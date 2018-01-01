Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" (473 Views)

The song was written by Cobhams Asuquo and Banky W while the video was directed by Banky W and Jonathan Whittaker.



Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXkUUldwU8Q





My data don finish Mr. Loverman

Nice 1

Since Banky don get married... Him head done dey do du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun... His third leg No allow him get sense well again

N.a. wa o







I for.... Nice1...tot he was Goin to feature Adesua in d visuals.I for....

Love U Baby Or Love You Adesua.W

lemme download am

Finally

I have been waiting for this video a long time ago.

Kul

Why is this man acting like a small boy that just got his first girlfriend?



This is becoming embarrassing to all parties involved.



Who is a simp?



Good