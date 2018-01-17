₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by Ekitidefender(m): 7:28am
Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has commenced plans to give employment opportunities to about two thousand unemployed youths in the state.
He announced this at the government house, Ado Ekiti during a meeting with the 2017/2018 N-Power programme applicants from across the sixteen Local Government Areas in the state.
The governor who bemoaned the high rate of unemployed people in the country expressed the belief that creation of job opportunities would reduce crimes and social vices in the societies.
As part of the plans to expedite processes of the employment, Governor Fayose had selected two persons among the applicants from each local council to partake in the coordination of CVs and selection of qualified prospective employees for further actions.
He cautioned the youths against the intake of hard and harmful substances, with a promise to continue to support and provide enabling the environment for them to thrive.
Earlier, the state’s N-Power focal person on social safety programme and commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chief Gbenga Olajide, estimated the numbers of those who applied for the N-Power programme to be over eight thousand, among which over seven thousand have been verified and forwarded to Abuja for onward approval.
Meanwhile, a graduate of English Language from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Miss Moyinoluwa Fajana who had won several laurels of excellence in her academic sojourn had been given a Masters degree Scholarship award as well as automatic employment after the completion of her master’s programme by Governor Fayose.
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by Temidayo9(m): 7:41am
Wickedness of the highest order..... Why now that you want to leave office?
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by angels09: 7:43am
Temidayo9:He knows the money is available...hence wants to block the chopping avenues of the incoming person
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by Emmzyano: 8:50am
I am interested in the job
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by AnotherZik: 9:37am
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by dukie25: 9:40am
While they're sacking Teachers in Kaduna state, osokomale is employing teachers instead.
The Great Peter the Rock, Oga mi I throwaway salute.
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by twosquare: 9:41am
Fayose gave the lady options to choose between immediate employment or masters degree scholarship..
.Lady chose masters degree scholarship... Naso people talk say na her village people dey worry her...
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by Timiblanko(m): 9:41am
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by Monyeazo: 9:42am
Ekitidefender:He can do more
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by collabo4me(m): 9:43am
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by lakesider(m): 9:43am
Nigeria is a joke , we have more civil servant that any other country compared to our population and nothing works
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by greatjoey: 9:43am
Clamping down on freedom of speech. Which way, Nigerians?
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by Olalekanbanky1(m): 9:44am
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by Goovo(m): 9:44am
Nice one from Fayose
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by Moyinoluwa35: 9:44am
Re: Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service by Elnino4ladies: 9:44am
When he is about leaving right? He want to create problems for the next governor
