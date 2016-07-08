₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Falconets have qualified for the U-20 world cup which will be hosted by France, Falconets beat South Africa in Benin city by 6-0 making it an aggregate of 8 goals to nil.
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by oloriooko(m): 6:30pm
Wow! Congrats to the gals gr8 job well done
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by yungcyrus(m): 9:26pm
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by psychologist(m): 9:26pm
Now something good is coming out of Nigeria
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by Bossontop(m): 9:27pm
Congrats ladies
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by snowland(m): 9:27pm
Go girls
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by olaskul(m): 9:27pm
Aii.
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by winfy11: 9:28pm
Congrat
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by Pubichairs(m): 9:28pm
mumu Buhari go be like "quangratulation palconets por qualifying under 20 world cuf" certified olodo
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by Xclusivedaniel6(m): 9:28pm
Your kids too are happy
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 9:29pm
No be person papa wey girls dey carry so?
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by abat4real37(f): 9:29pm
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:32pm
Goodnews it is!
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by lordsharks(m): 9:33pm
Congrats to the girls
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by softMarket(m): 9:33pm
slay Super Queens!!!
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by TechPanda(m): 9:33pm
Falconets keep doing what sex dolls cannot do for us...
Congrats!
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by gmoney12: 9:34pm
that's cool
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by kokakola: 9:35pm
Success has many siblings...
So Nigerians can Unite like this..
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by unitysheart(m): 9:37pm
Congrats to them.
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by Austinoiz(m): 9:38pm
Kudos to the kids.
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 9:46pm
Congratulations for doing what sex dolls can not and will never do. You ladies are real, I mean genuine and authentic
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by lovere: 9:50pm
must you write buhari name there?
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by mechanics(m): 9:55pm
Wow, the babes have done well. Congrats to them.
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by Honesty007(m): 10:02pm
Hurray suberigottos have qualified,it remains the amielittlepies(flamingoes).i seem nt to get it.but women football has been tremendous since inception in Nigeria.only poorly funded!
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by dhabrite(m): 10:11pm
Let's go to France and upset the world. Those girls are really good
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by bpalace(m): 10:13pm
So na 20 year old girl carry person papa like this.... Hmmm
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by samzzycash(m): 10:19pm
I hope they do not go and make mistake in the final this time around..
Still wondering how they lost the final to Germany in the last tournament. We were totally dominant the Germans could not get 30% ball possession yet we they gifted them the trophy by wasting almost 20 chances.
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by skallion7(m): 10:33pm
Haaa...8-0 agg, make my naija people wey dy southie just lay low throughout this week cos dem fit start their xenophobic weyrey
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by Geeds: 10:38pm
how naaa
|Re: Falconets Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) by Teeboi56: 10:38pm
Pubichairs:
