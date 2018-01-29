₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,951,982 members, 4,053,144 topics. Date: Monday, 29 January 2018 at 10:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" (3078 Views)
|Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by TunezMedia: 9:00am
Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade has called out her female colleagues in the industry for not helping each other in the music business. She blamed pettiness and their lack of vision for the small number of ladies in the Nigerian music Industry. In her rant on snap, Yemi Alade tried to encourage the female artiste to emulate their male counterparts through cooperation.
'Ladies can we just get together, respect each other and not put ourselves against each other', the Mama Africa singer started.
"Because we put ourselves against each other that's why the whole world always put us against each other. I know about female artists who when you want to feature them on an album they have to be the only female artiste on that album. If they are not the only one on the album they won't feature, that is why we are so few. It's so petty, we are the cause of our downfall. Go and see the guys and see how they are doing well and killing it, it's by cooperation and division of labour, we can't do it alone", Yemi Alade concluded.
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/01/female-musicians-in-nigeria-are-petty.html
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by Captleverage: 9:01am
hehehe coming from an ugly gal? What an irony
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by Legalpunch(m): 9:02am
Choco gal
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by amamahdaniel(m): 9:10am
Captleverage:show us your girlfriend. Epa
18 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by ammyluv2002(f): 10:20am
Captleverage:
She's not ugly
13 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by JayCynic(m): 10:20am
If Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade work hard, they can get to half of Simi's level. Simi is the only good female in the Music industry. The rest of them are untalented hoes
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by Homers123: 10:20am
� see
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by Bollinger(m): 10:21am
Captleverage:
What has her looks got to do with what she is saying?
7 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by solasoulmusic(f): 10:21am
Lmao how ironic coming from Yemi Alade the queen of it
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by kullozone(m): 10:22am
Look who's talking. Mumu woman.
The hatred I have for this stupiid girl is just too much, it bothers me too.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by Chizmickey(m): 10:22am
Captleverage:
Don't let me abuse you, she is my crush
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by kay29000(m): 10:23am
"I know about female artists who when you want to feature them on an album they have to be the only female artiste on that album. If they are not the only one on the album they won't feature, that is why we are so few. It's so petty."
Shots fired at Tiwa Savage.
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by BasketballGURU(m): 10:23am
PAINMENT!
JUST BEG TIWA TO FEATURE YOU ALREADY
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by profdavidbee: 10:23am
Finding troubles looking for where to host your website, then look no further.
Have your Web Site hosted for FREE on TFhost free Web Hosting Promo and get 24/7 Support service from our reliable support department.
Visit https://www.tfhost.ng/promo.php to claim your offer today
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by IsaacBuchi(m): 10:23am
I love you Yemi, if I knew you earlier I would have married.
I swear you're better than all the Nigerian female artist
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by stano2(m): 10:24am
No be girls again.
When the jam each other on the road, they start hugging shouting like mosquitoes as if the mean well for each other.
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by omonlaa: 10:24am
I agree with her, but she is the queen of petty, making mediocre music but expecting everybody to support her. She don use Mama Africa bamboozle other African countries acts sha, na only naija e no work.
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by joenor(m): 10:25am
Nice one from Y-A
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by kinibigdeal(m): 10:25am
Captleverage:
Her back is not ugly
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by Naughtytboy: 10:25am
I wanna feature yemi on a track iam working on titled lost in the rain, how do i go about it,
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by Boyooosa(m): 10:25am
Relegant, trying hard
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by blessedmeme: 10:25am
Mtcheew all of una na the same
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:26am
I don't give a fvck about what she is talking about. Na her nyansh me just dey look
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by rasojie: 10:26am
aside simi and Cynthia Morgan , all the female musicians in Nigeria are so wack ehn
Cynthia Morgan is so under appreciated
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by Authoreety: 10:26am
Gu
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by BanevsJoker(m): 10:27am
Captleverage:Dude, the word is PETTY, not PRETTY. See what 1st 2 comment has done to you.
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by tolad1(m): 10:28am
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by doxam: 10:29am
Legalpunch:
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by phemmyfour: 10:30am
JayCynic:Your sense of judgement is poor
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by mattypuffy1: 10:30am
Check this.....
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by Elnino4ladies: 10:31am
Coming a very wacky tacky artist
|Re: Yemi Alade: "Female Musicians In Nigeria Are Petty" by roarik(f): 10:32am
Captleverage:hw she take ugly?nawa o
Www.vegalinternational.com / How To Get Everything YOU Want Out Of Life / 50 Cent Vs P. Diddy Dirty Money
Viewing this topic: Xano(m), Captleverage, incredibleace(m), Cockyguy11, mattsvibes, milanseedorf(m), quenton02, Kk4(m), Bossontop(m), Breezy90(m), starmic, SIRTee15, mercuryeyez, illustriousson(m), OlaSammie, FILEBE(m), OBAGADAFFI, stephenqueen, marvin902(m), uvbiakpo, ogdada, 4four(m), phunsticks(m), BrytSky(m), Auntielinda(f), superlanny(m), Oyindidi(f), locust(m), Hollasmall(m), Ayodejifree(m), Thisisallme(m), Henrybright(m), mbjsuki(m), eeewise, taxanalyst(m), congo4ka, poundzbag, WotzupNG, YoungDaNaval(m), yuh2(m), talk2riel, fairytale(f), piippa(m), Augustinaz(m), Beube, Mandem1, peteofi(m), efesodje, riyanxeally(f), conductorh2 and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24