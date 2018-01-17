

for reality TV show



King Tonto, a reality TV show showcasing the life, walks and works of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh since the fall of her marriage might not be allowed to air, this we found out yesterday after Oladunni Churchill, the ex husband of Tonto got his Lawyer’s involved to fight for his son who also features in the show.



Despite the orders and the moves by Churchill, nothing seems to be stopping Tonto from going ahead with the campaign for the show.



The actress in an indirect response to all who have been asking what would happen now since her baby daddy is bent on stopping the show, posted the one minute campaign video on her page telling the fans to watch out.



It is however not clear at the moment if their is a fight going back stage between the parties involved or not.



Note that the show is executively produced by Linda Ikeji.



Since the bone of contention is King Andrea, the only son between the couple, there might be a huge overhaul in the editing of the show to totally remove the boy from the show… But come to think of it, what would be the essence since its all about Tonto, her son and her body?





https://www.headofsocials.com/2018/01/17/despite-court-orders--continues-campaign-reality-tv-show/



tontolet THE GOOD THE BAD THE UGLY AND

MY RAW TRUTH

#KINGTONTO THE REALITYTV SOON OUT..

A @lindaikejiproduction..

#ANTICIPATE #I AM KING TONTO #MAMAKING #KINGTONTO #LINDAIKEJA #PRODUCTION #REALITYTV #GREATNESS CANT BE STOPPED� #SOONCOME #YOUR FAVOURITE DRAMA QUEEN #2018

