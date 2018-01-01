₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by CastedDude: 8:03am
A lady has lamented online after seeing the tight security squad who escorted their boss' wife to make her hair in a saloon in Abuja. Facebook user Lara Bamisaiye Fatunbi took to her social media account to share what she saw. She wrote;
Fellow Nigerians pls see this annoying show of shame... all these police n mopol followed their Oga's wife to make her hair in poly plaza Abuja. .. what a waste of tax payers money and govt resources. 1 human being! So annoying, so wrong. The rest of us don't matter right
Source;https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/security-agents-escort-boss-wife-make-hair-abuja-lady-laments-photos.html
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by CastedDude: 8:04am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by DWJOBScom(m): 8:05am
Lol......
they are on special duties dear
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Olalan(m): 8:07am
Nigeria is a country where the lives of the rich and powerful is much more important to the govt than that of the masses.
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by SalamRushdie: 8:10am
She must the wife of a very high ranking govt official..Nigeria is one of the most under policed places on earth with a policing ratio of 1 policeman to 2000 Nigerians , so by going out with 5 policemen on this day she has unknowingly deprived 10000 Nigerians of police service
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Warship: 8:12am
Na person wey dem never kidnap before go dey lament.
kidnapping is real.
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by oloripelebe2: 8:13am
Only in naija
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Cyoung4real(m): 8:13am
this one don't have anything to say..... I'm sure if she's the woman, she won't complain.
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by candy(f): 8:13am
Why not just invite the stylist for home service?
But then, how will people know she's a big woman if she doesn't flaunt her guards...
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Amarabae(f): 8:14am
And so what?
Are you in Europe?
You are in a backward entity, wake up to reality
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Omeokachie: 8:18am
Picture of the celebrity police officer's wife will help.
No picture and no name...incomplete news or at best fake.
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by stefanweeks: 8:19am
Maybe na golden hair she won do.
Nigerian Police folllows the money.
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by omowolewa: 8:21am
Women will always love show off, it's part if the duties of the mopol to protect her even in saloon.
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by aolawale025: 8:21am
That's why the police cannot be up to their duties
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by MichaelBukamzy(m): 8:27am
Yes nah.
Remember they are the worst in the world,they got to defend their title
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Evablizin(f): 8:33am
Aunty stop crying,if you are in her shoes you might even carry army join the police joor.
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by princechurchill(m): 8:40am
All animals are not equal in this zoo
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Follygunners: 8:42am
It's called savagery/poverty mentality!
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Follygunners: 8:43am
Evablizin:
For 2018, dis one nvr still get sense..
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Lipscomb: 8:48am
Fake country
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by souler123: 8:59am
No be Nigerians n NPF? No be today
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by devindevin2000: 9:02am
Afonjas will say...so what? Lol..these afonjas are useless I'm telling you. They represent everything wrong with this country.
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by johnime: 9:16am
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by otimothy(m): 9:32am
I am not supporting it o, but if you have felt what kidnapers do first hand, the ripple effect alone would make you arm yourself with OPC,Mopol,DSS,ARMY and all. Speaking from first hand experience.
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by denko(m): 9:35am
If Nigerian had voted Buhari in 2015 you wont see these mess by this current Government
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Jesse01(m): 9:43am
Y is she complaining, if it is she she will even do worst
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by ammyluv2002(f): 9:46am
Tax payers don suffer for this country *smh*
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by nairavsdollars(f): 9:49am
And so f..king what?
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by tstx(m): 9:49am
ehen.... Shey you no know say dem dey kidnap police wife too. the guy is just being careful..
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by obailala(m): 9:50am
Naija.. the picture below aptly descibes the situation.
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by Guyman02: 9:51am
Sharap there; if she gets kidnapped as a high value individual, the same you will complain that if Police cannot protect their own is it ordinary Nigerians that can be protected?
We all saw how 2 gallant Policemen lost their lives protecting expatriates just last week in Kaduna, have you reached out to their families to commiserate with them?
Everyone is now a blogger posting different irrelevancies, I blame the MOD for pushing this No News to FP
|Re: Policemen Escort Their Boss' Wife To Make Her Hair In Abuja, Lady Laments. Photo by agbarisocket: 9:51am
Ok they should allowed FLAT HEAD,BIAFLA to kidnapp her,
