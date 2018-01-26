Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars (3779 Views)

Checkout The Cake Of Abuja Based Billionaire Quincy Nippon As He Marks Birthday



Abuja based billionaire businessman Quincy Nippon who has chains of investments across Nigeria and beyond on 25th January, 2018 marked his birthday in style with ‎a unique cake at the early hours of yesterday. It was indeed a happy moment for the Nippon Grand Hotel owner as he celebrated with his few friends at the pool side. In truth, the beauty of the birthday cake and it's colour combination coupled with the dollar decoration does not only arrest attention but reflects on his personality as a Boss in the capital city.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJ7F3DDT2aQ

Hon. Quincy who is also into real estate and hospitality business is a man whose simplicity and humility portrays what the golden image of the world should be. ‎ He has impacted lives in creating jobs for Nigerian youths and done well in the area of human capacity building especially with the establishment of Nippon Grand Football Club in Aba, Abia State. ‎



QuincyJapan









Where are his family members? 1 Like

all dis bill gate, mark zuckerberg or even dangote never do this one ooo. for nija if dey get small change them go they do anyhow. 7 Likes

wish him long life 1 Like





Lol... Money is Good!



In all your findings, find money! Not just chicken change but wealth!



Money makes you respected. Even if you act immature, they will rebuke mature men for your sake. Money makes your enemies smile at you and call you sir.



Money makes you older than your father's mate (they will have to wait for you before starting meetings)



Money can make you control a nation (Ask dangote)



if you are wondering who he is like me, hit like. 4 Likes

No news again tonight

H

bakers n creativity , national cakes competition is not a bad idea.....quality hand made shoes , 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.

emeijeh:

Where are his family members? what do you need 'em for what do you need 'em for 1 Like

Lovely man ,long life bro

D cake no even fine

money

.

What exactly would you want me fry? The cake is not even shaped like a sex doll.

DON'T MISS IT

mayweather145:

all dis bill gate, mark zuckerberg or even dangote never do this one ooo. for nija if dey get small change them go they do anyhow. i tire my brother ;-) i tire my brother ;-)

Source of mannny plz

What does he do to be a billionaire

etugba:

what do you need 'em for

1 Like

all dis bill gate, mark zuckerberg or even dangote never do this one ooo. for nija if dey get small change them go they do anyhow. someone cannot celebrate his birthday in peace again.? someone cannot celebrate his birthday in peace again.? 3 Likes 2 Shares

all dis bill gate, mark zuckerberg or even dangote never do this one ooo. for nija if dey get small change them go they do anyhow.

See rubbish talk, poverty don strike you well. Carry your #1500 to Nippon grand to swim and see how much Quincy generates in a day. Nonsense!!! Better pray for your own to do more than this See rubbish talk, poverty don strike you well. Carry your #1500 to Nippon grand to swim and see how much Quincy generates in a day. Nonsense!!! Better pray for your own to do more than this 1 Like

D cake no even fine

what do you need 'em for

Go to next cash and carry and place a plaque looking for his family Go to next cash and carry and place a plaque looking for his family

Free swimming on Sunday!!!! Yaaaaaaaga

Lol... Money is Good!



In all your findings, find money! Not just chicken change but wealth!



Money makes you respected. Even if you act immature, they will rebuke mature men for your sake. Money makes your enemies smile at you and call you sir.



Money makes you older than your father's mate (they will have to wait for you before starting meetings)



Money can make you control a nation (Ask dangote)



It's actually 95% problem solved when you have money It's actually 95% problem solved when you have money 1 Like 1 Share

all dis bill gate, mark zuckerberg or even dangote never do this one ooo. for nija if dey get small change them go they do anyhow. yes o,they will enjoy their's in the grave. Work hard,play hard and touch lives. From dictating to people who not to pay tithe to ,to regulating people how not to enjoy their hard-earned money. Oga,no celebrate stingy- to- self men here. yes o,they will enjoy their's in the grave. Work hard,play hard and touch lives. From dictating to people who not to pay tithe to ,to regulating people how not to enjoy their hard-earned money. Oga,no celebrate stingy- to- self men here.

Alexreport

Nothing special about the cake tho.