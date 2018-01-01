Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Armed Robbers Kill Policeman In Katsina An Hour After Resuming Duty. Graphic Pic (6696 Views)

The robbers reportedly made away with goods and undisclosed sum of money.



May his soul rest in peace.



This is very unfortunate. A police officer was gruesomely killed yesterday by armed robbers at his duty post located at Wapa Super Market in Katsina state. According to reports, the police officer left his home by 6pm, he was shot dead by the armed robbers at exactly 7pm (1 hour later).The robbers reportedly made away with goods and undisclosed sum of money.May his soul rest in peace.

May the souls of these security personel laying down their lives for their compatriots rest in peace. 10 Likes

Good riddance 1 Like

Quite sad, may God have mercy on his soul.ameen.I hope the police force will properly take care of his family.

rest in peace police officer His time was up or his village peoplerest in peace police officer

Good riddance 1 Like

RIP

Rip





May the souls of these security personel laying down their lives for their compatriots rest in peace. Ameen. 3 Likes 2 Shares

[quote author=BAILMONEY post=64297100][/quote]





Ya mama

Dear God please let one watery poo delay me to escape that hour that I will go out and meet untimely death. 5 Likes

Dear God please let one watery poo delay me to escape that hour that I will go out and meet untimely death.

Lolx Lolx

It's a shithole!! RIP

Ya mama SHES HALE AND HEARTY SHES HALE AND HEARTY

Good riddance Another dummy!!! Another dummy!!!

Why don't policemen always wear bullet proof vest and helmet?

1 Like 1 Share

People don't value life anymore. And more so, there's too much of bad news circulating everyday in Nigeria. May God's protect never elude us. Amen





Meanwhile

Good riddance If u don't have sense i will teach u sense today RIP officerMeanwhileIf u don't have sense i will teach u sense today

r.i.p officer... the police need to position units in strategy areas in every city and town across nigeria in order to respond to a distress call promptly.

..

You'll never see SARS in that crime-infested region of the abokkkies but down here in the south, the fulanis need them to annihilates you and reduce your population. Useless zoogerians.

If a policeman can be killed like this, then the ordinary man/civilian on the street is a "walkover" for these vicious criminals!



Only GOD ALMIGHTY can truly protect HIS children!



My sincere condolences!

Shithole country



Tnx God is aboki police Tnx God is aboki police

Lol.. I know alot of people that will be happy about this news.. I just want to tell you people that diaris God o

So so unfortunate, May his soul rest in peace.