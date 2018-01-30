Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) (14404 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



cc; lalasticlala









Which specie of fish is this one.

Is it stockfish that we eat or something else similar & sweeter. 4 Likes 1 Share

But it not dangerous for pepper soup...just tell us food don ready 17 Likes

ALLAHU AKBAR 8 Likes

Ol' boy. Grill this for me with enough sprinkling of fresh pepper, onions, lemon juice, olive oil while I sip from my bottle of Patron.



Shiit will have me feeling fly like Pac before he got popped. 4 Likes 1 Share

Can only be found in lagoon

madridguy:

ALLAHU AKBAR Which one is this one again.

My brother, this is about a fish and not religion.

Loool. I'm perplexed too my guy. Looks like a barracuda. Loool. I'm perplexed too my guy. Looks like a barracuda. 33 Likes

madridguy:

ALLAHU AKBAR Guy, why na? Guy, why na? 17 Likes

That looks like a barracuda, very dangerous fish that can devour a human being to the bones. I didn't know we had such fish in our waters 17 Likes

End time fish





EternalTruths:

Which specie of fish is this one.



Is it stockfish that we eat or something else similar & sweeter.

This fish looks like a Pike, am a bit unsure though whether it is generally eaten. This fish looks like a Pike, am a bit unsure though whether it is generally eaten.

madridguy:

Allahu Akbar simply means " GOD IS GREAT " for the wonderful creatures.





Pls keep that term in the religious sector.



How will you feel if I had typed Great Yahweh or Jesus or HolyGhost.?



Try to understand. Pls keep that term in the religious sector.How will you feel if I had typed Great Yahweh or Jesus or HolyGhost.?Try to understand. 16 Likes

Why is the fish looking at me?

EJA NLA..,I DON'T MEAN D'BANJ OOO









THANK GOD SAY NO BE SNAKE, IF NOT







lala for don dey............................. 1 Like

5 Likes

Wooow





Thats big

What is dangerous here?



Mhen see teeth Mhen see teeth

The guy teeth be like the fish own

I'm more concerned with dat muscled up guy holding the fish.



He's strong, Me likey

The Drunkard quickly unzipped his trousers and placed his joystick on the counter and asked......"Madam do you have clothes for this Baby?" I was at the pharmacy earlier today when a Drunkard entered the shop and shouted, "give me a Condom"..The Lady at the counter asked him,"Cant you use a decent languageThe Drunkard quickly unzipped his trousers and placed his joystick on the counter and asked......"Madam do you have clothes for this Baby?" 11 Likes

EternalTruths:

Which specie of fish is this one.



Is it stockfish that we eat or something else similar & sweeter. I think it is a barracuda I think it is a barracuda

That's a Barracuda

It has set

Piraha 1 Like

Big baracuda. Quite fleshy fish 2 Likes



