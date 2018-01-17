Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Pay Me As High As Messi Or I Leave, Ronaldo Tells Madrid’s Bosses (25786 Views)

30 Manchester United Fans In Calabar Dead As High Tension Cable Falls / ‘i’m Joining Chelsea’ – Morata Tells Madrid / It’s Foreign Coach Or I Quit – Pinnick (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





He threatened to leave if he was not paid as much.



According to reports from Europe, the 32-year-old talisman demanded a whopping £17m pay rise that will increase his earnings at the La Liga and UEFA Champions League reigning champions to £35.5m.



Reports claimed Ronaldo is frustrated by Real president, Florentino Perez’ refusal to offer him an improved contract after he was promised one when he helped Real to a La Liga and Champions League double last season.



Ronaldo signed a five-year deal in November 2016 that will see him stay at the club till 2021.



He has also been linked with a return to Manchester United.



http://fabinfos.com/pay-high-messi-leave-ronaldo-tells-madrids-bosses/



L Real Madrid’s Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly told his bosses at the Santiago Bernabeu to pay him as much as what his arch-rival, Lionel Messi, earns at Barcelona.He threatened to leave if he was not paid as much.According to reports from Europe, the 32-year-old talisman demanded a whopping £17m pay rise that will increase his earnings at the La Liga and UEFA Champions League reigning champions to £35.5m.Reports claimed Ronaldo is frustrated by Real president, Florentino Perez’ refusal to offer him an improved contract after he was promised one when he helped Real to a La Liga and Champions League double last season.Ronaldo signed a five-year deal in November 2016 that will see him stay at the club till 2021.He has also been linked with a return to Manchester United. 2 Likes

They better pay him Ronaldo deserves it. 56 Likes 5 Shares

He should concentrate on How to play football afterall Madrid help him too to achieve all he achieved 102 Likes 2 Shares

I thought he was better than Messi 40 Likes 2 Shares

The truth be told

Everything he is achieving now, Messi have already achieved them before him

But Ronaldo's greedy nature will always make him ask for things that are bigger than him.



Even if Real increase his pay, Barca will still increase Messi's. 172 Likes 11 Shares

1 Like







When your work is just to win a penalty kick and hang around the box waiting for a tap in





Emulate Messi, then I will talk to perez my uncle ThiefWhen your work is just to win a penalty kick and hang around the box waiting for a tap inEmulate Messi, then I will talk to perez my uncle 238 Likes 14 Shares

lol 1 Like 1 Share





Haters Can Take Sniper Just As Eba Cannot Be Jollof, Ronaldo The Lord Of Tap In Cannot Be MessiHaters Can Take Sniper 92 Likes 1 Share

coolebux:

The truth be told

Everything he is achieving now, Messi have already achieved them before him

But Ronaldo's greedy nature will always make him ask for things that are bigger than him.



Even if Real increase his pay, Barca will still increase Messi's.

What is holding Messi from winning a trophy with his country.



Mikel is better than him for winning AFCON 2013



Ronaldo is currently the world best player, deal with it. What is holding Messi from winning a trophy with his country.Mikel is better than him for winning AFCON 2013Ronaldo is currently the world best player, deal with it. 127 Likes 6 Shares

Ghen Ghen



CR7 world best Ghen GhenCR7 world best 10 Likes 3 Shares

who is Ronaldo ? 13 Likes 2 Shares

Sharp dude. He deserves pay rise 3 Likes

Come back to Manchester utd, we will pay you. 4 Likes

duduwest:

He should concentrate on How to play football afterall Madrid help him too to achieve all he achieved Madrid didn't help Ronaldo. Ronaldo helped Madrid. 11 Likes

ok

SpareNo1:

Sharp dude. He deserves pay rise





4 goals in LA LIGA and he is making such an outrageous demand? He must be high on cheap drugs.



He doesn't deserve a pay rise rather he deserves this 4 goals in LA LIGA and he is making such an outrageous demand? He must be high on cheap drugs.He doesn't deserve a pay rise rather he deserves this 65 Likes 1 Share

Brooda pls stay where you are oo

R



Before Ronaldo? coolebux:

The truth be told

Everything he is achieving now, Messi have already achieved them before him

But Ronaldo's greedy nature will always make him ask for things that are bigger than him.



Even if Real increase his pay, Barca will still increase Messi's. You don't even have sense. What did Messi achieveBefore Ronaldo? 17 Likes

He z aging ..RM SHOULD BETTER LOOK FOR A FUTURE. we don't have HAZARD TO SELL PLS

Lol if them put Ronaldo and messi for pitch..who go dribble who?

Does this one still score?



Right now I'll take Moratta ahead of him.



14 Likes

Ronaldo...to PSG loading.lol 5 Likes

..G.O.A.T..... Say what u like..he has more goals in the champions league this season than Barcelona squad.....G.O.A.T..... 13 Likes 1 Share

Ronaldo and rivalry.... too jealous for a man 11 Likes

All These Barca Lunatics sha











PAY him anything he asks for.





He deserves it. 5 Likes

Are you the only player in madrid? Marcelo is better than you. Ronaldiot is selfish and never satisfied. He thinks scoring penalty is the only thing in football abi? As for me, 'MESSI' is the greatest of all time. If you are fustrated, better go to chinese league and earn high. 41 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria media outlets are the peddlers of this rumor, I checked on Skye sports, BBC and other major sports websites. I saw nothing related to this. 7 Likes 1 Share