Gidigbam!

Don't worry . don't mind them jare efe . they just hating , keep releasing ur "music" . it won't waste , there is a reason there are mental hospitals , they will play it for the patients there . its not.meant for normal human beings by the way , so ride on bro :' 3 Likes

Jamariwolf4:

Well said

Way to go Efe! Don't let anyone pull you down...believe in your dreams! 1 Like

Clear proof of the verse that says the race doesnt belong to the swift or mighty......

Based on common sense logistics this guy nor suppose pass audition

Efe just continue one day people will accept you

cos your songs dey only attract negative comments Bettercos your songs dey only attract negative comments

abi na....as somebody wey get somebody..

you should start listening to pple uncle efe. my humble opinion, music is not for you, do something else while you still have some money left 1 Like

They don't bother him at all. He get somebody wey get somebody 1 Like

why on earth would it

anny268:

It doesn't bother him at all. He get somebody wey get somebody

ride on bro. release all d nonsense you have and let us hear word

anny268:

They don't bother him at all. He get somebody wey get somebody

. Wey getti somebody.

Efe sef. . Wey getti somebody.Efe sef. 1 Like