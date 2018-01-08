₦airaland Forum

Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by Hashimyussufamao(m): 7:43pm
The five time ballon d'or winner was caught doing this to his fellow team mate Marcelo while celebrating a goal against Valencia today.

However Madrid won 4-1 away from home. Picture below

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by cheeeoma: 7:52pm
hmmm..gay things

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by bidemz(m): 7:52pm
Now,that's GAYISH

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by OneCorner: 7:56pm
Bad boy. Fingering tinz on point cool

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by BiafranBushBoy: 8:19pm
They are best of pals at Madrid.

You should watch their clips. More reason Cristiano won't leave Madrid.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by Hashimyussufamao(m): 8:23pm
BiafranBushBoy:
They are best of pals at Madrid.

And so? Is that why they should engage in dirty act?

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by princechurchill(m): 8:26pm
Two finger salute in another man's nyash

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by olayinex(m): 8:41pm
o bio Chai,

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by Aldebaran(m): 8:46pm
GAY brell
Watch out for guys that sag and with ear rings..

Don't trust guys/girls with many girlfriends/boyfriends. Most of them are GAYs/lesbians

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by nezzar: 8:52pm
Fagnaldo

penaldo

Tapnaldo

I am still wondering how some people compare fraudnaldo 2 Messi

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by hinohsend: 9:17pm
He has done the same to James and Pepe in the past

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by johnbuck81(m): 9:53pm
Rihanna once called him gay.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by Epldaily(m): 10:17pm
Best In The World

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by blessedweapon(m): 10:17pm
Gaynaldo

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by RoyalBlak007: 10:17pm
nezzar:
Fagnaldo
penaldo
Tapnaldo
cheesy
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by valdes00(m): 10:18pm
The guy get other hidden talents
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by LesbianBoy(m): 10:18pm
Nonsense......oyinbo players have a way they celebrate their teammate! Either they "tap" your nyansh or "tap" your head grin grin grin

Btw, he is still GREATER than messi tongue tongue

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by ojun50(m): 10:18pm
cheeeoma:
hmmm..gay things
every na gay come u dey play self
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by Snow02(m): 10:18pm
at least wait till you are off the field before you commence fingering chai Ronaldo na wa for you oh
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by TheBlessedMAN: 10:18pm
On a day he was given his favourite tea.. Penaltea- Penaldo.

Caught fingering a team mate- Gaynaldo.

This guy sure knows how to live up to his names.

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by oluseyiforjesus(m): 10:19pm
No comment pls
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by adebayo201: 10:19pm
Ronaldo don make him own, una dey here dey carry him matter for head like cancer. It's well with you

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by nezzar: 10:19pm
RoyalBlak007:


cheesy
wink
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by deuce7(m): 10:19pm
I dont understand why footballers do this...he is not the first I have seen.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by toluxa1(m): 10:19pm
It's just a pat on the ass, alot of players do it. The camera just caught it awkwardly. They pat each other on the head and ass often.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by ezeagu(m): 10:19pm
Nigerians used to do this prank in school, but today everything is automatically gay, everything Nigerians must copy and import.
Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by eddieguru(m): 10:20pm
grin grin grin...What you're seeing there is an illusion...���

Re: Cristiano Ronaldo Caught Fingering Marcelo As They Celebrate Against Valencia by FUCKU: 10:20pm
most footballers do that. One was dome to el Sharawy last year

