Kingsway Ibadan: Before and After



Both pictures are side views of Kingsway Ibadan. The first depicts the building in its present dilapidated form (2018). The second shows the building in 1950 - picture is credited to Google.



These pictures speak in succinct form how much progress Nigeria has made in its national life.



The present state of the Kingsway building aptly depicts the state of Nigeria - a nation on decline with decaying infrastructures and abandoned projects. 3 Likes

nothing new. its expected

We have ShopRite now.



They should sell it off to those who can make the best use of it. 1 Like 1 Share

Shoprite ti take over





The first pix isn't 2018. The second pix isEdit

They are not same buildings..

My mom always talked about how their "meat pie "was the best then. And the doughnuts too..

Em... I'm I the only one who's still not understanding the difference?? 1 Like

everything gets bad in Nigeria by the second

maintenance culture is zero in Nigeria.

They had the best meat pie down west then, then when Osun was created, presidential hotel had the same pie taste. Christmas was always fun at Kingsway back then used to come all the way from OYO township if we decide not to celebrate at LAMBAMBA in Oyo.

Baby Kingsway





Shoprite (a South African coy) came to our rescue.





It shall never be well with Lord Luggard and his babe, Flora.

a country that has its root in backwardness









chukxie:

The present state of the Kingsway building aptly depicts the state of Nigeria - a nation on decline with decaying infrastructures and abandoned projects. Funny. So you would say shopping malls are on decline just because a particular store isn't running again? Wrong analogy! We have far better malls and stores now....

We need help. I think it will be best if our colonial masters return to re-colonise us.



This is shameful

Our govt can only build, to maintain is always a problem for them.

Nawtiblayse:

Em... I'm I the only one who's still not understanding the difference??



the same here... the same here...