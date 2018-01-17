Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Fayose To Employ 2000 Into Ekiti Teaching And Civil Service (426 Views)

FG Set To Employ 300,000 Graduates For 2nd Phase Of N-power Scheme / Ajaokuta Steel Company To Employ 500,000 Upstream, Downstream In 2017 / Lagos To Employ 1000 LASDRI Graduates As Conductors With N50,000 As Salary (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





He announced this at the government house, Ado Ekiti during a meeting with the 2017/2018 N-Power programme applicants from across the sixteen Local Government Areas in the state.



The governor who bemoaned the high rate of unemployed people in the country expressed the belief that creation of job opportunities would reduce crimes and social vices in the societies.



As part of the plans to expedite processes of the employment, Governor Fayose had selected two persons among the applicants from each local council to partake in the coordination of CVs and selection of qualified prospective employees for further actions.



He cautioned the youths against the intake of hard and harmful substances, with a promise to continue to support and provide enabling the environment for them to thrive.



Earlier, the state’s N-Power focal person on social safety programme and commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chief Gbenga Olajide, estimated the numbers of those who applied for the N-Power programme to be over eight thousand, among which over seven thousand have been verified and forwarded to Abuja for onward approval.



Meanwhile, a graduate of English Language from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Miss Moyinoluwa Fajana who had won several laurels of excellence in her academic sojourn had been given a Masters degree Scholarship award as well as automatic employment after the completion of her master’s programme by Governor Fayose.



http://ekitidefender.com/fayose-employ-2000-ekiti-teaching-civil-service/ Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has commenced plans to give employment opportunities to about two thousand unemployed youths in the state.He announced this at the government house, Ado Ekiti during a meeting with the 2017/2018 N-Power programme applicants from across the sixteen Local Government Areas in the state.The governor who bemoaned the high rate of unemployed people in the country expressed the belief that creation of job opportunities would reduce crimes and social vices in the societies.As part of the plans to expedite processes of the employment, Governor Fayose had selected two persons among the applicants from each local council to partake in the coordination of CVs and selection of qualified prospective employees for further actions.He cautioned the youths against the intake of hard and harmful substances, with a promise to continue to support and provide enabling the environment for them to thrive.Earlier, the state’s N-Power focal person on social safety programme and commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chief Gbenga Olajide, estimated the numbers of those who applied for the N-Power programme to be over eight thousand, among which over seven thousand have been verified and forwarded to Abuja for onward approval.Meanwhile, a graduate of English Language from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Miss Moyinoluwa Fajana who had won several laurels of excellence in her academic sojourn had been given a Masters degree Scholarship award as well as automatic employment after the completion of her master’s programme by Governor Fayose. 1 Like

Wickedness of the highest order..... Why now that you want to leave office? 1 Like

Temidayo9:

Wickedness of the highest order..... Why now that you want to leave office? He knows the money is available...hence wants to block the chopping avenues of the incoming person He knows the money is available...hence wants to block the chopping avenues of the incoming person

I am interested in the job

Ekitidefender:

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has commenced plans to give employment opportunities to about two thousand unemployed youths in the state.



He announced this at the government house, Ado Ekiti during a meeting with the 2017/2018 N-Power programme applicants from across the sixteen Local Government Areas in the state.



The governor who bemoaned the high rate of unemployed people in the country expressed the belief that creation of job opportunities would reduce crimes and social vices in the societies.



As part of the plans to expedite processes of the employment, Governor Fayose had selected two persons among the applicants from each local council to partake in the coordination of CVs and selection of qualified prospective employees for further actions.



He cautioned the youths against the intake of hard and harmful substances, with a promise to continue to support and provide enabling the environment for them to thrive.



Earlier, the state’s N-Power focal person on social safety programme and commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chief Gbenga Olajide, estimated the numbers of those who applied for the N-Power programme to be over eight thousand, among which over seven thousand have been verified and forwarded to Abuja for onward approval.



Meanwhile, a graduate of English Language from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Miss Moyinoluwa Fajana who had won several laurels of excellence in her academic sojourn had been given a Masters degree Scholarship award as well as automatic employment after the completion of her master’s programme by Governor Fayose.



http://ekitidefender.com/fayose-employ-2000-ekiti-teaching-civil-service/





Youths, others prevent DSS from arresting Pastor who told members to vote out Buhari



Youths of Kassim Ibrahim Street in Jos joined pastors and members of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, EBOMI, to stop operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, from arresting the General Overseer of the church, Isa El-Buba.



El-Buba was said to have called on church members to obtain voters cards and vote out "wickedness" in government in 2019. He was also reported to have accused President Muhammadu Buhari of incompetence.



According to reports, the security agents laid siege at the church till 11:30pm on Monday, but were prevented from whisking away the pastor by the valiant youths, after which the operatives retreated.



Read more:

https://newsworth.ng/youths-others-prevent-dss-arresting-pastor-told-members-vote-buhari/ Youths, others prevent DSS from arresting Pastor who told members to vote out BuhariYouths of Kassim Ibrahim Street in Jos joined pastors and members of the Evangelical Outreach Ministries International, EBOMI, to stop operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, from arresting the General Overseer of the church, Isa El-Buba.El-Buba was said to have called on church members to obtain voters cards and vote out "wickedness" in government in 2019. He was also reported to have accused President Muhammadu Buhari of incompetence.According to reports, the security agents laid siege at the church till 11:30pm on Monday, but were prevented from whisking away the pastor by the valiant youths, after which the operatives retreated.Read more:

While they're sacking Teachers in Kaduna state, osokomale is employing teachers instead.



The Great Peter the Rock, Oga mi I throwaway salute.



.Lady chose masters degree scholarship... Naso people talk say na her village people dey worry her... Fayose gave the lady options to choose between immediate employment or masters degree scholarship...Lady chose masters degree scholarship... Naso people talk say na her village people dey worry her...

,

Ekitidefender:

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has commenced plans to give employment opportunities to about two thousand unemployed youths in the state.



He announced this at the government house, Ado Ekiti during a meeting with the 2017/2018 N-Power programme applicants from across the sixteen Local Government Areas in the state.



The governor who bemoaned the high rate of unemployed people in the country expressed the belief that creation of job opportunities would reduce crimes and social vices in the societies.



As part of the plans to expedite processes of the employment, Governor Fayose had selected two persons among the applicants from each local council to partake in the coordination of CVs and selection of qualified prospective employees for further actions.



He cautioned the youths against the intake of hard and harmful substances, with a promise to continue to support and provide enabling the environment for them to thrive.



Earlier, the state’s N-Power focal person on social safety programme and commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chief Gbenga Olajide, estimated the numbers of those who applied for the N-Power programme to be over eight thousand, among which over seven thousand have been verified and forwarded to Abuja for onward approval.



Meanwhile, a graduate of English Language from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Miss Moyinoluwa Fajana who had won several laurels of excellence in her academic sojourn had been given a Masters degree Scholarship award as well as automatic employment after the completion of her master’s programme by Governor Fayose.



http://ekitidefender.com/fayose-employ-2000-ekiti-teaching-civil-service/



He can do more He can do more

Okay oooo

Nigeria is a joke , we have more civil servant that any other country compared to our population and nothing works

Clamping down on freedom of speech. Which way, Nigerians?

Nice one from Fayose

a