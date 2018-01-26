₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by AlexReports(m): 10:04pm
Checkout The Cake Of Abuja Based Billionaire Quincy Nippon As He Marks Birthday
Abuja based billionaire businessman Quincy Nippon who has chains of investments across Nigeria and beyond on 25th January, 2018 marked his birthday in style with a unique cake at the early hours of yesterday. It was indeed a happy moment for the Nippon Grand Hotel owner as he celebrated with his few friends at the pool side. In truth, the beauty of the birthday cake and it's colour combination coupled with the dollar decoration does not only arrest attention but reflects on his personality as a Boss in the capital city.
See the Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJ7F3DDT2aQ
Hon. Quincy who is also into real estate and hospitality business is a man whose simplicity and humility portrays what the golden image of the world should be. He has impacted lives in creating jobs for Nigerian youths and done well in the area of human capacity building especially with the establishment of Nippon Grand Football Club in Aba, Abia State.
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by emeijeh(m): 10:06pm
QuincyJapan
Where are his family members?
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by mayweather145: 10:13pm
all dis bill gate, mark zuckerberg or even dangote never do this one ooo. for nija if dey get small change them go they do anyhow.
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by CoolFreeday(m): 10:21pm
wish him long life
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by MrHistorian: 10:22pm
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by Esomchi44(m): 10:22pm
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by Papiikush: 10:23pm
Money!
Lol... Money is Good!
In all your findings, find money! Not just chicken change but wealth!
Money makes you respected. Even if you act immature, they will rebuke mature men for your sake. Money makes your enemies smile at you and call you sir.
Money makes you older than your father's mate (they will have to wait for you before starting meetings)
Money can make you control a nation (Ask dangote)
Get money and 70% of your problems are solved.
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by AkupeMBANO(m): 10:24pm
if you are wondering who he is like me, hit like.
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by Iamdmentor1(m): 10:24pm
No news again tonight
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by cuteguy14911: 10:24pm
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by Krafty006: 10:24pm
bakers n creativity , national cakes competition is not a bad idea.....quality hand made shoes , 0-8-1-8-1-6-6-3-6-1-6.
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by etugba(m): 10:24pm
emeijeh:what do you need 'em for
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by qualityGod(m): 10:24pm
Lovely man ,long life bro
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by 1shortblackboy: 10:24pm
D cake no even fine
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by highrise07: 10:25pm
money
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by goldenceo1: 10:25pm
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by GreatDreams: 10:25pm
What exactly would you want me fry? The cake is not even shaped like a sex doll.
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by filuka: 10:25pm
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by etugba(m): 10:26pm
mayweather145:
mayweather145:i tire my brother ;-)
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by Dizu(m): 10:26pm
Source of mannny plz
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by Factfinder1(f): 10:27pm
What does he do to be a billionaire
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by emeijeh(m): 10:27pm
etugba:
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by MiaB(f): 10:28pm
mayweather145:someone cannot celebrate his birthday in peace again.?
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by lascopes(m): 10:30pm
mayweather145:
See rubbish talk, poverty don strike you well. Carry your #1500 to Nippon grand to swim and see how much Quincy generates in a day. Nonsense!!! Better pray for your own to do more than this
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by afoltundeseun(m): 10:31pm
1shortblackboy:
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by lascopes(m): 10:31pm
etugba:
Go to next cash and carry and place a plaque looking for his family
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by lascopes(m): 10:33pm
Free swimming on Sunday!!!! Yaaaaaaaga
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by Iphone5: 10:35pm
Papiikush:
It's actually 95% problem solved when you have money
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by bionixs: 10:38pm
mayweather145:yes o,they will enjoy their's in the grave. Work hard,play hard and touch lives. From dictating to people who not to pay tithe to ,to regulating people how not to enjoy their hard-earned money. Oga,no celebrate stingy- to- self men here.
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by davodyguy: 10:39pm
Alexreport
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by makydebbie(f): 10:40pm
Nothing special about the cake tho.
|Re: Meet Quincy Nippon Who Celebrated His Birthday With Cake Decorated With Dollars by Wisebisho: 10:42pm
mayweather145:Poor man talk.
Whatever u do on earth people must talt: so live ur life the way it pleases u.
