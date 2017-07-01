Monday, the 22nd day of January, 2018 is a day about a hundred young doctors will not forget in a hurry as it was when they took the pledge to become what they'd worked hard for over the past seven years (eight or nine years for some). Perhaps the one who will savour this memory the most is the star of that day, Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu who was the best graduating doctor.

People could not hold their excitement and palpable admiration as the young man kept going back for award after award. It was a day of joy for "Jona" who had worked so hard for everything he got. In the words of a colleague Dr Solomon Idokoko, "Jona don already define himself from 100 level. Him don too work for this thing."

Dr Manulu is presently undergoing his mandatory one year housemanship in Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital. We wish him more success and pray he gets to where he has the potential to in life.

