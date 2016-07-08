Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) (5578 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photos-falconets-qualify-u-20-world-cup/ Falconets have qualified for the U-20 world cup which will be hosted by France, Falconets beat South Africa in Benin city by 6-0 making it an aggregate of 8 goals to nil. 3 Likes 1 Share

Wow! Congrats to the gals gr8 job well done

Now something good is coming out of Nigeria

Congrats ladies

Go girls 1 Like

Aii.

Congrat

mumu Buhari go be like "quangratulation palconets por qualifying under 20 world cuf" certified olodo mumu Buhari go be like "quangratulation palconets por qualifying under 20 world cuf" certified olodo 2 Likes

Your kids too are happy 1 Like

No be person papa wey girls dey carry so? 2 Likes

Goodnews it is!

Congrats to the girls

slay Super Queens!!!





Congrats!



Falconets keep doing what sex dolls cannot do for us...Congrats!

that's cool

Success has many siblings...

So Nigerians can Unite like this..

Congrats to them.

Kudos to the kids.

Congratulations for doing what sex dolls can not and will never do. You ladies are real, I mean genuine and authentic

must you write buhari name there?

Wow, the babes have done well. Congrats to them.

Hurray suberigottos have qualified,it remains the amielittlepies(flamingoes).i seem nt to get it.but women football has been tremendous since inception in Nigeria.only poorly funded!

Let's go to France and upset the world. Those girls are really good

So na 20 year old girl carry person papa like this.... Hmmm 1 Like

I hope they do not go and make mistake in the final this time around..

Still wondering how they lost the final to Germany in the last tournament. We were totally dominant the Germans could not get 30% ball possession yet we they gifted them the trophy by wasting almost 20 chances.

Haaa...8-0 agg, make my naija people wey dy southie just lay low throughout this week cos dem fit start their xenophobic weyrey

how naaa