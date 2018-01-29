Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram (13276 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





The American rapper and actor shared a photo of his cute son, Sire Jackson, on his Instagram page, and a Nigerian man, Bright Imuze (pictured) asked why he shows just one of his sons when he has two.



Well, trust 50 not to let go. He called the man out.



http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/keep-ya-strong-ass-nose-out-my-business.html You don't come at 50 Cent and expect him to let it go... No!. He's petty like that!The American rapper and actor shared a photo of his cute son, Sire Jackson, on his Instagram page, and a Nigerian man, Bright Imuze (pictured) asked why he shows just one of his sons when he has two.Well, trust 50 not to let go. He called the man out.

Laughing.



Somebody cannot ask a simple question again?let me answer the curious guy.



"50 Cent is still awaiting the DNA result for the other child"



No need to carry person pikin come pose just in case. 23 Likes

50Cent go siddon ,ordinary kwesion 6 Likes

@Keep your strong as s nose out of my business.



Made me laugh hard, just cause your nose looks like that isn't an excuse to be a pokenoser. Why do pple follow these vain "celebs" sef?



All they do is sell their brand and give u clap backs. 7 Likes 1 Share

Aieboocaar:

DEN OF THIEVES??!



50cent indirectly shaded Nigeria as a whole Typical nigerians,always taking things too personal....."den of thieves"is the title of a new hollywood movie starring 50cent himself.......you can Google it......and also with the too much corruption in this country is nigeria not gradually becoming den of thieves?? My chest ooooTypical nigerians,always taking things too personal....."den of thieves"is the title of a new hollywood movie starring 50cent himself.......you can Google it......and also with the too much corruption in this country is nigeria not gradually becoming den of thieves?? 27 Likes

For asking just a simple question?

Seriously, ds black americans dont think before dishing out replies







But 50 bad o





E go be mr bright like say katapila jam am 2 Likes

The man that asked the question is an idiot.



He carried that silly Nigerian attitude of not minding his business onto Instagram...and he was finished.



Whether 50 Cent has a son or ten children or whether he loves them or not should not warrant the idiot to go on his page and ask silly questions.



Idiot. 17 Likes 2 Shares

wetin concern u, no they ask too much question.

#MyAdvice 3 Likes 1 Share

Mind your business 1 Like

Aproko. E reach am sef...see him nose! 2 Likes

That's what you get for following celebs that add nothing to your page.



Anybody that cannot make me laugh, I don't follow them on IG, I cannuh be making someone relevant for nothing 9 Likes

Dirty A$$ Kids

Strong Nose



Eleyi Gidi Gan 4 Likes

Na wa oo Which kind nonsense be this for this kind early Monday? amidst all the pressing issues we dey face fr ths country,na still 50cent pikin ths one gt time to dey ask of? Na ur pikin?Na wa oo 2 Likes 1 Share

A

.

Savages 1 Like

you see your life

.

50 cent say "keep your strong azz nose outta my business"

Haha. I had to look at the guy's nose. Definitely a Biafra indigene. 8 Likes 1 Share





#Strong azz nose. Fiddy is bleeping-motherlicker when it comes to diss.#Strong azz nose.

50 cent will never forget the beating given to him by Eedriz Abdulkarim here in Naija

DEN OF THIEVES??!



50cent indirectly shaded Nigeria as a whole 6 Likes 1 Share

no

which one is den of thieves





Omo this one strong o



"Man keep ya strong ass nose out my business"



The man........ Omo this one strong o"Man keep yaout my business"The man........ 3 Likes





This shows the height of joblessness and uselessness in this country A man as old as this still dey follow 50cent up and down for InstagramThis shows the height of joblessness and uselessness in this country 3 Likes

Ff