|50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Amagite: 8:23am
You don't come at 50 Cent and expect him to let it go... No!. He's petty like that!
The American rapper and actor shared a photo of his cute son, Sire Jackson, on his Instagram page, and a Nigerian man, Bright Imuze (pictured) asked why he shows just one of his sons when he has two.
Well, trust 50 not to let go. He called the man out.
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by HungerBAD: 8:25am
Laughing.
Somebody cannot ask a simple question again?let me answer the curious guy.
"50 Cent is still awaiting the DNA result for the other child"
No need to carry person pikin come pose just in case.
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by cruzita(f): 8:31am
50Cent go siddon ,ordinary kwesion
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by kennygee(f): 8:35am
@Keep your strong as s nose out of my business.
Made me laugh hard, just cause your nose looks like that isn't an excuse to be a pokenoser. Why do pple follow these vain "celebs" sef?
All they do is sell their brand and give u clap backs.
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by doyinisaac(m): 8:41am
My chest oooo
Aieboocaar:Typical nigerians,always taking things too personal....."den of thieves"is the title of a new hollywood movie starring 50cent himself.......you can Google it......and also with the too much corruption in this country is nigeria not gradually becoming den of thieves??
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Kimcutie(m): 9:34am
#denofthieves
Meanwhile this will interest you if you're bbn fan >> RATINGS: TAKE A LOOK AT THE 20 BBNAIJA 2018 CONTESTANTS (PROFILE/PHOTOS)
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by tetralogyfallot(m): 9:34am
For asking just a simple question?
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Authoreety: 9:34am
Seriously, ds black americans dont think before dishing out replies
But 50 bad o
E go be mr bright like say katapila jam am
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Einl(m): 9:34am
The man that asked the question is an idiot.
He carried that silly Nigerian attitude of not minding his business onto Instagram...and he was finished.
Whether 50 Cent has a son or ten children or whether he loves them or not should not warrant the idiot to go on his page and ask silly questions.
Idiot.
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by JuanJO(m): 9:34am
wetin concern u, no they ask too much question.
#MyAdvice
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by banio: 9:35am
Mind your business
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by bizzlemie(m): 9:35am
Aproko. E reach am sef...see him nose!
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by safarigirl(f): 9:35am
That's what you get for following celebs that add nothing to your page.
Anybody that cannot make me laugh, I don't follow them on IG, I cannuh be making someone relevant for nothing
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by hazyfm1: 9:35am
Dirty A$$ Kids
Strong Nose
Eleyi Gidi Gan
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by banjeezay(m): 9:35am
Which kind nonsense be this for this kind early Monday? amidst all the pressing issues we dey face fr ths country,na still 50cent pikin ths one gt time to dey ask of? Na ur pikin? Na wa oo
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by EASY39(m): 9:36am
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Okewa: 9:36am
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by autotrader014(m): 9:36am
Savages
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Dsholla: 9:36am
you see your life
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Tomoyayi(m): 9:36am
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Egein(m): 9:37am
50 cent say "keep your strong azz nose outta my business"
Haha. I had to look at the guy's nose. Definitely a Biafra indigene.
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Day11(m): 9:37am
Fiddy is bleeping-motherlicker when it comes to diss.
#Strong azz nose.
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by nairavsdollars(f): 9:37am
50 cent will never forget the beating given to him by Eedriz Abdulkarim here in Naija
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Aieboocaar(m): 9:37am
DEN OF THIEVES??!
50cent indirectly shaded Nigeria as a whole
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Bigajeff(m): 9:37am
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by yomalex(m): 9:37am
which one is den of thieves
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by purem(m): 9:37am
Omo this one strong o
"Man keep ya strong ass nose out my business"
The man........
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Mufasa27(m): 9:38am
A man as old as this still dey follow 50cent up and down for Instagram
This shows the height of joblessness and uselessness in this country
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by Willgates(m): 9:38am
|Re: 50 Cent Slams Nigerian Man Who Asked Him A Question On Instagram by pinkcottoncandy: 9:38am
Den of thieves
I hope he is not insulting his ancestors homeland
