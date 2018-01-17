₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by lalasticlala(m): 7:59am
9ice (born Alexander Abolore Adegbola Adigun Alapomeji Ajifolajifaola, on 17 January 1980)[citation needed] is a Nigerian musician. He is a south-westerner from Ogbomoso in Oyo State but he grew up in the district of Bariga in Lagos.
The singer shared a new photo to mark his birthday today. Also check out his throwback pics.
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 8:00am
Happy Birthday Alapomeji
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Brooke60(f): 8:02am
Nice that is Nice
HBD Baba
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 8:05am
Age with grace bro
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by yungmoney447(m): 8:07am
Hbd to Adigun Alapomeji father of many nation after 2face...age with sufficient grace big man and more grease to ur elbow.
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by lekbel09: 8:18am
The guy be like pesin wey run comot for yabaleft in first pix
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by timsbee(f): 8:18am
Happy birthday brov
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by deco22(m): 8:18am
His throwback pic sha.
Shows that money can make someone fine small.
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by abrahym(m): 8:18am
When money no dey
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Kenneth10110: 8:18am
Happy birthday 9ice. God bless you and everyone celebrating today.
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by pheranme9(m): 8:18am
nobody wey no fi to make am oo!!
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by saydfact(m): 8:19am
Nobody is ugly.... Just broke.. Happy birthday
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Inspire01: 8:19am
Na so ur name plenty
Anyway happy birthday
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by ednut1(m): 8:19am
Damn see throwback. No one deserves to suffer in life abeg
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 8:19am
38?
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by olurich01(m): 8:19am
Looking at those pictures, its a clear evidence that life is in stages! The patience to go through the process is all we need. I believe I can!!!
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by uzohrome(m): 8:20am
Nice my guy, age with grace
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Nick4life: 8:20am
Now I see why nice no leta win grammies, only 9ice they answer 6names! Maybe no space to write the guy names for nominee list
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Myketuale(m): 8:20am
Happy Birthday Alapomeji ages with grace. Nobody wey nor fit to mk am. Don't underestimate any one in these life. Bcoz change is always constant. morning inspiration!!!!
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Ayoemrys(m): 8:21am
Happybirthday Baba,tuwale Baba,owo Meji Feeyan Kan,sekowale,ehn Baba, Awon Iya Wa Flying Eagle O Ni Foriyin Mu Omi, Okay Na_~contesy AGBERO MOUTH PIC
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Rainmania(m): 8:21am
Sufferness is not just good for the health.
Happy Birthday
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by teamsynergy: 8:21am
hbd 9ice.... u have made my day many times over... jah bless u
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Follygunners: 8:21am
B'riga sha...
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by thorpido(m): 8:21am
Grace found him.
Unfortunately, he's being irresponsible by searing children all over the place.
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Nixiepie(f): 8:21am
The names thou ,I no fit shout biko
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Adegbenro7643(m): 8:22am
Accept my best wishes, bro.
Money dey change features o
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by overhypedsteve(m): 8:23am
Udhd
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by emynike2001(m): 8:23am
Happy birthday Baba...
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by Prinq: 8:23am
Happy Birthday
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His 38th Birthday Today (Photos) by surestgab: 8:23am
Hbd to Mr Nice, more blessing.
