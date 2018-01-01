Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 6 Dead Bodies Of Fulanis Killed In Taraba Discovered By Security (Graphic Pics) (15294 Views)

'Please Viewer's discretion



Here are six (6) more Fulani mutilated & decomposed corpses found at Katibu and Dodana villages of Lau LGA of taraba state.



A search team comprising security operatives, Fulani community leaders and journalists has discovered more mutilated dead bodies on the outskirt of Katibu and Donada areas of Taraba State.



“Corpses discovered include that of Ali Mahmud, aged 71; Baba Yaro, 70; Jauro Umar Tela, 43; Sanda Ahmadu, 42; Dija Abdu, 68; and Adama Ahmadu, 64.



All the recovered corpses were brutally killed by the Bachama militias from neighbouring Demsa LGA of Adamawa state in Connivance with the Yandang tribe in Lau LGA of taraba state .



May jannatul firdausi be the final abode of the entire slained victims & I pray fervently may almighty Allah bring an end to this menace of killings, humanity against humanity in Taraba and Nigeria at large'



Mztarstrechy:

Chai,



Me na Australian visa I dey find to scamper from this shithole. 38 Likes 2 Shares

MyPWisINCORRECT:

Chai,

Me na Australian visa I dey find to scamper from this shithole. Don't give up on Nigeria. Don't give up on Nigeria. 10 Likes 1 Share

What's so special about the death of fulani people? Why should their death make headlines. They are animals 48 Likes 1 Share

No winner at war, Fulani should borrow themselves alot of sense. 6 Likes 1 Share

xedyl:



Don't give up on Nigeria. Nigeria has given up on herself Nigeria has given up on herself 13 Likes

It's happening almost everyday, and simply because they're Fulani they deserve no sympathy 6 Likes

A lasting solution will be found now that they too are feeling the heat, no body has monopoly of violence 5 Likes

Hmmmm

6-73=67



Its still not enough 20 Likes 1 Share

Seems it's only in Taraba that these Fulani herdsmen get the "an eye for an eye" treatment. 11 Likes

RIP. All these media sympathy and empathy!

IMO, What is happening in Nigeria is that some people has sown seed of violence as a political strategy of winning election.

It worked against PDP in 2015 through Boko Haram and now it’s going to work against APC through Boko Haram and Herdsman. 3 Likes

merited, since the dullard is not doing anything let the kill continue, Sai baba 4 Likes

I only wish there won't be a retaliation, but alas, their grand patron is in charge... 1 Like

What made them Fulanis? Who has their data? 8 Likes

8 Likes 1 Share

Tallesty1:

Nigeria has given up on herself One crate of gulder for u One crate of gulder for u 1 Like

I'm coming..

Horror 1 Like

This is serious and very worrisome. 1 Like

Fulanis will later become an endangered specie in Nigeria. They are not even many. The Hausas way outnumber them. Apprehension is rising. Soon they can't walk freely in forests and villages. People will kill and bury them.



They have not thought through their actions. People are pushed to the wall and since it's established Government won't come to rescue. People will secretly kill and bury them. 4 Likes 1 Share

Now trying to use reverse psychology on Nigerians.

How many undiscovered corpses of people murdered by Herdsmen has been uncovered by the security operatives? 9 Likes

Don't give a fvck about those murderers! 4 Likes

Rest in peace to the dead. 1 Like

Who cares, it servesthem rite? 2 Likes

lofty900:

What's so special about the death of fulani people? Why should their death make headlines. They are animals People like you are the problem of this country. Will you feel same if one of those bodies is your family member, Don't support evil no matter who is involved it could be you tomorrow People like you are the problem of this country. Will you feel same if one of those bodies is your family member, Don't support evil no matter who is involved it could be you tomorrow 6 Likes 1 Share