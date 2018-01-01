₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Codedrock(m): 4:38pm On Jan 29
Behind the money, fame and power that popular Nigerian billionaires exude are some women of steel who you may never have heard of.SOURCE: https://www.takemetonaija.com/2018/01/meet-wives-of-nigerian-top-billionaires.html#more
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Captleverage: 4:41pm On Jan 29
Hmmm u go fear ugly wives
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Khd95(m): 4:44pm On Jan 29
Captleverage:their bank accounts fine pass the finest for ur house
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Captleverage: 4:57pm On Jan 29
Khd95:Yet e no dey show for them body u sure say them husband dey do make up for them account
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by vertueptime: 4:57pm On Jan 29
Wer r d jimoh ibrahim, dantata, inna chiroma etc
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Tocheagle(m): 4:59pm On Jan 29
Also help us to post pictures of unilag and yabatech girls that they pick up every evening. If you are a student or ex student of these schools, you will understand what am saying
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by cruzita(f): 5:00pm On Jan 29
Not all women are wives,these ones deserve thump up
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by doyinisaac(m): 5:01pm On Jan 29
Captleverage:But they are not as ugly as your life...
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Ighoga898(m): 5:01pm On Jan 29
if money makes one beautiful, how come these wives of naija billionaires still look ugly.
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Captleverage: 5:07pm On Jan 29
doyinisaac:or as ugly as your sense of humour zing!
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by dominique(f): 5:08pm On Jan 29
How about the Alex reports 'billionaires'?
The guy just dey dash people billionaire anyhow
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by doyinisaac(m): 5:16pm On Jan 29
Captleverage:Stop using sense of humour to cover up your ignorance
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Captleverage: 5:18pm On Jan 29
doyinisaac:
Stop talking out of context to cover your dead yans
Zing!
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by doyinisaac(m): 5:20pm On Jan 29
Captleverage:
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Captleverage: 5:22pm On Jan 29
[quote author=doyinisaac post=64616442][/quote]
Stop using meaningless pictures to cover up for your weak comeback game
Zing! Motherfucker
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by modelmike7(m): 10:25am
WIFEY, GET READY TO BE AMONG THESE WOMEN SOON, YOU HEARD?!
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Eke40seven(m): 10:26am
All are now overweight, when their husbands cannot swing them left and right easily on the bed anymore they will now go for our girlfriends and fiances in the streets.... What can we do in the face of powerful billions? Nothing, absolutely nothing!
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by LesbianBoy(m): 10:27am
Op.....wake me up when you compile a list of their gehfrens
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by midehi2(f): 10:27am
What about me
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by etugba(m): 10:28am
who posted this
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by millionboi2: 10:28am
Non of dem is wearing expensive hair style.
But all this endtime girls on nairaland will not allow some of us make it bcoz of dia costly lifestyle.
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Amarabae(f): 10:28am
Me nko.
I am the oriaku of a multimillionaire.
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by eliwa47: 10:29am
meeting top billionaires wife? for what nah?
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by rawpadgin(m): 10:30am
Charity maduka look like the kinda wife that will be firing prayers for you to excel & to ward off enemies
The kinda wife i am looking for
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by blessedmeme: 10:30am
Who them epp
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by senatorS2(m): 10:30am
Abeg dangote no get wife ? just asking
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:31am
Captleverage:Show us your beautiful wife..
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by labake1(f): 10:31am
Do they care for second babe?
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by Kingluqman89(m): 10:31am
Who be top billionaire for naija sef? Where Dangote wife
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by BTT(m): 10:33am
One thing I find common in these people and the poor is that they have plenty children.
Let me go and discus with my wife. I'm coming.
|Re: Meet Wives Of Top Nigerian Billionaires (pics) by kennosklint(m): 10:34am
So much love this name #Awele
