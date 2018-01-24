₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by VBCampaign: 2:27am
Kingsway Ibadan: Before and After
Both pictures are side views of Kingsway Ibadan. The first depicts the building in its present dilapidated form (2018). The second shows the building in 1950 - picture is credited to Google.
These pictures speak in succinct form how much progress Nigeria has made in its national life.
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by chukxie(m): 2:34am
The present state of the Kingsway building aptly depicts the state of Nigeria - a nation on decline with decaying infrastructures and abandoned projects.
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by Wolexdey(m): 10:18am
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by Okoyeebos: 10:18am
I can see some wawa Jews peeping into this thread..
Those fan yogo and gala hawkers make fun of Ibadan's brown roofs because they have no history. They fail to realize that as at the time those houses with brown roofs were being built, their fathers were still living in trees.
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by ledgelessons(m): 10:18am
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by salemdv(m): 10:18am
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by Gungnir: 10:19am
We have ShopRite now.
They should sell it off to those who can make the best use of it.
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by otijah(m): 10:19am
Shoprite ti take over
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by DICKtator: 10:19am
The first pix isn't 2018. The second pix is
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by Abbeyme: 10:19am
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by namedonfinish(f): 10:19am
My mom always talked about how their "meat pie "was the best then. And the doughnuts too..
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by Nawtiblayse(m): 10:19am
Em... I'm I the only one who's still not understanding the difference??
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by drips8(m): 10:19am
everything gets bad in Nigeria by the second
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by slimpoppa(m): 10:19am
maintenance culture is zero in Nigeria.
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by chloedogie(m): 10:20am
They had the best meat pie down west then, then when Osun was created, presidential hotel had the same pie taste. Christmas was always fun at Kingsway back then used to come all the way from OYO township if we decide not to celebrate at LAMBAMBA in Oyo.
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by DaddyKross: 10:20am
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by lonelydora(m): 10:20am
Shoprite (a South African coy) came to our rescue.
It shall never be well with Lord Luggard and his babe, Flora.
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by kaylawlah(m): 10:21am
a country that has its root in backwardness
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by Majesticniyi(m): 10:21am
Funny. So you would say shopping malls are on decline just because a particular store isn't running again? Wrong analogy! We have far better malls and stores now....
chukxie:
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by lumzybo: 10:21am
We need help. I think it will be best if our colonial masters return to re-colonise us.
This is shameful
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by 2shure: 10:21am
ibadan has always knownbyo bring shame in pictures.
the before picture..looks like 100$ bill in washington DC
while the fuckin present pix is shows afonnjas cant do wuthout dilapidated tetanus old brown rusty shiiit.
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by Charlesdock(m): 10:22am
Our govt can only build, to maintain is always a problem for them.
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by bomibomi: 10:22am
|Re: Kingsway Ibadan: Before And After Pictures by Okoyeebos: 10:23am
2shure:
