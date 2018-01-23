₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by AlexReports(m): 9:36pm
Pageant Producer, Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (photos
The 2018 year is indeed a double celebration for popular pageant producer of Miss Coal City Nigeria, Darlington Ajaero Kayode as his wife delivered a new baby. She put to bed on Tuesday, 9th of January Memorial Hermann Children's Hospital, HOUSTON, TEXAS.
The entrepreneur however, shared the below message with his fans to announce the arrival of the baby girl.
" We are very happy to announce the safe arrive of our new bundle of love, joy and blessings " TIARA CHIZITERE UZOMA" into our wonderful family. Mother and baby are doing great. The father dikwe OK too. Please rejoice with the family to give God the glory because he perfected everything for us. We are so grateful"
Darlington who is married to his pretty wife, relocated about two years ago to Texas and continues his business Miss Coal City USA, which deals with entertainment and logistics like vacation, child delivery, medical checkup, business etc. The goal is to ensure one have enjoyable and memorable stay by visiting all the fun places without having to worry about logistics and planning - www.misscoalcityusa.com.
Always on new unique concept, Mr. Darlington is also the welfare director of Association of Beauty pageant and fashion exhibition Organisers of Nigeria. He new lives with his family in Texas, United States of America.
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by MrHistorian: 10:04pm
Anything related to paegantry shaa. . .
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by Pubichairs(m): 10:04pm
Wtf is Darlington Ajaero ..cute baby cute wife...she's born a Capricorn , congrats
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by 3millionia: 10:04pm
Congrats to dem
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by eliash: 10:04pm
h
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by Graciouscharis: 10:06pm
Beautiful baby with lots of hair
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by AdaNri1(f): 10:07pm
Had the baby then went and made up for a photo op
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by yerokunphilips: 10:09pm
Congratulations
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 10:09pm
Cute little baby..
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by Aquariann: 10:17pm
Cute baby..
I'm gonna say something dicey and I hope my intentions are not misconstrued.
Over time I've come to notice most Yoruba celebrities stick with Yoruba (first) names for their kids as compared to others who seems to be in a competition for the best sounding English names available...
Tobe, Somto, Diuto, Baridi etc. are all great sounding names than Aliora, Ariana, Jason etc
We're Africans and our names should be our first identity.
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by comradespade(m): 10:17pm
Everybody won dey claim America, how person won take do him life now
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by ChoiceMark: 10:25pm
The wife is so cute even after child birth.
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by keepingmum: 10:26pm
Mr Alex and all these chewing gum cucumber girls report
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by pampamafolabi8: 10:27pm
beautiful
|Re: Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (Photos) by dominique(f): 10:35pm
Pubichairs:
Aquarius (Jan 20- Feb 19)
