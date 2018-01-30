₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,952,654 members, 4,055,195 topics. Date: Tuesday, 30 January 2018 at 10:57 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) (14404 Views)
Huge Python Killed In Ofoni, Sagbama Bayelsa State (Pictures) / This Giant Sea Turtle Was Caught In Imo River (Pictures) / VSO In Ikorodu, Lagos, Washing Cars For Free In Lagos (see Photos ) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by AnonymousIP: 9:18am
@VIVIANGIST
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/big-and-dangerous-fish-caught-in-ikorodu-lagos-state-pictures/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by EternalTruths: 9:22am
Which specie of fish is this one.
Is it stockfish that we eat or something else similar & sweeter.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by olasaad(f): 9:23am
But it not dangerous for pepper soup...just tell us food don ready
17 Likes
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by madridguy(m): 9:31am
ALLAHU AKBAR
8 Likes
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by boostdom: 9:37am
Ol' boy. Grill this for me with enough sprinkling of fresh pepper, onions, lemon juice, olive oil while I sip from my bottle of Patron.
Shiit will have me feeling fly like Pac before he got popped.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by kinibigdeal(m): 9:40am
Can only be found in lagoon
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by EternalTruths: 9:41am
madridguy:Which one is this one again.
My brother, this is about a fish and not religion.
Must you bring religion into this matter.
69 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by Vado(m): 9:45am
EternalTruths:
Loool. I'm perplexed too my guy. Looks like a barracuda.
33 Likes
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by KardinalZik(m): 9:45am
madridguy:Guy, why na?
17 Likes
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by dominique(f): 9:48am
That looks like a barracuda, very dangerous fish that can devour a human being to the bones. I didn't know we had such fish in our waters
17 Likes
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by Treasure17(m): 9:48am
End time fish
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by madridguy(m): 9:52am
Allahu Akbar simply means " GOD IS GREAT " for the wonderful creatures.
EternalTruths:
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by AceRoot(m): 9:57am
EternalTruths:
This fish looks like a Pike, am a bit unsure though whether it is generally eaten.
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by EternalTruths: 9:58am
madridguy:
Pls keep that term in the religious sector.
How will you feel if I had typed Great Yahweh or Jesus or HolyGhost.?
Try to understand.
16 Likes
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by jeeqaa7(m): 10:00am
Why is the fish looking at me?
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by rocknation62(m): 10:01am
EJA NLA..,I DON'T MEAN D'BANJ OOO
THANK GOD SAY NO BE SNAKE, IF NOT
lala for don dey.............................
1 Like
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by Fukafuka: 10:01am
5 Likes
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by bumi10: 10:01am
Wooow
Thats big
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by LifeDrama: 10:01am
What is dangerous here?
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by Bossontop(m): 10:01am
Mhen see teeth
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by Keneking: 10:01am
The guy teeth be like the fish own
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by Jamariwolff(f): 10:02am
I'm more concerned with dat muscled up guy holding the fish.
He's strong, Me likey
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by QuietHammer(m): 10:02am
I was at the pharmacy earlier today when a Drunkard entered the shop and shouted, "give me a Condom"..The Lady at the counter asked him,"Cant you use a decent language The Drunkard quickly unzipped his trousers and placed his joystick on the counter and asked......"Madam do you have clothes for this Baby?"
11 Likes
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by adeblow(m): 10:02am
EternalTruths:I think it is a barracuda
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by gincmedia: 10:02am
That's a Barracuda
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by Gracespecial101(m): 10:03am
It has set
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by talk2hb1: 10:03am
Piraha
1 Like
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by Goldenheart(m): 10:03am
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by superior1: 10:03am
Big baracuda. Quite fleshy fish
2 Likes
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by Missanneb(f): 10:03am
morning guys,camqueen here!
For those who challenged my twerking skills,all I want to say is I've made some new videos(paid)..
kindly send me a mail if you're interested..missd5041@outlook.com.
and by the way,I also offer personal twerk sessions via Skype..
See you soon..
|Re: Big And Dangerous Fish Caught In Ikorodu , Lagos State (pictures) by nurshah: 10:03am
EternalTruths:
We wont feel any thing.. If you don't like it simple deactivate account
Every thing in Islam is about praising God. Waking up, walking, dressing, etc.. He has a right to do as he wills. Did he try to preach to you 3
"get real abeg. So childish and troublesome
4 Likes
19-year Old Mother Delivered A Three-headed Baby Girl / Nland Cult:"so Called Founding Fathers Who Run Rackets In Nairaland. . .e.g Odia / How To Change Imei On Mtk 4.4 Kit Kat Devices
Viewing this topic: CoolNed, DamZik(m), lakeside30, LibertyRep, habss, Elcid1(m), sezsimon(m), Kingdolo(m), yellow237(m), gragraboy, Kedonojo(m), sundayoga(m), deept(m), buragidi(m), cloud7, jossey94(m), Banwod1st(m), doubled123(m), FreddyKruger, CooldudeX1, ini4brandon(m), stonefaze, Randomshotz, daymeelarday(m), ijames, kjhova(m), Ebenzima16(m), agukayode(f), Sochimaobim(m), Tdadz, MissEse, agbajesaid(m), jampro123(m), b4bola(m), Bambless1(m), solostar1, amaham(m), bjyemson, aishatmusah(f), Gshun, KEZDON(m), Ralph2211, ayoadee(m), agog, kott(m), Biamond(m), ehissi(m), hafizefizi(m), chinedumu23, equity2genesis, barag(f), princeSammyz, jdstunt(m), chaarly(m), latecoinvest, Mirabel14, Hemaah, softy(m), JohnCloud(m), Kunmius(m), Mumibaby(f), smogup, treasuredkids(f), Haykinsofficial(m), naijaoil, andrew988(m), donemenike, kennymotors(m), Kurupt01(m), Kingkamba, Donbosco22, smartgenius10(m), elvisdaniels(m), linkoafo(m), dani1luv, zoogy2007, MarioLope(m), HapiNna, pat1612(m), Maggie63, tlongevity(m), foxychev(m), molas02, CODINE007(m), Luenberger, helpee(m), chukiz(m), sholey4love, chrisley(m), doctuw(m), SweetJoystick(m), 2lateBiafra, jjmk, CeediPee(m), emmycool44, alexispaul(m), Ayoakinkahunsi(m), mcevans1(m), Zane2point4(m), tubolancer(m), benebaby77, shortgun(m), Iko5000, lancee(m), Rainmania(m), kramer, Longman6(m), mikolo4us, Ikechukwu09(m), Goandie, paulsowande(m), Bobby4090, Osemekedgreat3(m), krissconnect(m), iamrammy(m), horlardipupo(m), elnath(m), Afrocentric, uwani(f), yungmill(m), Reggae112(m) and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22