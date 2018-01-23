₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by robosky02(m): 9:39pm On Jan 21
Championship for African Nations (CHAN 2018)
Nigeria vs. Equitorial Guinea
Date : tues 23rd jan 2018
venue: Grand Stade Adrar, d'Agadir
time: @8:00pm
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by rennylaw(m): 10:56pm On Jan 21
Which team is topping the table presently?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by robosky02(m): 9:37am On Jan 22
Nigeria vs Equitorial Guinea head to head
W = 2
D = 0
L = 0
Nigeria 2 vs 0 Equitorial Guinea World cup qualifiers 21/ 8/2008
Equitorial Guinea 0 vs 1 Nigeria World cup qualifiers 15/8/2008
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by Caspian22(m): 10:07am On Jan 22
This current CHAN are improving in the tournament. I hope they go far o, but I don't think any of them will make the World Cup squad
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by robosky02(m): 10:24am On Jan 22
the teams
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by robosky02(m): 12:04am
Nigeria will be aiming to avoid elimination from the 2018 African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament with victory over Equatorial Guinea at the Stade Adrar in Agadir on Tuesday evening.
Kick-off is at 21h00 CAT (SA, GMT+2).
The Super Eagles head into the clash atop Group C with four points from two matches and know that a second successive win will seal heir place in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece, no matter the result between Rwanda and Libya in Tangier.
Nigeria followed a goalless draw against the Amavubi with a narrow 1-0 win over 2014 Chan champions Libya. Sunday Faleye netted the only goal of the game in the 79th minute of the match.
Head coach Salisu Yusuf was happy with his team's tactical discipline in victory over Rwanda last time out, but was quick to highlight the importance of their impending clash against Nzalang Nacional who have nothing but pride to play for.
cc: lalasticlala
https://africanfootball.com/news/740487/Super-Eagles-desperate-to-avoid-2018-CHAN-elimination
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by robosky02(m): 9:05am
We won’t respect Super Eagles, Equatorial Guinea vow
As the home-based Super Eagles face Equatorial Guinea today for Nigeria’s second-ever quarter-final berth at the African Nations Championship (CHAN), former international, Yisa Sofoluwe says the players need concentration to achieve victory.
The Nigerians are in their fifth appearance in the CHAN competition, but newcomers, Equatorial Guinea stand between them and a place in the knock out round in their final group game at Agadir, Morocco this evening. After a disappointing barren draw against Rwanda, the Eagles beat the defending champions, Libya 1-0 in their second group match to hit four points.
Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, Sofoluwe said that the players must play a well-coordinated game because they are not playing under pressure unlike when they were in their first game against Rwanda.
He said: “Although Equatorial Guinea does not have any chance of qualifying from the group, but the Eagles must not relax until the match is won. And for them to be sure of topping the group, our boys should score as many goals as possible just in case Rwanda beat Libya.”
Sofoluwe also advised the player to make good use of their scoring chances.
Also speaking yesterday, coach of Nath Boys FC, Achievement Yunus, said he does not see Equatorial Guinea beating Nigeria, but advised the home-based Eagles not to give the opponent a chance to score.
A lone goal victory against Libya last Friday helped the Eagles to displace the table-toppers, and they now only need to avoid defeat against Equatorial Guinea today to progress from Group C.
Some sports analysts suggested yesterday that the best way for the Eagles may be to rest key players like Anthony Okpotu and Rabiu Ali to avoid picking up injuries like the one suffered by Ifeanyi Ifeanyi.
Meanwhile, despite crashing out of the championships, Equatorial Guinea Head Coach, Rodolfo Bodipo has ruled out doing Nigeria any favors in today’s final group C at the Le Grand Stade in Agadir.
Equatorial Guinea was eliminated on Friday following the 1-0 defeat to Rwanda at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier. Speaking ahead of today’s match, Rodolfo said: “We have gained a lot of experience. Even as if we are eliminated, we will play hard against Nigeria.”
https://guardian.ng/sport/we-wont-respect-super-eagles-equatorial-guinea-vows/
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by EmmaLege: 9:27am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by jazinogold(m): 9:28am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by horlakunle25(m): 9:28am
rennylaw:na man-city followed by man utd!!
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by Gkemz(m): 9:30am
Predict and win
Nigeria 1 - 0 Equatorial Guinea
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by BluntBoy(m): 9:31am
Equatorial Guinea is the whipping team of the group. I can't see how they would escape some thrashing this evening.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by ammyluv2002(f): 9:37am
I wish them luck
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by nelsonebby(m): 9:38am
rennylaw:denmark
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by Icon4s(m): 9:43am
nelsonebby:
Not only Denmark. You for say Kaduna.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by Yameater(f): 9:51am
Let’s go there together
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by TheSuperNerd(m): 9:52am
Nigeria to nick this... by possibly 2-0 or 3-0 We can make it four or five if we can convert most of our chances even.
All the best Home based Super Eagles.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by TheSuperNerd(m): 9:54am
Icon4s:
Dad..... Looolll
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by robosky02(m): 10:02am
demmmmmmmmm
equatorial guinea will be in for a trash
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by prof22(m): 10:12am
The only Spanish speaking country in Africa.
#VamosSuperEagles.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by mrkings84(m): 10:25am
2:0 in favor of Nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Vs Equatorial Guinea Championship For African Nations (CHAN2018) 23 Jan by phemmyfour: 10:26am
rennylaw:Nigeria
