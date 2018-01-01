₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,952,654 members, 4,055,195 topics. Date: Tuesday, 30 January 2018 at 10:57 AM

Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) - Business - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) (7319 Views)

Lagos Has 4 Billionaires, 360 Multimillionaires, 6,800 Millionaires. / Jack Ma Visits Africa With 38 Other Billionaires / Nigeria’s Top Five Billionaires Whose Wealth Could Wipe Out Extreme Poverty (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Codedrock(m): 4:38pm On Jan 29
Behind the money, fame and power that popular Nigerian billionaires exude are some women of steel who you may never have heard of.
While trying to discover the success secrets of some of Nigeria’s richest men, it is also pertinent to explore the pillars behind their success stories. Below are 6 Nigerian billionaire wives to note:

1. Titi Joyce Adenuga

Titi is the wife of Otunba Michael Adeniyi Ishola Adenuga, billionaire business mogul, and Nigeria’s second richest man. Adenuga who is majorly into oil & gas and Telecom is the owner of Globacom and Conoil.

The delectable 51-year-old Titi fondly called ‘Tizzle Girl’ is Adenuga’s second wife after his first marriage to Folake turned awry. The couple met at the defunct Devcom Merchant Bank while Titi was job-hunting and are today happily married with two children (Sade and Niyi.
Titi is the daughter of Pa. Elijah and Madam Susan Okome, of the Itsekiri tribe of Delta State. She is also a graduate of the famous Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, Osun State.
Titi who is hardly seen at public functions exudes a notion that she takes herself very lightly despite her social standing.

2. Nana Otedola

Nana is the beautiful wife of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.
He is the owner of Forte Oil Plc and is majorly into oil and gas but has other businesses in the finance, real estate and shipping.
The 47-year-old is a pretty and classy mum of four children – DJ Cuppy, Olawunmi Christy, Temi, and Fewa. She is also the CEO of a dry cleaning business – Garment Care.
Nana is not often seen in social circles but when she appears in public, she does so with panache and style making her husband’s billions look good.

3. Charity Maduka

Charity is the wife of billionaire automobile dealer and owner of Coscharis motors, Cosmas Mmaduabuchukwu Maduka.
The beautiful and God-fearing woman met and married her husband at a young age when he was only 19 years and had nothing.
According to Cosmas, he almost lost his life while trying to woo Charity because she was from a wealthy home while he was still struggling. He was then threatened by her family to stay away and not to marry her.
The couple eventually got married and didn’t have any child for the first seven years of their marriage but are now blessed with 5 children.
Charity was with Cosmas all through his struggles to success. In 1982, the couple birthed the company – Coscharis Group, a combination of Cosmas’ first name and wife’s name Charity.

4. Awele Vivian Elumelu

Dr. Vivian is the wife of billionaire banker and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu.
Elumelu’s better half holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree from the University of Benin.
A mix of beauty and brain, she plays a significant role in her husband’s conglomerate as the Chief Executive Officer of Avon Medical Services Limited and oversees the healthcare investments of the Tony Elumelu Group.
Tony and Vivian’s marriage of over 22 years has produced 7 children ( five daughters including triplets and twin boys).

5. Kay Ovia

Kay is the wife of Jim Ovia, one of the biggest names in Nigeria’s banking sector and the Zenith Bank Chairman.
Known to be quite enterprising, Kay is the Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Markets and initiator of the Star Rising Talent Hunt for children and young people.
Though her husband is a well-known philanthropist, Kay has a long-term passion and vision to independently nurture and develop talents in young people through her Star Rising Talent Hunt.

6. Uchenna Ubah

Uchenna is the wife of Ifeanyi Patrick Ubah, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Oil and Gas Nigeria Limited.

She married her husband at the young age of 22 and the marriage has produced 5 children. In her marriage of over 20 years to Ubah, Uchenna has stood by the business mogul through thick and thin.

SEE MORE FROM SOURCE BELOW:
SOURCE: https://www.takemetonaija.com/2018/01/meet-wives-of-nigerian-top-billionaires.html#more

3 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Captleverage: 4:41pm On Jan 29
Hmmm u go fear ugly wives
Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Khd95(m): 4:44pm On Jan 29
Captleverage:
Hmmm u go fear ugly wives
their bank accounts fine pass the finest for ur housegrin

20 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Captleverage: 4:57pm On Jan 29
Khd95:
their bank accounts fine pass the finest for ur housegrin
Yet e no dey show for them body u sure say them husband dey do make up for them account

1 Like

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by vertueptime: 4:57pm On Jan 29
Wer r d jimoh ibrahim, dantata, inna chiroma etc

2 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Tocheagle(m): 4:59pm On Jan 29
Also help us to post pictures of unilag and yabatech girls that they pick up every evening. If you are a student or ex student of these schools, you will understand what am saying grin grin grin

4 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by cruzita(f): 5:00pm On Jan 29
Not all women are wives,these ones deserve thump up

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by doyinisaac(m): 5:01pm On Jan 29
Captleverage:
Hmmm u go fear ugly wives
But they are not as ugly as your life...

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Ighoga898(m): 5:01pm On Jan 29
if money makes one beautiful, how come these wives of naija billionaires still look ugly.

2 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Captleverage: 5:07pm On Jan 29
doyinisaac:
But they are not as ugly as your life...
grin or as ugly as your sense of humour zing!

2 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by dominique(f): 5:08pm On Jan 29
How about the Alex reports 'billionaires'?
The guy just dey dash people billionaire anyhow grin

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by doyinisaac(m): 5:16pm On Jan 29
Captleverage:

grin or as ugly as your sense of humour zing!
Stop using sense of humour to cover up your ignorance

5 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Captleverage: 5:18pm On Jan 29
doyinisaac:
Stop using sense of humour to cover up your ignorance

Stop talking out of context to cover your dead yans
Zing!

3 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by doyinisaac(m): 5:20pm On Jan 29
Captleverage:


Stop talking out of context to cover your dead yans
Zing!

5 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Captleverage: 5:22pm On Jan 29
[quote author=doyinisaac post=64616442][/quote]
Stop using meaningless pictures to cover up for your weak comeback game

Zing! Motherfucker
Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by modelmike7(m): 10:25am
WIFEY, GET READY TO BE AMONG THESE WOMEN SOON, YOU HEARD?!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Eke40seven(m): 10:26am
All are now overweight, when their husbands cannot swing them left and right easily on the bed anymore they will now go for our girlfriends and fiances in the streets.... What can we do in the face of powerful billions? Nothing, absolutely nothing!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:27am
Op.....wake me up when you compile a list of their gehfrens angry angry
Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by midehi2(f): 10:27am
What about me wink
Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by etugba(m): 10:28am
who posted this

1 Share

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by millionboi2: 10:28am
Non of dem is wearing expensive hair style.






But all this endtime girls on nairaland will not allow some of us make it bcoz of dia costly lifestyle.
Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Amarabae(f): 10:28am
Me nko.
I am the oriaku of a multimillionaire.
cheesy cheesy grin grin

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by eliwa47: 10:29am
meeting top billionaires wife? for what nah?

1 Like

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by rawpadgin(m): 10:30am
Charity maduka look like the kinda wife that will be firing prayers for you to excel & to ward off enemies


The kinda wife i am looking for cool cool

3 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by blessedmeme: 10:30am
Who them epp angry
Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by senatorS2(m): 10:30am
Abeg dangote no get wife ? just asking
Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:31am
Captleverage:
Hmmm u go fear ugly wives
Show us your beautiful wife..

2 Likes

Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by labake1(f): 10:31am
Do they care for second babe? grin
Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Kingluqman89(m): 10:31am
Who be top billionaire for naija sef? Where Dangote wife
Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by BTT(m): 10:33am
One thing I find common in these people and the poor is that they have plenty children. grin grin

Let me go and discus with my wife. I'm coming.
Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by kennosklint(m): 10:34am
So much love this name #Awele

(0) (1) (Reply)

Dangote Invests $1 Billion In Senegal / Are You Suffering Online Payment Solution? / Brand New High Config Laptops At The Lowest Prices In Nigeria: As Low As N74000

Viewing this topic: Warlord3000(m), Mactony03, Alexylas, MRBENZENE(m), SUPOL(m), abeggnow, saliubello(m), rotecch77(m), Samotobor1(m), stsinner(m), kramer, Reggae112(m), peacechild(f), ifeanyi83(m), miller009(m), Virusmayor, Ije004, Dreambeat, swtbiddy(f), valdetino(m), brunobaba(m), germanwolf(m), Ocealy(f), Crystolexy, CloudlogNG, gevnet(m), jennybright(f), Emmytrill(m), Succette, dunmotuscana(m), ct2(m), Blackfire(m), Sisibhympe(f), Johnpaul1099, vbnn, Emperorempower(m), sal1974, SosaXVLV, mastercee(m), sagbar(m), MansSour, SRACER, gabrielgmw01(m), Bizzysmitty, peachespeaches, stan83, Namco(m), megaexpo, Timawuj(m), Modufahair(f), ldpele(m), Malcolmsweet, chrisonic86, olafyn(m), LegendsCoded(m), Emmabuh, unclemide(m), Olaskybab, elegantslayer(f), emmy9500(m), sawsaw(m), ufotty2001, cooleo(m), umuogele, tonero400(m), Octobertwentysix(f), GlorifiedTunde(m), berryprety(f), Chevronstaff, solochris(m), safepaulooo, Rexsul, Senatorpalmer(m), Sportlineng, JosephCN(m), wisdom43(m), sacramento1212, ebyfamee, CaptGroin(m), BruzMoney(m), hotD, Benyong, chimarafaith14(f), BioGreen, Olii(f), adesqr(f), babs4all, krayzieklay(m), Silentgenius(m), HARMYMY(f), xtanlee(m), benqo01, sodiqapril(m), JohnnyBling(m), shrek4(m), ogbenicrown, BekeeBuAgbara, olasaad(f), estilo(f), sotadegrt(m), kelvinjay90(m), xavier3(m), CNNN(m), greatcheer, Bridgetania(f), SHANGALORLOR, Hardeybohwarley(m), noskcid(m), fongee, BUXOMEBONY(f), condralbedez, emperor94(m), Fatherly, judecares1, CecyAdrian(f), Saifullah01, jayode(m), Teespice(f), johnstin(m), daomi(m), tompat86(m), nuland(m), HARDDON, Doughboysss, dejaroo200, Deemmzy(m), owelle22(m), worlexzy(m), salusworth(m), juvewalex, Gmann72, florixi, xavier0327(f), Ronpet777(m), Omooniya1, san316(m), Achillesdam500(m), teamsynergy, Babagy823, SpareNo1, stonebil(m), phoenix33, Sciendo, Oluseglon(m), Obakoolex(m), eghos12(m), bennexboy(m), Pholadime(m), Ebaony(m), bodik(m), desireattire, 2fine2fast(m), hoseao(m), production4u, CORELDRAW(m), ehiotoye(f), Bright4(m), Halo22, Rainmania(m), Bold11, ebujany(m), holutee(m), x2lambo(m), wittyguy(m), Gem04, skyhighweb(m), dexpendable(m), amoduganja, tharaomo(f), Boleyndynasty2(f), mikmabray, jephito(m), Kennethodinaka(m) and 382 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.