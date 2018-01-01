Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo (12590 Views)

Fellow Nigerians pls see this annoying show of shame... all these police n mopol followed their Oga's wife to make her hair in poly plaza Abuja. .. what a waste of tax payers money and govt resources. 1 human being! So annoying, so wrong. The rest of us don't matter right



A lady has lamented online after seeing the tight security squad who escorted their boss' wife to make her hair in a saloon in Abuja. Facebook user Lara Bamisaiye Fatunbi took to her social media account to share what she saw. She wrote;

Lol......



they are on special duties dear 15 Likes

Nigeria is a country where the lives of the rich and powerful is much more important to the govt than that of the masses. 12 Likes

She must the wife of a very high ranking govt official..Nigeria is one of the most under policed places on earth with a policing ratio of 1 policeman to 2000 Nigerians , so by going out with 5 policemen on this day she has unknowingly deprived 10000 Nigerians of police service 50 Likes 5 Shares

Na person wey dem never kidnap before go dey lament.

kidnapping is real. 36 Likes





Only in naija Only in naija

this one don't have anything to say..... I'm sure if she's the woman, she won't complain. 28 Likes









But then, how will people know she's a big woman if she doesn't flaunt her guards... Why not just invite the stylist for home service?But then, how will people know she's a big woman if she doesn't flaunt her guards... 55 Likes 1 Share

And so what?

Are you in Europe?

You are in a backward entity, wake up to reality 2 Likes

Picture of the celebrity police officer's wife will help.



No picture and no name...incomplete news or at best fake. 3 Likes

Maybe na golden hair she won do.



Nigerian Police folllows the money. 10 Likes 2 Shares

Women will always love show off, it's part if the duties of the mopol to protect her even in saloon. 1 Like

That's why the police cannot be up to their duties 1 Like



Remember they are the worst in the world,they got to defend their title Yes nah.Remember they are the worst in the world,they got to defend their title 1 Like

Aunty stop crying,if you are in her shoes you might even carry army join the police joor. 10 Likes

All animals are not equal in this zoo 1 Like

savagery/poverty mentality! It's calledmentality!

Evablizin:

Aunty stop crying,if you are in her shoes you might even carry army join the police joor.

For 2018, dis one nvr still get sense.. For 2018, dis one nvr still get sense.. 6 Likes

Fake country 1 Like

No be Nigerians n NPF? No be today 1 Like

Afonjas will say...so what? Lol..these afonjas are useless I'm telling you. They represent everything wrong with this country. 2 Likes

I am not supporting it o, but if you have felt what kidnapers do first hand, the ripple effect alone would make you arm yourself with OPC,Mopol,DSS,ARMY and all. Speaking from first hand experience. 2 Likes

If Nigerian had voted Buhari in 2015 you wont see these mess by this current Government

Y is she complaining, if it is she she will even do worst 1 Like 1 Share

Tax payers don suffer for this country *smh*

And so f..king what?

ehen.... Shey you no know say dem dey kidnap police wife too. the guy is just being careful..

Naija.. the picture below aptly descibes the situation. 3 Likes



We all saw how 2 gallant Policemen lost their lives protecting expatriates just last week in Kaduna, have you reached out to their families to commiserate with them?

Everyone is now a blogger posting different irrelevancies, I blame the MOD for pushing this No News to FP Sharap there; if she gets kidnapped as a high value individual, the same you will complain that if Police cannot protect their own is it ordinary Nigerians that can be protected?We all saw how 2 gallant Policemen lost their lives protecting expatriates just last week in Kaduna, have you reached out to their families to commiserate with them?Everyone is now a blogger posting different irrelevancies, I blame the MOD for pushing this No News to FP 5 Likes