|Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:57pm
For some residents in Benin city, Edo state, the first rainfall of the year has done more harm than good to them. A man had his car partially submerged by the heavy flood after rainfall on Saturday, January 20 along Saint Saviour road in Benin city. Facebook user Micheal Junior who shared the photos online is joining other residents to call on the government for help in containing such floods.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/mans-car-submerged-flood-first-rainfall-year-benin-photos.html
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by dainformant(m): 7:57pm
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by bedspread: 7:58pm
Rainfall in January..... this is scary...
Times and Season have really changed
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by dayleke(m): 9:15pm
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by dayleke(m): 9:15pm
bedspread:
Global warming
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Fukafuka: 9:15pm
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Ezigboune(f): 9:16pm
Buhari
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Xeedorf: 9:16pm
APC!! Change..
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by free2ryhme: 9:16pm
They should leave the vehicle there until the flood subsides
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Troublemaker007(m): 9:16pm
bedspread:
It’s Buhari’s fault na
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by g8alumetal: 9:16pm
First rain of d yr ?..wonderment..
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:16pm
We need rain in Abuja plssss... The dust is too much!
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by phreakabit(m): 9:16pm
APC?!!.....
Chanji!
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Adaomalight(f): 9:17pm
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by superior494(m): 9:17pm
Everything about Edo is always different.
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Aldebaran(m): 9:17pm
Chai, did is serious ...
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Nogodye(m): 9:18pm
Virtually Everything has changed under Buhari...Imagine rainfall in January
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by bobochem: 9:18pm
The car wanna do I bliv I can swim
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Dapromzy333(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Fukafuka: 9:18pm
Xeedorf:
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by ReneeNuttall(f): 9:18pm
That rain was very heavy in some parts of Benin and also didn't fall in some parts too.
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by QTEST007(m): 9:18pm
there is no single plyable road in that axis.
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by lilkech(m): 9:18pm
Na wao
You go to buy car as tokumbo
Take it home and it turns to flood salvage vehicle
yeepaaa!!!
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Dapromzy333(m): 9:18pm
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 9:19pm
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by iammaKING(m): 9:20pm
I wonder what will happen in JUNE/JULY,if this can happen in JANUARY..!
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by tolexy007(m): 9:20pm
dayleke:global warming ko Global boiling ni
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by Fukafuka: 9:20pm
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by piagetskinner(m): 9:21pm
and this car might be one of the hundreds of thousands of cars that were flooded and salvaged In the US only to bring it to naija and its flooded again..
that one na double wahala
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by sorry1(m): 9:21pm
dayleke:more of climate change...global warming is another environmental problem...
Benin is a very big village deceiving themselves with the ancient city title. no drainage system even in their Gra... that town needs help.
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by zombieTRACKER: 9:21pm
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: Man's Car Submerged By Flood In Benin After First Rainfall Of The Year. Photos by ignis(f): 9:21pm
Some people wii blame Buhari...
