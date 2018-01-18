₦airaland Forum

Maybe you stopped seeing them on TV, and you thought they stopped acting.

Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by CHESTER48(m): 8:01am
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Emekus92(m): 8:04am
I know they all are dead

Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Emekus92(m): 8:05am
Including Muna

Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by oyatz: 1:45pm
Please sir, what is the REAL meaning of Hollywood?
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by CHESTER48(m): 4:36pm
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by CHESTER48(m): 4:39pm
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Tynasparks(f): 5:10pm
CHESTER48:
More
this picture isnt funmi martins.. Thats mide martins.

Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Kobicove(m): 5:22pm
You mean Francis Agu is dead? shocked

Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by CHESTER48(m): 6:16pm
Yeah
Cc,
Mynd44
Lalasticlala
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by mayweather145: 6:37pm
Rip to all of them I never knew Francis agu was dead and Clem onyeka

Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by BluntBoy(m): 6:42pm
Kobicove:
You mean Francis Agu is dead? shocked
Since. It should be over 10 years now.
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Nutase(f): 7:28pm
Stale
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by fabiano09(m): 8:56pm
Nutase:
Stale
I wonder why u couldn't just ignore the post and move on instead of bringing your shallow pettiness here.

Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by edimolu(m): 9:00pm
You used mide martins(her daughter) in place of funmi martins....
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by OboOlora(f): 9:49pm
Where’s Ajigijaga
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by ebujany(m): 9:49pm
embarassed
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by swiz123(m): 9:50pm
And we don't want to know angry angry


We only care to know when sex doll bae is hitting naija market

Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Zizicardo(f): 9:50pm
Tynasparks:
this picture isnt funmi martins.. Thats mide martins.

Lol that's Funmi Martins, mide's mom and carbon copy
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by afoltundeseun(m): 9:50pm
Nutase:
Stale
You need this

Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by free2ryhme: 9:51pm
Their death shocked the movie industry
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Johnbosco77(m): 9:51pm
Habaaaa op, must u remind us of dead people
Are they the only stars that have died?
This topic no make brain walai
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Mcsenior(m): 9:52pm
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by speaktome(m): 9:52pm
shocked
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by psychologist(m): 9:52pm
We knew actually
But we've forgotten


Such is life
Live your life like as if today is ur last
Thank you kiss
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by datola: 9:53pm
Francis Agu of Checkmate, with very good voice and impeccable english language.

Enebeluwa, aka Andrew. Wow!
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by kelvinchristus(m): 9:53pm
Dede one day
Dede One Day died in the early hours of December 14, 2015 after he slumped while performing at an event in Aba, following complications of hypertension.

Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by DrToche: 9:54pm
chai
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Nonnyflex(m): 9:54pm
Ok
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by moscobabs(m): 9:56pm
edimolu:
You used mide martins(her daughter) in place of funmi gmartins....
No that's Funmi Martins looks exactly like her daughter
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by simultaneousboi(m): 9:56pm
RIP to them.
But wait o! Y is it so that movie stars dies more than music stars.
Pls, I am not praying for music stars to die but it surprises me much.
Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by abiolag(m): 9:56pm
RIP to them all

