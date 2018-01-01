₦airaland Forum

Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) - Religion - Nairaland

Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:49pm
A Nigerian man has shared pictures of Igbo deities being sold at a museum abroad. According to him, the deities a.k.a 'Weapon of justice' which are constantly being destroyed by pastors in Nigeria and Africa at large - are in demand by foreigners who cherish our culture....

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/see-much-igbo-deities-sold-museum-abroad-photos.html

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by ChangeIsCostant: 7:50pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/01/see-much-igbo-deities-sold-museum-abroad-photos.html

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by Penalty82(m): 7:52pm
Say NO to idol worship.

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by OneCorner: 7:53pm
We're Jews and we bind and cast every deity. cool

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by Masama: 7:53pm
Lol, the deities can't save themselves

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by ShootToKill: 8:01pm
Lol.. About 30 years ago some stupid young men tried carrying the 2800 year old deity carvings in my village to sell to a white man. Their lineage have been paying for it till today.

Everybody in their kindred nobody have been able to build a decent block house not even their children's children even after returning the deity. Fear some of this deity oo.

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 8:16pm
I wonder the price of Amala ati Ewedu in the international market.

Abi gbegiri. Lol

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by cheeeoma: 8:49pm
toothless gods aka man made gods

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by USAbabe(f): 8:51pm
we igbos should preserve our heritage biko



we should go and buy those things back to the origainal place


is our culture

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by SlayerSupreme: 8:55pm
Igbo kwenu!!!

Our name and culture resonates across the globe maka Igbo esika.

Even in the face if adversity in the shithole we continue to thrive and overcome maka Igbo g'adi.

We are blessed and will continue to be.

Igbo mmamma nu!!!

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by hinohsend: 8:56pm
BiafranBushBoy:
I wonder the price of Amala ati Ewedu in the international market.

Abi gbegiri. Lol

I wonder how much you'll cost in the Libyan slave market. With the infinitesimal amount of intelligence you have, you'll probably worth less than a dollar. grin grin

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by Strikethem: 9:00pm
hinohsend:


I wonder how much you'll cost in the Libyan slave market. With the infinitesimal amount of intelligence you have, you'll probably worth less than a dollar. grin grin
grin

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by gmoney12: 9:09pm
that's our culture been sold out...chai.

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:53pm
I will pay a visit to the royal palace of my community. Omo, see business ehhh
Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by afbstrategies: 9:53pm
Sad! When the sellers die mysteriously, some of you will start singing 'O Paradise' in their grave side. undecided

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by zombieTRACKER: 9:54pm
Nso ani shocked shocked

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 9:54pm
hinohsend:


I wonder how much you'll cost in the Libyan slave market. With the infinitesimal amount of intelligence you have, you'll probably worth less than a dollar. grin grin
Technical KnockOut shocked grin

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by hazan041: 9:55pm
hinohsend:


I wonder how much you'll cost in the Libyan slave market. With the infinitesimal amount of intelligence you have, you'll probably worth less than a dollar. grin grin


d guy right now

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by bjayx: 9:55pm
They want to make them over developed.

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 9:55pm
This is wao
Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by AAinEqGuinea: 9:55pm
Nice cool
Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by Ashley86400: 9:55pm
Nigerians always destroying their "culture" and "history" in other to usher a new culture. .misplaced priorities. .no wonder they say Africans have no history except what was written for them. . . undecided

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by jeamie(m): 9:55pm
There's only one and true God. do not have any other god except him.

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by Eloquentbjgfx: 9:56pm
Omo

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 9:56pm
Monetize everything
Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:56pm
ShootToKill:
Lol.. About 30 years ago some stupid young men tried carrying the 2800 year old deity carvings in my village to sell to a white man. Their lineage have been paying for it till today.

Everybody in their kindred nobody have been able to build a decent block house not even their children's children even after returning the deity. Fear some of this deity oo.
Sounds like bullshi't stories. I mean where were these gods when Africa was raped by the whiteman? Is a toothless god worthy to be called one?

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by Snow02(m): 9:56pm
lol if it was in nollywood 'amadioha' will probably kill both buyers and sellers

Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by PSTEMMA1960(m): 9:56pm
USAbabe:
we igbos should preserve our heritage biko


we should go and buy those things back to the origainal place

is our culture
na only u waka come oh....
Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by omoyankee3(m): 9:56pm
waste of money
Re: Igbo Deities Sold In A Museum Abroad (Photos) by brainhgeek: 9:56pm
OneCorner:
We're Jews and we bind and cast every deity. cool
I am aware DNA of some elders on biafra land was taken for test in Israel and it came out negative. Igbos are not Israelis. Stop deceiving yourselves

