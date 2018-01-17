₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Ekiti360(m): 6:10pm
Real Madrid’s Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly told his bosses at the Santiago Bernabeu to pay him as much as what his arch-rival, Lionel Messi, earns at Barcelona.
He threatened to leave if he was not paid as much.
According to reports from Europe, the 32-year-old talisman demanded a whopping £17m pay rise that will increase his earnings at the La Liga and UEFA Champions League reigning champions to £35.5m.
Reports claimed Ronaldo is frustrated by Real president, Florentino Perez’ refusal to offer him an improved contract after he was promised one when he helped Real to a La Liga and Champions League double last season.
Ronaldo signed a five-year deal in November 2016 that will see him stay at the club till 2021.
He has also been linked with a return to Manchester United.
http://fabinfos.com/pay-high-messi-leave-ronaldo-tells-madrids-bosses/
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Ladyhippolyta88: 6:14pm
They better pay him Ronaldo deserves it.
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by duduwest(m): 6:28pm
He should concentrate on How to play football afterall Madrid help him too to achieve all he achieved
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by streamsofjoy(f): 6:39pm
I thought he was better than Messi
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by coolebux(m): 7:00pm
The truth be told
Everything he is achieving now, Messi have already achieved them before him
But Ronaldo's greedy nature will always make him ask for things that are bigger than him.
Even if Real increase his pay, Barca will still increase Messi's.
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Omudia11: 7:14pm
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by nezzar: 7:14pm
Thief
When your work is just to win a penalty kick and hang around the box waiting for a tap in
Emulate Messi, then I will talk to perez my uncle
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by alfred007(m): 7:14pm
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Edopesin(m): 7:14pm
Just As Eba Cannot Be Jollof, Ronaldo The Lord Of Tap In Cannot Be Messi
Haters Can Take Sniper
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by donstan18(m): 7:14pm
coolebux:
What is holding Messi from winning a trophy with his country.
Mikel is better than him for winning AFCON 2013
Ronaldo is currently the world best player, deal with it.
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Talk2Bella(f): 7:15pm
Ghen Ghen
CR7 world best
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by bloodmoneyspita: 7:15pm
who is Ronaldo ?
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by SpareNo1: 7:15pm
Sharp dude. He deserves pay rise
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Phorto(m): 7:16pm
Come back to Manchester utd, we will pay you.
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Omudia11: 7:16pm
Madrid didn't help Ronaldo. Ronaldo helped Madrid.
duduwest:
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by aleeyus(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by swiz123(m): 7:16pm
SpareNo1:
4 goals in LA LIGA and he is making such an outrageous demand? He must be high on cheap drugs.
He doesn't deserve a pay rise rather he deserves this
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Fididiguy(m): 7:16pm
Brooda pls stay where you are oo
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Emmy9ite(m): 7:16pm
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Omudia11: 7:16pm
You don't even have sense. What did Messi achieve
Before Ronaldo?
coolebux:
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by Iseoluwani: 7:17pm
He z aging ..RM SHOULD BETTER LOOK FOR A FUTURE. we don't have HAZARD TO SELL PLS
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by dingbang(m): 7:17pm
Lol if them put Ronaldo and messi for pitch..who go dribble who?
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by GavelSlam: 7:17pm
Does this one still score?
Right now I'll take Moratta ahead of him.
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by bezimo(m): 7:19pm
Ronaldo...to PSG loading.lol
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by ominilongest(m): 7:19pm
Say what u like..he has more goals in the champions league this season than Barcelona squad... ..G.O.A.T.....
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by busjeep: 7:19pm
Ronaldo and rivalry.... too jealous for a man
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by philchudi: 7:19pm
All These Barca Lunatics sha
PAY him anything he asks for.
He deserves it.
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by elaigwusimona: 7:19pm
Are you the only player in madrid? Marcelo is better than you. Ronaldiot is selfish and never satisfied. He thinks scoring penalty is the only thing in football abi? As for me, 'MESSI' is the greatest of all time. If you are fustrated, better go to chinese league and earn high.
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by sodiqapril(m): 7:20pm
Nigeria media outlets are the peddlers of this rumor, I checked on Skye sports, BBC and other major sports websites. I saw nothing related to this.
|Re: Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses by SpareNo1: 7:21pm
What do you know about football?
swiz123:
