How To Make Money On Twitter From Nigeria by ugojibaby: 2:07pm On Jan 29
There are several ways of making money online. Though they are not all equal in terms of income generation, they are, nevertheless, valid. When it comes to how to earn money on Twitter, there are various opportunities through which you can make money on Twitter.
While many may try to argue the above fact, there are several stories of people who earn on the Twitter on per tweet basis.
While not everyone can earn huge sums like the celebrities from Twitter, there are still other remarkable ways you can earn money on Twitter. All it takes is some creativity and a little self-will. If you’re ready, let’s explore some of the ways to earn on the micro blogging platform.
1. Use sponsored tweets
You can charge businesses for tweets from your accounts using ad services. Sponsoredtweets.com is a reputable ad service for Twitter users which allows you to set your desired price per click for ads that you’d tweet. Interestingly, you can also choose which tweets you want from the list of thousands of ads of advertisers which is updated regularly.
To qualify to use the ad service, you must have at least 50 followers and 100 tweets and also a Twitter account that is at least 2 months old. However, the more followers you have, the money you stand to earn.
2. Discover new leads
This method requires a little creativity and a little research. As you know, Twitter has a fantastic search engine tool. So you can search for new customers based on their bios and what they’re tweeting.
For instance, if the trend is about people tweeting about lack of power supply and the fact that their phones have been down, you could simply tweet at individuals and let them know you’re selling power banks at an amazing price. The point is that you need to look beyond the entertainment in the trends to spot the needs people have.
3. Promote products
Being a popular micro blogging platform, you can seize the opportunity to promote products and get paid a commission for every sale that comes through your link. Yes, you’re right, this is called affiliate marketing.
While you promote the products, always remember to help customers see why they need the product and also to include a call to action. There are several affiliate programs you can join such as Konga, Jumia, Amazon, Commission Junction, ShareASale etc.
4. Twittad
Twittad claims they’re one of the first popular ads service in existence. Like other ad services, you can monetize your Twitter account and let it earn some money for you. You are also able to set your cost per click and wait for advertisers to accept your bid.
This service has been tweaked continually for 2 years so you can be assured that you’re dealing with a company that is ethical and ........
http://www.nigeriaonlinebusiness.com/2018/01/how-to-make-money-on-twitter-from.html
i am interested.
Wow thank you op. You are opening the eyes of many. God bless you
The Internet is our new oyel but a lot of people are ignorant
Crazy Advice Things
Don't expose ur success too quickly In life..
I learnt that from playing "WHOT" Once u just say "Last Card"...you will see ur enemies coming out of the woods.. You'll just be hearing.. "pick 2, General Market, Hold On, Suspension, pick 2 again. Check up!"
If you have only few active followers less than 100,000thousands. It will be incredibly difficult. So you don't waste your time.
Op Number 2 is for me. time to storm twitter
First u gats have many twitter followers.
2nd to get that you have start doing stupid things.
Na stupid people the get more followers online now.
1. Roman goddess
2. Bobrisky
3. Add yours
This Ugojibaby is a MOD or what?
Almost 4 of his INCOMPLETE posts are moved to front page after few mins of posting on NL.
Just to drive traffic to the main post
You then click one of the clearly yellowish text and eventually purchase his affiliate ebook.
His new style, he's also the same ImportExpert
How can I tweet?
Is it true that Twitter is Twitter on Twitter you'll tweet to become a twepeep Buh wtf about this Twitter Insh on Twitter?
G
@OP... So how do one monetize his or her twitter account ?
NYC
Distributors Wanted For Magnetic Mosquito-proof Curtain 08029062772 / Yahoo Company Have New Ceo,paypal President Scott Thompson / Ex- Vanguard Accountant Docked For Stealing N7.9 Million From Vanguard
Viewing this topic: themannia(m), Dshocker(m), AliJohn(m), nwajohn(m), remama(f), alons, Vowels, Augustinaz(m), holarthayor(m), MetroBaba1, iabdulrazaq(m), samsongbemisola(m), Chuvin22(m), Dramadiddy(m), jimcaddy(m), Gbengayisa, masterP042(m), TribesNG, iykepromotions, Rochero(m), qubys(m), lekropasky(m), jupiterx(m), Abelism(m), Slimszy, Hyflya(m), Adverts247, macsika, Bolaji002200, pasydron, akomolafe226(m), noskcid(m), tiemedoks(m), ytunes89(m), lonngmann(m), Mordyb and 35 guest(s)
