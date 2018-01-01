Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos (10848 Views)

Source; For some residents in Benin city, Edo state, the first rainfall of the year has done more harm than good to them. A man had his car partially submerged by the heavy flood after rainfall on Saturday, January 20 along Saint Saviour road in Benin city. Facebook user Micheal Junior who shared the photos online is joining other residents to call on the government for help in containing such floods.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/mans-car-submerged-flood-first-rainfall-year-benin-photos.html

Rainfall in January..... this is scary...

Times and Season have really changed 7 Likes 1 Share

Wow!!!

Global warming Global warming 2 Likes

Buhari 2 Likes

APC!! Change.. 3 Likes

They should leave the vehicle there until the flood subsides 4 Likes

It’s Buhari’s fault na 2 Likes 1 Share

First rain of d yr ?..wonderment..

We need rain in Abuja plssss... The dust is too much! 3 Likes

APC?!!.....

Chanji!

Everything about Edo is always different. 3 Likes

Chai, did is serious ...

Virtually Everything has changed under Buhari...Imagine rainfall in January 2 Likes

The car wanna do I bliv I can swim

That rain was very heavy in some parts of Benin and also didn't fall in some parts too. 1 Like

there is no single plyable road in that axis.

Na wao



You go to buy car as tokumbo



Take it home and it turns to flood salvage vehicle



yeepaaa!!!

I wonder what will happen in JUNE/JULY,if this can happen in JANUARY..!

Global warming global warming ko Global boiling ni global warming ko Global boiling ni 3 Likes

and this car might be one of the hundreds of thousands of cars that were flooded and salvaged In the US only to bring it to naija and its flooded again..





that one na double wahala

Global warming more of climate change...global warming is another environmental problem...



Benin is a very big village deceiving themselves with the ancient city title. no drainage system even in their Gra... that town needs help. more of climate change...global warming is another environmental problem...Benin is a very big village deceiving themselves with the ancient city title. no drainage system even in their Gra... that town needs help.

Buhari is a terrorist 1 Like