The victim's coworker who shared the glittery phone case story on Twitter, tweeted;



Share Everyone, a coworker of mine. Her little glittery phone case got a small crack in it at work while in her front pocket. The liquid inside went all over her leg and did this to her. This happened a few weeks ago, she has little holes in her skin.Get rid of it if you have it.



Damn irritating 6 Likes

i dont even know why females buy all these fancy phone casings. 11 Likes

So this phone case shrapnel is a weapon of mass bodily destruction? 4 Likes

Ladies can u see this...those ladies with cosmetic foolish patronize glittering case

Chai...







It must be chemical used for the production. 1 Like

Vanity



Damn...dats terrible Damn...dats terrible

Days a dangerous chemical in there.

you use your money kill yourself

Thank God am not fans of phone casing 1 Like

Chai, Leg be looking like vesicular structure 1 Like





jocarfid:



Cuz they love fancy things bro

and so? 1 Like

ffo:

Vanity Upon Vanity, All is not VANITY Upon Vanity, All is not VANITY

Ok

New case New injury... New sex doll, New infections! #say_no_to_sex_doll 1 Like

dingbang:

i dont even know why females buy all these fancy phone casings. Cuz they love fancy things bro Cuz they love fancy things bro 1 Like

I Couldn't Care Less, Since Its SA



Quote Your Ancestors 1 Like

She never talk where she go





muhammed50:

New case New injury...

New sex doll, New infections!

#say_no_to_sex_doll slay queens advocate slay queens advocate 1 Like

Eyaaaa, madam sorry ooooooo

I hope the South African lady in question is not HIV positive?



Typical HIV Macular rash





HIV/AIDS and South African Men/Women is like a dog's attraction to a fleshy bone.

Some girls can die for it o, when it's sunny and they bring out their phones, your eyes go nearly blind me that is using d plastic type u think am stupid? Ouch! Nasty! She needs medical attention, it might not heal so she has to be very careful. Shine shine no too goodSome girls can die for it o, when it's sunny and they bring out their phones, your eyes go nearly blindme that is using d plastic type u think am stupid? 1 Like

All that glitters is not gold

Acid probably

Na wah ooo

