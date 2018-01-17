₦airaland Forum

9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 7:59am
9ice (born Alexander Abolore Adegbola Adigun Alapomeji Ajifolajifaola, on 17 January 1980)[citation needed] is a Nigerian musician. He is a south-westerner from Ogbomoso in Oyo State but he grew up in the district of Bariga in Lagos.

9ice won the award for Best Hip Hop Artist at the MTV Africa Music Awards in 2008. At the third edition of the Hip Hop World Awards held in Nigeria, he won the Revelation of the Year award and Best Male Vocal Performer. A month later at the first SoundCity Music Video Awards, he was nominated in the category of Best New Artist. 9ice's biggest single is titled "Gongo Aso". He is the founder of Alapomeji Records.

In 2014, 9ice revealed that he was going to contest for a political office in his native Ogbomosho in Oyo state. He joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) and declared his interest to contest for a seat at the Federal House of Representatives. He lost out during the primaries. 9ice was named as a Special Adviser to the Oyo state Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

The singer shared a new photo to mark his birthday today. Also check out his throwback pics.

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:00am
Happy Birthday Alapomeji

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Brooke60(f): 8:02am
Nice that is Nice
HBD Baba

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 8:05am
Age with grace bro

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by yungmoney447(m): 8:07am
Hbd to Adigun Alapomeji father of many nation after 2face...age with sufficient grace big man and more grease to ur elbow.

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by lekbel09: 8:18am
The guy be like pesin wey run comot for yabaleft in first pix

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by timsbee(f): 8:18am
Happy birthday brov
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by deco22(m): 8:18am
His throwback pic sha.

Shows that money can make someone fine small.

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by abrahym(m): 8:18am
When money no dey
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Kenneth10110: 8:18am
Happy birthday 9ice. God bless you and everyone celebrating today.
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by pheranme9(m): 8:18am
nobody wey no fi to make am oo!!

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by saydfact(m): 8:19am
Nobody is ugly.... Just broke.. Happy birthday

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Inspire01: 8:19am
Na so ur name plenty
Anyway happy birthday
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by ednut1(m): 8:19am
Damn see throwback. No one deserves to suffer in life abeg
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:19am
38?
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by olurich01(m): 8:19am
Looking at those pictures, its a clear evidence that life is in stages! The patience to go through the process is all we need. I believe I can!!!

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by uzohrome(m): 8:20am
Nice my guy, age with grace
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Nick4life: 8:20am
Now I see why nice no leta win grammies, only 9ice they answer 6names! Maybe no space to write the guy names for nominee list angry grin

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Myketuale(m): 8:20am
Happy Birthday Alapomeji ages with grace. Nobody wey nor fit to mk am. Don't underestimate any one in these life. Bcoz change is always constant. morning inspiration!!!!
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Ayoemrys(m): 8:21am
Happybirthday Baba,tuwale Baba,owo Meji Feeyan Kan,sekowale,ehn Baba, Awon Iya Wa Flying Eagle O Ni Foriyin Mu Omi, Okay Na_~contesy AGBERO MOUTH PIC

Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Rainmania(m): 8:21am
Sufferness is not just good for the health. shocked
Happy Birthday
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by teamsynergy: 8:21am
hbd 9ice.... u have made my day many times over... jah bless u
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Follygunners: 8:21am
B'riga sha...
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by thorpido(m): 8:21am
Grace found him.
Unfortunately, he's being irresponsible by searing children all over the place.
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Nixiepie(f): 8:21am
The names thou ,I no fit shout biko lipsrsealed
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Adegbenro7643(m): 8:22am
Accept my best wishes, bro.

Money dey change features o
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by overhypedsteve(m): 8:23am
Udhd
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by emynike2001(m): 8:23am
Happy birthday Baba...





Happy winnings.
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Prinq: 8:23am
Happy Birthday
Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by surestgab: 8:23am
Hbd to Mr Nice, more blessing.

