₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,371 members, 4,050,840 topics. Date: Saturday, 27 January 2018 at 10:44 PM

Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) - Phones - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) (13674 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:22pm
A South African lady was left with a serious injury, after a liquid from her glittery phone case spilled over her leg. 

The victim's coworker who shared the glittery phone case story on Twitter, tweeted; 

Share Everyone, a coworker of mine. Her  little glittery phone case got a small crack in it at work while in her front pocket. The liquid inside went all over her leg and did this to her. This happened a few weeks ago, she has little holes in her skin.Get rid of it if you have it.

http://lailasnews.com/glittery-phone-case-leaves-injury-south-african-ladys-leg/

1 Share

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by madridguy(m): 6:24pm
Damn irritating lipsrsealed

6 Likes

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by dingbang(m): 6:27pm
i dont even know why females buy all these fancy phone casings.

11 Likes

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by emeijeh(m): 9:15pm
So this phone case shrapnel is a weapon of mass bodily destruction?

4 Likes

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Ugaboy(m): 9:15pm
Ladies can u see this...those ladies with cosmetic foolish patronize glittering case
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Inferno23(m): 9:16pm
Chai...



View my profile, read and check carefully, thank me later...
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by DivneFavour(m): 9:17pm
It must be chemical used for the production.

1 Like

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by ffo(m): 9:17pm
Vanity
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Bossontop(m): 9:18pm
shocked shocked shocked
Damn...dats terrible
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Kadejo: 9:18pm
Days a dangerous chemical in there.
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Elnino4ladies: 9:18pm
you use your money kill yourself
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by ehardetola(m): 9:18pm
Thank God am not fans of phone casing

1 Like

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by mcocolok(m): 9:18pm
Chai, Leg be looking like vesicular structure grin

1 Like

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by TechPanda(m): 9:19pm
embarassed

jocarfid:

Cuz they love fancy things bro

grin If you love fancy, then definitely, you should check out these Fancy iPhone 8 and iPhone X Customizaton The Cheapest Cost Over 1 Million Naira angry
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by gmoney12: 9:19pm
and so?

1 Like

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by valdes00(m): 9:19pm
ffo:
Vanity
Upon Vanity, All is not VANITY
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by abrahym(m): 9:19pm
Ok
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by muhammed50(m): 9:20pm
New case New injury... New sex doll, New infections! #say_no_to_sex_doll

1 Like

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by jocarfid(m): 9:20pm
dingbang:
i dont even know why females buy all these fancy phone casings.
Cuz they love fancy things bro

1 Like

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Edopesin(m): 9:20pm
I Couldn't Care Less, Since Its SA

Quote Your Ancestors

1 Like

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by ironheart(m): 9:21pm
She never talk where she go
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Le2money(m): 9:21pm
[quote author=FlirtyKaren post=64562745]A South African lady was left with a serious injury, after a liquid from her glittery phone case spilled over her leg. 

The victim's coworker who shared the glittery phone case story on Twitter, tweeted; 

Share Everyone, a coworker of mine. Her  little glittery phone case got a small crack in it at work while in her front pocket. The liquid inside went all over her leg and did this to her. This happened a few weeks ago, she has little holes in her skin.Get rid of it if you have it.

http://lailasnews.com/glittery-phone-case-leaves-injury-south-african-ladys-leg


All That Glitters is not Gold....Some are deadly and dangerous
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by buskie13(m): 9:21pm
muhammed50:
New case New injury...
New sex doll, New infections!
#say_no_to_sex_doll
slay queens advocate

1 Like

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by lovingyouhun: 9:22pm
Eyaaaa, madam sorry ooooooo
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Skepticus: 9:22pm
I hope the South African lady in question is not HIV positive?

Typical HIV Macular rash


HIV/AIDS and South African Men/Women is like a dog's attraction to a fleshy bone.
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by PrettySleek(f): 9:23pm
Ouch! Nasty! She needs medical attention, it might not heal so she has to be very careful. Shine shine no too good grin Some girls can die for it o, when it's sunny and they bring out their phones, your eyes go nearly blind angry me that is using d plastic type u think am stupid? grin grin

1 Like

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Turks: 9:23pm
All that glitters is not gold
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by lordsharks(m): 9:23pm
Acid probably
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by bjayx: 9:24pm
Na wah ooo
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Le2money(m): 9:25pm
[quote author=Le2money post=64567135][/quote]
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by lordsharks(m): 9:25pm
mcocolok:
Chai, Leg be looking like vesicular structure grin
chai

(0) (1) (Reply)

Microsoft Edge Browser Passes 1 Million Downloads On Google Play Store In 1 Week / Blackberry BBM 7; Advantages And Disadvantages / Join Me To Enjoy This Mp3 Player (lcg Jukebox With Registration Key)

Viewing this topic: Chrisduma, freshest9677(m), toro92, Harfosky(m), dandollar1, whitebeard(m), metiette(m), Tiwaladeice(m), ChiefSweetus, tubolancer(m), IamNat, dearie(m), Angelawhite(f), HotIce90(f), chuksiyk31(m), DozieInc(m), TINO26, stieyven(m), R2bees(m), iamfromlagos(f), onyokometer, Kedro(m), itsdumebi(m), aradeola, Lekx1738, Ibrahimd2nd(m), bimbotek, ridonebabat(m), LollyD(f), Emtol01, edidiongmichael(m), Sheun001(m), Eedy4clm(m), Sagay212, Femoje, Immanueladebol(m), Stevo22, Biggybogo1(m), quadree, Aayokunle93, waspa1(m), Bacolite(m), Relixy2k, thirdi(m), Ayanshola337(m), bukz1, Bluffly, Haganah, moralex(m), bobkezel(m), ping72, Austine707, Francisayo(m), barng(m), Temidayo1979, Blaqqcorleone(m), dejolly, donkossy(m), BluntBoy(m), christabeli, micolaj, tomice and 94 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.