₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,945,917 members, 4,031,870 topics. Date: Wednesday, 17 January 2018 at 10:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) (20359 Views)
Fulani Herdsmen Kill Head Of Taraba Village Along With His 2 Wives.Graphic Photo / Fulani Herdsmen Kill 50 In Donada And Kaltibu In Taraba (Graphic Photos) / Herdsmen Kill father And Son In Benue State (GRAPHIC PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 7:36pm
As shared by Solomon...
''I was at the teaching hospital this morning to see Mr Mike Akwaja, the uncle of my mason(Abuja) who was shot and butchered yesterday at Gbor Igyo in Mbagwen by Fulani Herdsmen. He died shortly before I arrived. Two women who were butchered died on the spot.
He has left a wife and 10 children.
"Benue, learn to accommodate other fellow Nigerians" said the "Messiah"
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/fulani-herdsmen-kill-father-of-10-in.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by stephenduru: 7:37pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:40pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by emerich(m): 7:43pm
Put your brothers to order...
fulaniHERDSman:
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by swagagolic01(m): 7:44pm
And someone expected me to pray for yusuf?
36 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:44pm
emerich:ok
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by zendy: 7:51pm
Fulani Herdsmen killers are just mere criminals, the real terrorists are unarmed IPOB who have never killed anyone ~ Federal Government
64 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by mightyhaze: 7:54pm
terrorist herdsmen doing what they knw best to do.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by Lomprico2: 8:08pm
Hmmm oooo!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by bigwig10(m): 8:09pm
Nigeria is on a keg on gun powder waiting to explode
God come and see us thru
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by CaptainJeffry: 8:09pm
Benue youths should as a matter of urgency go into full war training. This is a full blown war on them but I don't think they've realised that.
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by bigwig10(m): 8:09pm
Nigeria is on a keg of gun powder waiting to explode
God come and see us thru
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by highchief1: 8:10pm
swagagolic01:snyone that wants u to pray for Yusuf will die Yusuf's death
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by pawesome(m): 8:10pm
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by jossy4joseph(m): 8:10pm
hmmm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by ayourbamie: 8:10pm
Are these people yet to be proscribe as terrorists?
Ipob without guns and swords are called terrorists.
Only in the shithole can this happen
9 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by TinaAnita(f): 8:10pm
Shame on Benue elders and rulers
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by SIRmanjar(m): 8:10pm
SaaiII BABA.
BABA is working.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 8:10pm
what kinda country am I living in
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by trulygirl: 8:11pm
Go to Niger state they are sending farmers away and harvesting the crops
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by Nzemarcilinus(m): 8:11pm
I fear for my country.... #Shithole....
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by Stethaine: 8:12pm
Nothing last for ever. Power must one day change hands for sure.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by rolandsh10(m): 8:13pm
RiP
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by Aniwhyte(m): 8:13pm
Na wa so many foolish fools up there shouting God...God...God, all i could see in the comments nd reactions is just God, continue shouting God while they keep killing and cleaning the Christians daily, what do you actually thinks will happen if the fulani herdsmen were to be Christians killing Muslims on a daily basis like this, you thinks the Muslims will just be shouting God... By now u guys would have knows what a full blown war is. Just two days straight of killings is enough for you guys to see for yourself what am talking about.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by smulti(m): 8:13pm
bigwig10:
Christians still believes God will come with Ak47 to fight jihadist ...shm
.
8 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by naijapips04: 8:13pm
fulaniHERDSman:
Enjoy it while it lasts.
Ethnic cleansing is awaiting the fulani tribe.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by ajoyeleke(m): 8:14pm
One thing I know for sure is DAT d death of buhari will be worst Dan DAT of a dog
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by Blackfire(m): 8:14pm
Omenkalive and sarki if i say thunder fire u.... It means am lenient
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by 2lateBiafra: 8:16pm
Sai BABA, a true and a GOOD LEADER
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Kill Father Of 10 In Benue State (Graphic Pics) by bigfish3k: 8:16pm
anyway, just blaming the governor who is the commander in chief of the armed forces of Nigeria
"just speaking the mind of sarki,hungerbad,liondeleo,omenka and other BMC and making them happy"
1 Like 1 Share
Cambodia Court Reduces Sentence Of Nigerian Man Jailed For Fraud / Two Brothers Hack 73-year-Old Man To Death With A Cutlass In Ogun State (Photo) / Prisoners Killed In Abakiliki Jail Break That Was Foiled
Viewing this topic: guyla, baranzy(m), Chukwuemekankem(m), bennylee, Dreambeat, Immunity1555, maxbarry(m), horlarlorwor(m), hansyllo(m), Deleayoone, beejay247, RayJr, Kelvinprinzyy(m), Lagaritha(m), CorGier, iceland1, banana4nana(m), ugonology(m), Amosjaj(m), Stormyweather(m), AgentMiah, eenai(m), MISTAICEY02288(m), emmykpes(m), kkman(m), Ghost01(m), Beckino(f), Lassun01, Singlecliq, Hajji76(m), lanrecious(m), Jatinzbusinessc(m), greatbygrace, Steve4545, Nwodosis(m), JVector, Milaby(f), skitozblog, sijuwade5, cashreport, CREDIT(m), Thanlease, massinola(m), wanger50(m), Nobodywize(m), airfinance(m), D34lw4p(m), bossrillboss, feezy11(m), ursullalinda, Davidson267(m), olat45(m), Hemzhy(m), Johnpsite, makky555(f), awakeupcall4all(m), babakb, hothire, Crying4NIGERIA(m), pafestula(m), saxtaiwo, technicallyrich(m) and 126 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22