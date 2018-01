Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate (2411 Views)

Monday, the 22nd day of January, 2018 is a day about a hundred young doctors will not forget in a hurry as it was when they took the pledge to become what they'd worked hard for over the past seven years (eight or nine years for some). Perhaps the one who will savour this memory the most is the star of that day, Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu who was the best graduating doctor.

People could not hold their excitement and palpable admiration as the young man kept going back for award after award. It was a day of joy for "Jona" who had worked so hard for everything he got. In the words of a colleague Dr Solomon Idokoko, "Jona don already define himself from 100 level. Him don too work for this thing."

Dr Manulu is presently undergoing his mandatory one year housemanship in Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital. We wish him more success and pray he gets to where he has the potential to in life.

Please peep pictures of the also stylish doctor below.

Lalasticlala, Ishilove, Fynestboi, Olawalebabs, Richiez abeg make una try come do una thing. 2 Likes

Abusite for life 2 Likes

My guy! Thumbs up to you.





Congrats boy!! You've made me proud.

#Onye nkem 3 Likes





Congratulations mahn! Dust your international passport and get the fuçk out of this country. See as award full ground.Congratulations mahn! Dust your international passport and get the fuçk out of this country. 7 Likes

Genius

Guy, u need leave NIGERIA fast 2 Likes

rexchazy:

Abusite for life The greatest and the best. The greatest and the best.

By next year baba go don port go uk 1 Like

If ABU had given you Fishery to study (that's if they offer that course), you'd have probably graduated the best fisherman!



Nothing beats hard work.



First Class in Medicine from ABU is not an easy task.My Respect!

he reminds me of 2face idibia



igbo boys rule.......

go kill yourself

Afonjas right now after seeing this name Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu GOD BLESS IGBOS AND NIGERIA 1 Like 1 Share





truly, you don't judge book by it's cover.



Kudos Dr. Judging from the last pic, one would think he's kind of taut or gangster.truly, you don't judge book by it's cover.Kudos Dr.

Congrats to him...



Is he related to 2Face?



The head tho....

lemme book space first BrB

Chartey:

Please peep pictures of the also stylish doctor below.





This one go flex patients die This one go flex patients die