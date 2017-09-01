₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by FlirtyKaren(f): 6:22pm
A South African lady was left with a serious injury, after a liquid from her glittery phone case spilled over her leg.
The victim's coworker who shared the glittery phone case story on Twitter, tweeted;
Share Everyone, a coworker of mine. Her little glittery phone case got a small crack in it at work while in her front pocket. The liquid inside went all over her leg and did this to her. This happened a few weeks ago, she has little holes in her skin.Get rid of it if you have it.
http://lailasnews.com/glittery-phone-case-leaves-injury-south-african-ladys-leg/

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by madridguy(m): 6:24pm
Damn irritating

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by dingbang(m): 6:27pm
i dont even know why females buy all these fancy phone casings.

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by emeijeh(m): 9:15pm
So this

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Ugaboy(m): 9:15pm
Ladies can u see this...those ladies with cosmetic foolish patronize glittering case
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Inferno23(m): 9:16pm
Chai...

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by DivneFavour(m): 9:17pm
It must be chemical used for the production.

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by ffo(m): 9:17pm
Vanity
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Bossontop(m): 9:18pm
Damn...dats terrible
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Kadejo: 9:18pm
Days a dangerous chemical in there.
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Elnino4ladies: 9:18pm
you use your money kill yourself
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by ehardetola(m): 9:18pm
Thank God am not fans of phone casing

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by mcocolok(m): 9:18pm
Chai, Leg be looking like vesicular structure

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by TechPanda(m): 9:19pm
jocarfid:
If you love fancy, then definitely, you should check out these Fancy iPhone 8 and iPhone X Customizaton The Cheapest Cost Over 1 Million Naira
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by gmoney12: 9:19pm
and so?

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by valdes00(m): 9:19pm
ffo:Upon Vanity, All is not VANITY
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by abrahym(m): 9:19pm
Ok
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by muhammed50(m): 9:20pm
New case New injury... New sex doll, New infections! #say_no_to_sex_doll

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by jocarfid(m): 9:20pm
dingbang:Cuz they love fancy things bro

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Edopesin(m): 9:20pm
I Couldn't Care Less, Since Its SA
Quote Your Ancestors

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by ironheart(m): 9:21pm
She never talk where she go
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Le2money(m): 9:21pm
All That Glitters is not Gold....Some are deadly and dangerous
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by buskie13(m): 9:21pm
muhammed50:slay queens advocate

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by lovingyouhun: 9:22pm
Eyaaaa, madam sorry ooooooo
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Skepticus: 9:22pm
I hope the South African lady in question is not HIV positive?
Typical HIV Macular rash
HIV/AIDS and South African Men/Women is like a dog's attraction to a fleshy bone.
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by PrettySleek(f): 9:23pm
Ouch! Nasty! She needs medical attention, it might not heal so she has to be very careful. Shine shine no too good Some girls can die for it o, when it's sunny and they bring out their phones, your eyes go nearly blind me that is using d plastic type u think am stupid?

Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Turks: 9:23pm
All that glitters is not gold
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by lordsharks(m): 9:23pm
Acid probably
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by bjayx: 9:24pm
Na wah ooo
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by Le2money(m): 9:25pm
[quote author=Le2money post=64567135][/quote]
Re: Glittery Phone Case Leaves Injury On South African Lady's Leg (Disturbing Pics) by lordsharks(m): 9:25pm
mcocolok:chai
