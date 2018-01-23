Pageant Producer, Darlington Ajaero's Wife Delivers Baby In Texas (photos



The 2018 year is indeed a double celebration for popular pageant producer of Miss Coal City Nigeria, Darlington Ajaero Kayode as‎ his wife delivered a new baby. She put to bed on Tuesday, 9th of January Memorial Hermann Children's Hospital, HOUSTON, TEXAS. ‎

The entrepreneur however, shared the below message with his fans to announce the arrival of the baby girl.

‎" We are very happy to announce the safe arrive of our new bundle of love, joy and blessings " TIARA CHIZITERE UZOMA" into our wonderful family. Mother and baby are doing great. The father dikwe OK too. ‎Please rejoice with the family to give God the glory because he perfected everything for us. We are so grateful"‎

Darlington who is married to his pretty wife, relocated about two years ago to Texas and ‎continues his business Miss Coal City USA, which deals with entertainment and logistics like ‎vacation, child delivery, medical checkup, business etc. The goal is to ensure one have enjoyable and memorable stay by visiting all the fun places without having to worry about logistics and planning -

Always on new unique concept, Mr. Darlington is also the welfare director of Association of Beauty pageant and fashion exhibition Organisers of Nigeria. He new lives with his family in Texas, United States of America.

