'Ladies can we just get together, respect each other and not put ourselves against each other', the Mama Africa singer started.



"Because we put ourselves against each other that's why the whole world always put us against each other. I know about female artists who when you want to feature them on an album they have to be the only female artiste on that album. If they are not the only one on the album they won't feature, that is why we are so few. It's so petty, we are the cause of our downfall. Go and see the guys and see how they are doing well and killing it, it's by cooperation and division of labour, we can't do it alone", Yemi Alade concluded.



hehehe coming from an ugly gal? What an irony hehehe coming from an ugly gal? What an irony 4 Likes

Captleverage:

hehehe coming from an ugly gal? What an irony show us your girlfriend. Epa show us your girlfriend. Epa 18 Likes

Captleverage:

hehehe coming from an ugly gal? What an irony

She's not ugly She's not ugly 13 Likes

If Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade work hard, they can get to half of Simi's level. Simi is the only good female in the Music industry. The rest of them are untalented hoes 2 Likes

Captleverage:

hehehe coming from an ugly gal? What an irony

What has her looks got to do with what she is saying? What has her looks got to do with what she is saying? 7 Likes

Lmao how ironic coming from Yemi Alade the queen of it 1 Like 1 Share

Look who's talking. Mumu woman.

The hatred I have for this stupiid girl is just too much, it bothers me too. 1 Like

Captleverage:

hehehe coming from an ugly gal? What an irony

Don't let me abuse you, she is my crush Don't let me abuse you, she is my crush 4 Likes

"I know about female artists who when you want to feature them on an album they have to be the only female artiste on that album. If they are not the only one on the album they won't feature, that is why we are so few. It's so petty."



Shots fired at Tiwa Savage. 3 Likes

JUST BEG TIWA TO FEATURE YOU ALREADY 3 Likes





I swear you're better than all the Nigerian female artist I love you Yemi, if I knew you earlier I would have married.I swear you're better than all the Nigerian female artist

When the jam each other on the road, they start hugging shouting like mosquitoes as if the mean well for each other.

I agree with her, but she is the queen of petty, making mediocre music but expecting everybody to support her. She don use Mama Africa bamboozle other African countries acts sha, na only naija e no work. 2 Likes

Nice one from Y-A

Captleverage:

hehehe coming from an ugly gal? What an irony

Her back is not ugly Her back is not ugly 2 Likes

I wanna feature yemi on a track iam working on titled lost in the rain, how do i go about it,

I don't give a fvck about what she is talking about. Na her nyansh me just dey look 1 Like

aside simi and Cynthia Morgan , all the female musicians in Nigeria are so wack ehn



Cynthia Morgan is so under appreciated 3 Likes

Captleverage:

hehehe coming from an ugly gal? What an irony Dude, the word is PETTY, not PRETTY. See what 1st 2 comment has done to you. Dude, the word is PETTY, not PRETTY. See what 1st 2 comment has done to you.

Legalpunch:

Choco gal

JayCynic:

If Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade work hard, they can get to half of Simi's level. Simi is the only good female in the Music industry. The rest of them are untalented hoes Your sense of judgement is poor Your sense of judgement is poor

