6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:32pm
As shared by Mustapha.....

'Please Viewer's discretion

Here are six (6) more Fulani mutilated &   decomposed corpses found at Katibu and Dodana villages of Lau LGA of taraba state.

A search team comprising security operatives, Fulani community leaders and journalists has discovered more mutilated dead bodies on the outskirt of Katibu and Donada areas of Taraba State.

“Corpses discovered include that of Ali Mahmud,  aged 71; Baba Yaro, 70; Jauro Umar Tela, 43; Sanda Ahmadu, 42; Dija  Abdu, 68; and Adama Ahmadu, 64.

All the recovered corpses were brutally killed by the Bachama militias from neighbouring Demsa LGA of Adamawa state in Connivance with the Yandang tribe in Lau LGA of taraba state .

May jannatul firdausi be the final abode of the entire slained victims & I pray fervently may  almighty Allah bring an end to this menace of  killings, humanity against humanity in Taraba and Nigeria at large'

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/01/6-more-dead-bodies-of-fulani-people.html?m=1

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:33pm
Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by madridguy(m): 6:33pm
lipsrsealed
Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Mztarstrechy(m): 6:34pm
Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by MyPWisINCORRECT: 6:34pm
Chai,

Me na Australian visa I dey find to scamper from this shithole.

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by wizzyenya(m): 6:37pm
.
Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by xedyl(m): 6:49pm
MyPWisINCORRECT:
Chai,
Me na Australian visa I dey find to scamper from this shithole.
Don't give up on Nigeria.

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by lofty900(m): 6:55pm
What's so special about the death of fulani people? Why should their death make headlines. They are animals

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Adeyinka12(m): 7:05pm
No winner at war, Fulani should borrow themselves alot of sense.

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Tallesty1(m): 7:08pm
xedyl:

Don't give up on Nigeria.
Nigeria has given up on herself

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Hadone(m): 9:11pm
It's happening almost everyday, and simply because they're Fulani they deserve no sympathy cry cry cry

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Goddygee(m): 9:12pm
A lasting solution will be found now that they too are feeling the heat, no body has monopoly of violence

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by emilykang(f): 9:13pm
Hmmmm
Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Buharimustgo: 9:13pm
6-73=67

Its still not enough

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Obudupikin: 9:13pm
Seems it's only in Taraba that these Fulani herdsmen get the "an eye for an eye" treatment.

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by ANBAKO: 9:13pm
RIP. All these media sympathy and empathy!
IMO, What is happening in Nigeria is that some people has sown seed of violence as a political strategy of winning election.
It worked against PDP in 2015 through Boko Haram and now it’s going to work against APC through Boko Haram and Herdsman.

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 9:14pm
merited, since the dullard is not doing anything let the kill continue, Sai baba grin

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by simplemach(m): 9:14pm
I only wish there won't be a retaliation, but alas, their grand patron is in charge...

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Nwodosis(m): 9:14pm
What made them Fulanis? Who has their data?

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by eDeity: 9:14pm
shocked

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by abiolag(m): 9:14pm
Tallesty1:
Nigeria has given up on herself
One crate of gulder for u

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Blingblings: 9:14pm
I'm coming..
Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by imstrong1: 9:15pm
Horror

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:15pm
This is serious and very worrisome.

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Built2last: 9:15pm
Fulanis will later become an endangered specie in Nigeria. They are not even many. The Hausas way outnumber them. Apprehension is rising. Soon they can't walk freely in forests and villages. People will kill and bury them.

They have not thought through their actions. People are pushed to the wall and since it's established Government won't come to rescue. People will secretly kill and bury them.

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by doctokwus: 9:15pm
Now trying to use reverse psychology on Nigerians.
How many undiscovered corpses of people murdered by Herdsmen has been uncovered by the security operatives?

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Arysexy(m): 9:16pm
Don't give a fvck about those murderers!

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by GavelSlam: 9:16pm
Rest in peace to the dead.

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by Hector09: 9:17pm
Who cares, it servesthem rite?

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by koma1(m): 9:17pm
lofty900:
What's so special about the death of fulani people? Why should their death make headlines. They are animals
People like you are the problem of this country. Will you feel same if one of those bodies is your family member, Don't support evil no matter who is involved it could be you tomorrow

Re: 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) by dandollaz: 9:18pm
Old pictures probably 10yrs old

