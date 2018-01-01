₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by ChangeIsCostant: 7:41am
This is very unfortunate. A police officer was gruesomely killed yesterday by armed robbers at his duty post located at Wapa Super Market in Katsina state. According to reports, the police officer left his home by 6pm, he was shot dead by the armed robbers at exactly 7pm (1 hour later).
The robbers reportedly made away with goods and undisclosed sum of money.
May his soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/armed-robbers-kill-police-officer-one-hour-resuming-duty-katsina-photos.html
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by ChangeIsCostant: 7:41am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by LionDeLeo: 7:43am
May the souls of these security personel laying down their lives for their compatriots rest in peace.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by fSociety: 7:45am
Good riddance
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by usba: 7:47am
Quite sad, may God have mercy on his soul.ameen.I hope the police force will properly take care of his family.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by annnikky(f): 7:47am
His time was up or his village people rest in peace police officer
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by BAILMONEY: 7:48am
fSociety:
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by madridguy(m): 7:50am
RIP
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by NIGHTMAREOO7: 7:51am
Rip
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by madridguy(m): 7:51am
Ameen.
LionDeLeo:
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by fSociety: 7:57am
Ya mama
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by Lanretoye(m): 8:04am
Dear God please let one watery poo delay me to escape that hour that I will go out and meet untimely death.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by heendrix(m): 8:15am
Lanretoye:
Lolx
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by Zanas: 8:30am
It's a shithole!! RIP
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by BAILMONEY: 8:32am
fSociety:SHES HALE AND HEARTY
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by pokipoki: 9:26am
fSociety:Another dummy!!!
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by ignis(f): 9:27am
Why don't policemen always wear bullet proof vest and helmet?
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by asa4001: 9:27am
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by SexualHealer: 9:28am
People don't value life anymore. And more so, there's too much of bad news circulating everyday in Nigeria. May God's protect never elude us. Amen
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by G1ms: 9:28am
RIP officer
Meanwhile
fSociety:If u don't have sense i will teach u sense today
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by ruggedtimi(m): 9:29am
r.i.p officer... the police need to position units in strategy areas in every city and town across nigeria in order to respond to a distress call promptly.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by ruggedtimi(m): 9:29am
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by ArodeTsolaye: 9:29am
You'll never see SARS in that crime-infested region of the abokkkies but down here in the south, the fulanis need them to annihilates you and reduce your population. Useless zoogerians.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by GRACEGLORY: 9:30am
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by TheNobleProphet: 9:30am
If a policeman can be killed like this, then the ordinary man/civilian on the street is a "walkover" for these vicious criminals!
Only GOD ALMIGHTY can truly protect HIS children!
My sincere condolences!
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by chineduemmao: 9:30am
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by mexxmoney: 9:31am
Shithole country
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by OkpaAkuEriEri: 9:31am
Tnx God is aboki police
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by loadedvibes: 9:31am
Lol.. I know alot of people that will be happy about this news.. I just want to tell you people that diaris God o
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by free2ryhme: 9:32am
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by profbeejay(m): 9:33am
So so unfortunate, May his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic by olisaEze(m): 9:33am
Amen ooo!
