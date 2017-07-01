₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by Chartey(m): 6:31pm On Jan 26
Monday, the 22nd day of January, 2018 is a day about a hundred young doctors will not forget in a hurry as it was when they took the pledge to become what they'd worked hard for over the past seven years (eight or nine years for some). Perhaps the one who will savour this memory the most is the star of that day, Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu who was the best graduating doctor.
People could not hold their excitement and palpable admiration as the young man kept going back for award after award. It was a day of joy for "Jona" who had worked so hard for everything he got. In the words of a colleague Dr Solomon Idokoko, "Jona don already define himself from 100 level. Him don too work for this thing."
Dr Manulu is presently undergoing his mandatory one year housemanship in Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital. We wish him more success and pray he gets to where he has the potential to in life.
Please peep pictures of the also stylish doctor below.
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by Chartey(m): 6:37pm On Jan 26
Lalasticlala, Ishilove, Fynestboi, Olawalebabs, Richiez abeg make una try come do una thing.
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by rexchazy: 7:06pm On Jan 26
Abusite for life
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by Rursh(m): 7:09pm On Jan 26
My guy! Thumbs up to you.
Congrats boy!! You've made me proud.
#Onye nkem
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by MrHistorian: 7:45pm On Jan 26
See as award full ground.
Congratulations mahn! Dust your international passport and get the fuçk out of this country.
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by gqboyy(m): 11:21pm On Jan 26
Genius
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by EVILFOREST: 7:52am
Guy, u need leave NIGERIA fast
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by Chartey(m): 8:42am
rexchazy:The greatest and the best.
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by yeyerolling: 10:30am
By next year baba go don port go uk
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by NigelCundy: 10:31am
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by Ezezima2017: 10:32am
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by TechPanda(m): 10:32am
Congrats Handsome doc...
If ABU had given you Fishery to study (that's if they offer that course), you'd have probably graduated the best fisherman!
Nothing beats hard work.
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by soberdrunk(m): 10:33am
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by USAbabe(f): 10:34am
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by PenisCaP: 10:35am
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by KEVIND: 10:35am
First Class in Medicine from ABU is not an easy task.My Respect!
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by deepwater(f): 10:35am
he reminds me of 2face idibia
igbo boys rule.......
go kill yourself
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by passyhansome(m): 10:35am
Afonjas right now after seeing this name Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu GOD BLESS IGBOS AND NIGERIA
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by ychris: 10:36am
Judging from the last pic, one would think he's kind of taut or gangster.
truly, you don't judge book by it's cover.
Kudos Dr.
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by dayleke(m): 10:36am
Congrats to him...
Is he related to 2Face?
The head tho....
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by jerryBoss1(m): 10:37am
lemme book space first BrB
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by princetom1(m): 10:39am
Chartey:
This one go flex patients die
|Re: Doctor Jonathan Chukwunonso Manulu, ABU College Of Medicine Best Graduate by BigBrother9ja: 10:43am
EVILFOREST:
See stupîd and retrogressive mentality... After Nigeria made him what he is (trained him), now that he's started being successful, he should leave abi?
Later, fools like you will be cursing buhari for going on a medical trip abroad .
Smh
