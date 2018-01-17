₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by laidelaitan(f): 6:31pm
Despite court orders, Tonto Dikeh continues campaign
for reality TV show
King Tonto, a reality TV show showcasing the life, walks and works of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh since the fall of her marriage might not be allowed to air, this we found out yesterday after Oladunni Churchill, the ex husband of Tonto got his Lawyer’s involved to fight for his son who also features in the show.
Despite the orders and the moves by Churchill, nothing seems to be stopping Tonto from going ahead with the campaign for the show.
The actress in an indirect response to all who have been asking what would happen now since her baby daddy is bent on stopping the show, posted the one minute campaign video on her page telling the fans to watch out.
It is however not clear at the moment if their is a fight going back stage between the parties involved or not.
Note that the show is executively produced by Linda Ikeji.
Since the bone of contention is King Andrea, the only son between the couple, there might be a huge overhaul in the editing of the show to totally remove the boy from the show… But come to think of it, what would be the essence since its all about Tonto, her son and her body?
https://www.headofsocials.com/2018/01/17/despite-court-orders--continues-campaign-reality-tv-show/
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by fulaniHERDSman(m): 6:36pm
Haughty women! Always leaving trails of confusion ... men beware
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by BlackDBagba: 7:18pm
Such a shame...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by holluwai(m): 7:29pm
Hmm, such a drama queen.
14 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by Ayodejioak(m): 7:29pm
The hustle is real. Every body wants to blow and be popular.
Pls, who's
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by thelifepagesng: 7:30pm
#KINGTONTO
WHATSAPP ME DIRECTLY
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by LesbianBoy(m): 7:30pm
idiots wee not see this now. When churchill comes for her she wee start playing the "i am a woman" card and mumus wee support her! She can promote the stoopid show but she should edit their son out!
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by Yhurkarma2: 7:30pm
the matter go sweet
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by swiz123(m): 7:30pm
I no get your time abeg.
Chelsea if una sign Andy Carroll,ogun will strike y'll dead
6 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by ifyan(m): 7:30pm
Hmm
Under Bubu ,Court orders now look like women gossip.
Woman be careful. No be when them start,you go come online they disturbe our airspace.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by Shayneward1: 7:31pm
When police arrest you will crying upandan.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by lloyds(m): 7:31pm
This lady is always stubborn and irrational.
If there is a court ruling, why can't u chill and appeal if u not content?
I pity people that marry this kind.
3 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by seunmohmoh(f): 7:32pm
nairalanders are waiting for d show but pls remember bbn is on it way so be fast.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by EbukaLive(m): 7:32pm
Nairaland = Tontoland
10 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by sinaj(f): 7:32pm
Hehe
This drama go sweet o!
Tonto ft Churchill part 2
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by Shayneward1: 7:34pm
seunmohmoh:
Modified I can't waste my time watching a hoe
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by segebase(m): 7:34pm
e
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by policy12: 7:34pm
Sex doll will soon replace your type.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by makydebbie(f): 7:35pm
Lmao.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by asdfjklhaha(f): 7:35pm
we wouldn't respect court orders then blame the government for not doing so.
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by Harrynight(m): 7:38pm
who will have time to waste on that shiits
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by Kotodoctor: 7:38pm
People like Tonto are too attention seeking to stay married anyway.
Churchill Will be vindicated with time just watch.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by Harrynight(m): 7:39pm
policy12:
Savage
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by busjeep: 7:41pm
Copycat
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by PenisCaP: 7:42pm
makydebbie:
Debbie
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by sirugos(m): 7:45pm
The way people die on radio � during a radio program is so alarming�especially in Nigeria.
You will just hear, Hello! hello! Oh we lost him!
���
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by johnstar(m): 7:46pm
Stubborn gal
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Continues With Her "King Tonto" Reality TV Show Despite Court Orders by joystickextend1(m): 7:47pm
ok.
