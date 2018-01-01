Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) (20359 Views)

''I was at the teaching hospital this morning to see Mr Mike Akwaja, the uncle of my mason(Abuja) who was shot and butchered yesterday at Gbor Igyo in Mbagwen by Fulani Herdsmen. He died shortly before I arrived. Two women who were butchered died on the spot.



He has left a wife and 10 children.



"Benue, learn to accommodate other fellow Nigerians" said the "Messiah"





fulaniHERDSman:

Put your brothers to order... 1 Like

And someone expected me to pray for yusuf? 36 Likes 3 Shares

emerich:

Put your brothers to order...

Fulani Herdsmen killers are just mere criminals, the real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government 64 Likes 3 Shares

terrorist herdsmen doing what they knw best to do. 1 Like

Nigeria is on a keg on gun powder waiting to explode

God come and see us thru 4 Likes 1 Share

Benue youths should as a matter of urgency go into full war training. This is a full blown war on them but I don't think they've realised that. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Nigeria is on a keg of gun powder waiting to explode

God come and see us thru 3 Likes 1 Share

swagagolic01:

And someone expected me to pray for yusuf? snyone that wants u to pray for Yusuf will die Yusuf's death snyone that wants u to pray for Yusuf will die Yusuf's death 5 Likes

13 Likes 1 Share

Are these people yet to be proscribe as terrorists?

Ipob without guns and swords are called terrorists.

Only in the shithole can this happen 9 Likes

Shame on Benue elders and rulers 5 Likes

BABA is working. 3 Likes

Go to Niger state they are sending farmers away and harvesting the crops 2 Likes

I fear for my country.... #Shithole....

Nothing last for ever. Power must one day change hands for sure. 3 Likes

Na wa so many foolish fools up there shouting God...God...God, all i could see in the comments nd reactions is just God, continue shouting God while they keep killing and cleaning the Christians daily, what do you actually thinks will happen if the fulani herdsmen were to be Christians killing Muslims on a daily basis like this, you thinks the Muslims will just be shouting God... By now u guys would have knows what a full blown war is. Just two days straight of killings is enough for you guys to see for yourself what am talking about. 12 Likes 1 Share

bigwig10:

Nigeria is on a keg on gun powder waiting to explode

God come and see us thru

Christians still believes God will come with Ak47 to fight jihadist ...shm

. Christians still believes God will come with Ak47 to fight jihadist ...shm 8 Likes

fulaniHERDSman:



Enjoy it while it lasts.



Ethnic cleansing is awaiting the fulani tribe. Enjoy it while it lasts.Ethnic cleansing is awaiting the fulani tribe. 1 Like 1 Share

One thing I know for sure is DAT d death of buhari will be worst Dan DAT of a dog 5 Likes 2 Shares

Omenkalive and sarki if i say thunder fire u.... It means am lenient 3 Likes

Sai BABA, a true and a GOOD LEADER