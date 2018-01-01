Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) (12930 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A Nigerian man has shared pictures of Igbo deities being sold at a museum abroad. According to him, the deities a.k.a 'Weapon of justice' which are constantly being destroyed by pastors in Nigeria and Africa at large - are in demand by foreigners who cherish our culture....Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/see-much-igbo-deities-sold-museum-abroad-photos.html 2 Likes

Say NO to idol worship. 51 Likes 1 Share

We're Jews and we bind and cast every deity. 1 Like 2 Shares

Lol, the deities can't save themselves 8 Likes 1 Share

Lol.. About 30 years ago some stupid young men tried carrying the 2800 year old deity carvings in my village to sell to a white man. Their lineage have been paying for it till today.



Everybody in their kindred nobody have been able to build a decent block house not even their children's children even after returning the deity. Fear some of this deity oo. 17 Likes

I wonder the price of Amala ati Ewedu in the international market.



Abi gbegiri. Lol 2 Likes

toothless gods aka man made gods 4 Likes

we igbos should preserve our heritage biko







we should go and buy those things back to the origainal place





is our culture 4 Likes 2 Shares

Igbo kwenu!!!



Our name and culture resonates across the globe maka Igbo esika.



Even in the face if adversity in the shithole we continue to thrive and overcome maka Igbo g'adi.



We are blessed and will continue to be.



Igbo mmamma nu!!! 5 Likes

BiafranBushBoy:

I wonder the price of Amala ati Ewedu in the international market.



Abi gbegiri. Lol

I wonder how much you'll cost in the Libyan slave market. With the infinitesimal amount of intelligence you have, you'll probably worth less than a dollar. I wonder how much you'll cost in the Libyan slave market. With the infinitesimal amount of intelligence you have, you'll probably worth less than a dollar. 33 Likes

hinohsend:





I wonder how much you'll cost in the Libyan slave market. With the infinitesimal amount of intelligence you have, you'll probably worth less than a dollar. 3 Likes 1 Share

that's our culture been sold out...chai. 2 Likes

I will pay a visit to the royal palace of my community. Omo, see business ehhh

Sad! When the sellers die mysteriously, some of you will start singing 'O Paradise' in their grave side. 1 Like

Nso ani 1 Like

hinohsend:





I wonder how much you'll cost in the Libyan slave market. With the infinitesimal amount of intelligence you have, you'll probably worth less than a dollar. Technical KnockOut Technical KnockOut 4 Likes

hinohsend:





I wonder how much you'll cost in the Libyan slave market. With the infinitesimal amount of intelligence you have, you'll probably worth less than a dollar.



d guy right now d guy right now 7 Likes

They want to make them over developed. 1 Like

This is wao

Nice

Nigerians always destroying their "culture" and "history" in other to usher a new culture. .misplaced priorities. .no wonder they say Africans have no history except what was written for them. . . 5 Likes

There's only one and true God. do not have any other god except him. 1 Like

Omo

Monetize everything

ShootToKill:

Lol.. About 30 years ago some stupid young men tried carrying the 2800 year old deity carvings in my village to sell to a white man. Their lineage have been paying for it till today.



Everybody in their kindred nobody have been able to build a decent block house not even their children's children even after returning the deity. Fear some of this deity oo. Sounds like bullshi't stories. I mean where were these gods when Africa was raped by the whiteman? Is a toothless god worthy to be called one? Sounds like bullshi't stories. I mean where were these gods when Africa was raped by the whiteman? Is a toothless god worthy to be called one? 4 Likes

lol if it was in nollywood 'amadioha' will probably kill both buyers and sellers 2 Likes

USAbabe:

we igbos should preserve our heritage biko





we should go and buy those things back to the origainal place



is our culture na only u waka come oh.... na only u waka come oh....

waste of money