|Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by CHESTER48(m): 7:59am
Maybe you stopped seeing them on TV, and you thought they stopped acting.
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by CHESTER48(m): 8:01am
1 Like
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Emekus92(m): 8:04am
I know they all are dead
1 Like
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Emekus92(m): 8:05am
Including Muna
3 Likes
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by oyatz: 1:45pm
Please sir, what is the REAL meaning of Hollywood?
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by CHESTER48(m): 4:36pm
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by CHESTER48(m): 4:39pm
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Tynasparks(f): 5:10pm
CHESTER48:this picture isnt funmi martins.. Thats mide martins.
1 Like
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Kobicove(m): 5:22pm
You mean Francis Agu is dead?
1 Like
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by CHESTER48(m): 6:16pm
Yeah
Cc,
Mynd44
Lalasticlala
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by mayweather145: 6:37pm
Rip to all of them I never knew Francis agu was dead and Clem onyeka
1 Like
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by BluntBoy(m): 6:42pm
Kobicove:Since. It should be over 10 years now.
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Nutase(f): 7:28pm
Stale
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by fabiano09(m): 8:56pm
Nutase:I wonder why u couldn't just ignore the post and move on instead of bringing your shallow pettiness here.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by edimolu(m): 9:00pm
You used mide martins(her daughter) in place of funmi martins....
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by OboOlora(f): 9:49pm
Where’s Ajigijaga
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by ebujany(m): 9:49pm
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by swiz123(m): 9:50pm
And we don't want to know
We only care to know when sex doll bae is hitting naija market
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Zizicardo(f): 9:50pm
Tynasparks:
Lol that's Funmi Martins, mide's mom and carbon copy
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by afoltundeseun(m): 9:50pm
Nutase:You need this
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by free2ryhme: 9:51pm
Their death shocked the movie industry
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Johnbosco77(m): 9:51pm
Habaaaa op, must u remind us of dead people
Are they the only stars that have died?
This topic no make brain walai
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Mcsenior(m): 9:52pm
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by speaktome(m): 9:52pm
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by psychologist(m): 9:52pm
We knew actually
But we've forgotten
Such is life
Live your life like as if today is ur last
Thank you
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by datola: 9:53pm
Francis Agu of Checkmate, with very good voice and impeccable english language.
Enebeluwa, aka Andrew. Wow!
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by kelvinchristus(m): 9:53pm
Dede one day
Dede One Day died in the early hours of December 14, 2015 after he slumped while performing at an event in Aba, following complications of hypertension.
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by DrToche: 9:54pm
chai
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by Nonnyflex(m): 9:54pm
Ok
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by moscobabs(m): 9:56pm
edimolu:No that's Funmi Martins looks exactly like her daughter
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by simultaneousboi(m): 9:56pm
RIP to them.
But wait o! Y is it so that movie stars dies more than music stars.
Pls, I am not praying for music stars to die but it surprises me much.
|Re: Top Nollywood Stars You May Not Know Are Dead (Pictures) by abiolag(m): 9:56pm
RIP to them all
