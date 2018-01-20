Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / "My Friend's Girlfriend Was Raped To Death In Libya" - Nigerian Man (10406 Views)

Fuel Scarcity: Soldier Beats Boy To Death - Says Twitter User / "I Slept With 18 Men In One Day" - 19-Year-Old Libyan Returnee / Young Woman Raped To Death In Ogun (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)









In an interview with Vanguard, Omo who recently returned to Nigeria, narrated how his friend, Denis’s girlfriend, Rita, whom they all embarked on the journey to Europe in April 2016, was raped to death because she could not afford the money needed for her to continue her journey from Libya to Euope.



Omo said Rita was handcuffed and boys took turns to rape her. She died when one of the boys tried to penertate her. Her corpse was abandoned for two days before it was removed. Her boyfriend watched the men take their turns to have sex with her.



My friend, Denis, said I could travel to Europe if I could raise at least N500,000. He told me that he was also trying to raise same amount for an agent that would facilitate it. I had to sell all my property , including the parcel of land I acquired at Ogudu Bale area of Ogun state. But I could only raise N350,000 at the end.



Denis was able to raise N300,000 while his girlfriend, Rita, had N250,000. The agent said he would complete the money but that we would pay him the balance when we got to Libya. When asked how, he said he would introduce us to someone , who would get us a job and that after paying his balance, we would proceed to Europe.



We bought gala, garri and bread and also bought two bags of sachet water as advised by the agent and left Lagos for Kano. On arriving the border between Kano and Niger, the agent told us to bring N7000 out of the money with us. As we approached the border, a Customs officer came, collected the money from us and asked us to wait until he gave the directive for us to cross thorough a bush path.



Finally, we arrived Qatrun, the first state in Libya . We were taken to a connection house . In that connection house were tranke which are camps where migrants who do not have the needed amount to continue the journey are kept. On the first day at the tranke, we were welcomed with good food. But at night, they began a roll call and separated those who had completed payment from those who hadn’t . Of course, myself, Denis and Rita were in the disadvantaged group. At this point, the agent was nowhere to be found. In fact we were all confused as to what to do next . At this connection house, the head is called Capon. We also had OC Torture . The Capo collects relatives number and demand money for captives to continue their journey. It was at that point that I got to know that Rita did not tell her parents she was traveling. When she was given the phone to speak with her mother, we overheard her crying. Rita’s parents sent N150,000, which covered three of us. We thought we were free, not knowing that the horror had only just begun.” Sabha connection house.





https://joelsblog.com.ng/libya-returnee-narrates-how-his-friends-girlfriend-was-raped-to-death/ Nigerian returnee from Libya, Omo Harry, has narrated the bizzare and unfortunate things himself and other Nigerians faced while they were trapped in Libya on their way to Europe .In an interview with Vanguard, Omo who recently returned to Nigeria, narrated how his friend, Denis’s girlfriend, Rita, whom they all embarked on the journey to Europe in April 2016, was raped to death because she could not afford the money needed for her to continue her journey from Libya to Euope.Omo said Rita was handcuffed and boys took turns to rape her. She died when one of the boys tried to penertate her. Her corpse was abandoned for two days before it was removed. Her boyfriend watched the men take their turns to have sex with her.My friend, Denis, said I could travel to Europe if I could raise at least N500,000. He told me that he was also trying to raise same amount for an agent that would facilitate it. I had to sell all my property , including the parcel of land I acquired at Ogudu Bale area of Ogun state. But I could only raise N350,000 at the end.Denis was able to raise N300,000 while his girlfriend, Rita, had N250,000. The agent said he would complete the money but that we would pay him the balance when we got to Libya. When asked how, he said he would introduce us to someone , who would get us a job and that after paying his balance, we would proceed to Europe.We bought gala, garri and bread and also bought two bags of sachet water as advised by the agent and left Lagos for Kano. On arriving the border between Kano and Niger, the agent told us to bring N7000 out of the money with us. As we approached the border, a Customs officer came, collected the money from us and asked us to wait until he gave the directive for us to cross thorough a bush path.Finally, we arrived Qatrun, the first state in Libya . We were taken to a connection house . In that connection house were tranke which are camps where migrants who do not have the needed amount to continue the journey are kept. On the first day at the tranke, we were welcomed with good food. But at night, they began a roll call and separated those who had completed payment from those who hadn’t . Of course, myself, Denis and Rita were in the disadvantaged group. At this point, the agent was nowhere to be found. In fact we were all confused as to what to do next . At this connection house, the head is called Capon. We also had OC Torture . The Capo collects relatives number and demand money for captives to continue their journey. It was at that point that I got to know that Rita did not tell her parents she was traveling. When she was given the phone to speak with her mother, we overheard her crying. Rita’s parents sent N150,000, which covered three of us. We thought we were free, not knowing that the horror had only just begun.” Sabha connection house. 2 Shares

Despite your narration here, another person will still move to Libia tomorrow through back door. For that I have no mercy for any such person again.





I know there are so many things you can survive even with150.000naira here in Nigeria, if you are not the pompouse or proud type. 23 Likes

Journey to Libya is equal to journey to hell....i 3 Likes

I am too stunned to comment anything of note. 3 Likes

ddd

Some people are even risky their lives stealing just to go and die in Libya as we speak 3 Likes

Libya...d land of desperate souls...welcome home guys to our shithole Nigeria wit our dullard president

Pele '' 2morrow u travel thru back door okay

1960 was the year our fathers made the biggest mistake to declare independence. Before you guys start to judge, If Nigeria was good, would they have travelled to Libya in the first place ? 2 Likes

No matter how you sing it they don't hear. They wan go abroad

Buhari sef

Comment later.

raped to death?



Sad*** 2 Likes

What a pity! 1 Like 1 Share

Libya again, that shithole country. 1 Like

Greedy fellows! So you could raise such amount that could be utilized to start a small business here just to risk and put your lives in danger? 5 Likes

There is na sex doll say no to raping

Imagine the ugly experience

The biochemistry of sex never stops amazing, Dopamine in our brain is released across synapses, causing pleasure. Stick electrodes in a rat's brain give it an orgasm button, it'll push that thing till it starves to death. The difference between rat and human is that you can't stick electrodes in a human hypothalamus, and that is why a partner comes in.



Wonder why some people can't hold theirselves, as if raping is not enough still have to include death. Condolences to the family of the lady anyway. 3 Likes

Just to leave this Shiit hole,called 9ja

What a hell 1 Like

cough cough. kpwale! in kiss Daniel's voice yeba

Click like if u think people have learnt their lesson





Click share if u think some fools re still on dia way to Libya

MissAprokoMedia:

Nigerian returnee from Libya, Omo Harry, has narrated the bizzare and unfortunate things himself and other Nigerians faced while they were trapped in Libya on their way to Europe .







In an interview with Vanguard, Omo who recently returned to Nigeria, narrated how his friend, Denis’s girlfriend, Rita, whom they all embarked on the journey to Europe in April 2016, was raped to death because she could not afford the money needed for her to continue her journey from Libya to Euope.



Omo said Rita was handcuffed and boys took turns to rape her. She died when one of the boys tried to penertate her. Her corpse was abandoned for two days before it was removed. Her boyfriend watched the men take their turns to have sex with her.



My friend, Denis, said I could travel to Europe if I could raise at least N500,000. He told me that he was also trying to raise same amount for an agent that would facilitate it. I had to sell all my property , including the parcel of land I acquired at Ogudu Bale area of Ogun state. But I could only raise N350,000 at the end.



Denis was able to raise N300,000 while his girlfriend, Rita, had N250,000. The agent said he would complete the money but that we would pay him the balance when we got to Libya. When asked how, he said he would introduce us to someone , who would get us a job and that after paying his balance, we would proceed to Europe.



We bought gala, garri and bread and also bought two bags of sachet water as advised by the agent and left Lagos for Kano. On arriving the border between Kano and Niger, the agent told us to bring N7000 out of the money with us. As we approached the border, a Customs officer came, collected the money from us and asked us to wait until he gave the directive for us to cross thorough a bush path.



Finally, we arrived Qatrun, the first state in Libya . We were taken to a connection house . In that connection house were tranke which are camps where migrants who do not have the needed amount to continue the journey are kept. On the first day at the tranke, we were welcomed with good food. But at night, they began a roll call and separated those who had completed payment from those who hadn’t . Of course, myself, Denis and Rita were in the disadvantaged group. At this point, the agent was nowhere to be found. In fact we were all confused as to what to do next . At this connection house, the head is called Capon. We also had OC Torture . The Capo collects relatives number and demand money for captives to continue their journey. It was at that point that I got to know that Rita did not tell her parents she was traveling. When she was given the phone to speak with her mother, we overheard her crying. Rita’s parents sent N150,000, which covered three of us. We thought we were free, not knowing that the horror had only just begun.” Sabha connection house.





https://joelsblog.com.ng/libya-returnee-narrates-how-his-friends-girlfriend-was-raped-to-death/













Take heart bro 1 Like

MissAprokoMedia:

Nigerian returnee from Libya, Omo Harry, has narrated the bizzare and unfortunate things himself and other Nigerians faced while they were trapped in Libya on their way to Europe .







In an interview with Vanguard, Omo who recently returned to Nigeria, narrated how his friend, Denis’s girlfriend, Rita, whom they all embarked on the journey to Europe in April 2016, was raped to death because she could not afford the money needed for her to continue her journey from Libya to Euope.



Omo said Rita was handcuffed and boys took turns to rape her. She died when one of the boys tried to penertate her. Her corpse was abandoned for two days before it was removed. Her boyfriend watched the men take their turns to have sex with her.



My friend, Denis, said I could travel to Europe if I could raise at least N500,000. He told me that he was also trying to raise same amount for an agent that would facilitate it. I had to sell all my property , including the parcel of land I acquired at Ogudu Bale area of Ogun state. But I could only raise N350,000 at the end.



Denis was able to raise N300,000 while his girlfriend, Rita, had N250,000. The agent said he would complete the money but that we would pay him the balance when we got to Libya. When asked how, he said he would introduce us to someone , who would get us a job and that after paying his balance, we would proceed to Europe.



We bought gala, garri and bread and also bought two bags of sachet water as advised by the agent and left Lagos for Kano. On arriving the border between Kano and Niger, the agent told us to bring N7000 out of the money with us. As we approached the border, a Customs officer came, collected the money from us and asked us to wait until he gave the directive for us to cross thorough a bush path.



Finally, we arrived Qatrun, the first state in Libya . We were taken to a connection house . In that connection house were tranke which are camps where migrants who do not have the needed amount to continue the journey are kept. On the first day at the tranke, we were welcomed with good food. But at night, they began a roll call and separated those who had completed payment from those who hadn’t . Of course, myself, Denis and Rita were in the disadvantaged group. At this point, the agent was nowhere to be found. In fact we were all confused as to what to do next . At this connection house, the head is called Capon. We also had OC Torture . The Capo collects relatives number and demand money for captives to continue their journey. It was at that point that I got to know that Rita did not tell her parents she was traveling. When she was given the phone to speak with her mother, we overheard her crying. Rita’s parents sent N150,000, which covered three of us. We thought we were free, not knowing that the horror had only just begun.” Sabha connection house.





https://joelsblog.com.ng/libya-returnee-narrates-how-his-friends-girlfriend-was-raped-to-death/









Each one of them could individually raise 300k, 350k, and 250k. Between them they raised 900k, (over a million naira, if i am to factor in the 150k sent by the deaceased Rita's parents). Smh



Quite unfortunate that they couldn't put heads together to form a partnership in a business venture of their choice. Yes 9ja no be am but then it is said that Half bread is better than nothing and there is no place like home. Nigerian youths need to have a rethink about this pervasive dream of traveling out of the country especially when you intend to cut corners. Even the oyibos are not as welcoming as before. Libya is a war zone. Each one of them could individually raise 300k, 350k, and 250k. Between them they raised 900k, (over a million naira, if i am to factor in the 150k sent by the deaceased Rita's parents). SmhQuite unfortunate that they couldn't put heads together to form a partnership in a business venture of their choice. Yes 9ja no be am but then it is said that Half bread is better than nothing and there is no place like home. Nigerian youths need to have a rethink about this pervasive dream of traveling out of the country especially when you intend to cut corners. Even the oyibos are not as welcoming as before. Libya is a war zone. 9 Likes 1 Share

Welcome

Nigeria may be hell but the answer isn't Libya