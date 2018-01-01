₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Banky W – "Love U Baby" by Muckross1122(m): 9:19pm
Banky W’s come through with the official music video to his latest single Titled “Love U Baby”.
The song was written by Cobhams Asuquo and Banky W while the video was directed by Banky W and Jonathan Whittaker.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dXkUUldwU8Q
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/01/video-banky-w-love-u-baby.html
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by bjayx: 10:42pm
My data don finish Mr. Loverman
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by Dynamitehimself(m): 10:42pm
Nice 1
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by phollybee(m): 10:42pm
Since Banky don get married... Him head done dey do du-du-ku-ku-dun-dun... His third leg No allow him get sense well again
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by aleeyus(m): 10:42pm
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by Justpassingby2(m): 10:43pm
N.a. wa o
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by RealDannie(m): 10:43pm
Nice1...tot he was Goin to feature Adesua in d visuals.
I for....
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by Chris4Smith: 10:44pm
Love U Baby Or Love You Adesua.W
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by wandecoalic(m): 10:44pm
lemme download am
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by Ikenna240(m): 10:45pm
FTC
Finally
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by sisipelebe(f): 10:46pm
I have been waiting for this video a long time ago.
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by Ritieyalu(f): 10:48pm
Kul
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by InvertedHammer: 10:48pm
.
Why is this man acting like a small boy that just got his first girlfriend?
This is becoming embarrassing to all parties involved.
Who is a simp?
.
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by deedondavi(m): 10:48pm
Good
|Re: [video] Banky W – "Love U Baby" by sacluxisback(m): 10:50pm
This song needs a rap verse.
