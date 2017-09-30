₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,953,560 members, 4,058,333 topics. Date: Wednesday, 31 January 2018 at 10:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) (21200 Views)
Henry Chukwuemeka, Taxify Driver Sues Dorcas Shola Fapson For N5M / Dorcas Shola Fapson Releases Video Of Taxify Driver Attacking Her / Dorcas Shola Fapson Escapes Kidnapping & Rape From Taxify Driver (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by onismate: 3:36pm On Jan 30
So this guy posted his Rules on Instagram for females who will board his Taxify car.
Do you agree to this guy’s rule on entering his car?
Hello Ladies, I’m your new Taxify driver in town. If you want to board my car, you must follow my rules. And here are my rules:
1. I don’t rape or kidnap people
2. I won’t take you to an unknown destination. And I don’t also go to unknown destinations
3. You must be of good conduct inside my car
4. There is dashboard mounted cameras in my car so you don’t have to fear. Everything is being recorded.
5. I have the right to end the journey if your inappropriate conduct is affecting and inconveniencing me.
6. You can come along with your pepper spray. Personally I also have tomato and garri spray. We will cook soup and make eba and chop, that’s if you don’t mind.
7. If you cause me wahala, I will end the journey and ask you to leave my car. If you refuse, I will drive you straight to the police station.
8. There is always refreshments for my passengers. I serve them kpuff-Kpuff and kpuff corn with zobo drink.
Hala at me today, you will never regret your ride with me ..
http://hovabuzz.com/frontline/1429-eight-8-rules-for-ladies-who-wants-to-board-my-car-on-taxify-photos
5 Likes
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by TigerTears(m): 3:38pm On Jan 30
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by cruzita(f): 3:39pm On Jan 30
Correct guy
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by cyndy1000(f): 3:44pm On Jan 30
Hilarious but love his logic stragedy
7 Likes
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by okuneddie(m): 3:46pm On Jan 30
Nice one, bros no want make person ''FAPSON'' him
62 Likes
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 3:49pm On Jan 30
See wetin that smelling gal don cause
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by dkronicle(m): 4:09pm On Jan 30
Se girls no wan do taxify ni. Since male taxify dey concerned about girls, females should register fast ni o
1 Like
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by Authoreety: 4:21pm On Jan 30
Na so na
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by iykekelvins(m): 4:22pm On Jan 30
Lol, I don't rape na rule?
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by FvckShiT(m): 4:32pm On Jan 30
- I fůcking miss watching my bloodyfūcking favorite porn. (Taxi driver fuùk§ teen ebony)
19 Likes
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by MilesLamar(m): 5:07pm On Jan 30
lol lalasticala mydd44
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by realfitbodyng: 5:10pm On Jan 30
na so
2 Likes
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by careytommy7(m): 6:34pm On Jan 30
Stupid move
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by careytommy7(m): 6:35pm On Jan 30
iykekelvins:
I tire o, like say dem dey write rapist for face
2 Likes
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by Bossontop(m): 8:02pm On Jan 30
3 Likes
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by Crossbow(m): 9:13pm On Jan 30
FvckShiT:
34 Likes
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by Rickjordan(m): 9:43pm On Jan 30
I like his rules
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by Rickjordan(m): 9:43pm On Jan 30
lol, reminds me of this movie I just watched "transporter".
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by anibirelawal(m): 10:01pm On Jan 30
O Boi e...See terms and conditions na, some ladies go fear fear!
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by Firstgentleman1(m): 11:34pm On Jan 30
That is the way. I love the idea of the camera on the dashboard.
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by Apina(m): 11:53pm On Jan 30
Dashboard cam is very important for those in this private taxi business cos dem say, no Dey for book again o
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by b3llo(m): 11:58pm On Jan 30
I like his rules simple but strict. He has a good sense of humor.
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by Jupxter: 12:05am
I feel bad for guys in this biz, the whole paranoia thingey will dwindle their patronage
1 Like
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by classicMan22(m): 3:18am
dat guy is d real MVP respect sir
1 Like
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by lifestyle1(m): 3:42am
Prevention is better than cure
Oya buy your own spy device now and protect your self.
check signature for my contact
only 15k
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by Rigel95(m): 9:17am
so his services are meant for ladies only?
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by obajoey(m): 8:59pm
nice one jare
awon wanna-be yeyebrities
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by money121(m): 8:59pm
Ok
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by jiinxed: 9:01pm
Correct
|Re: Taxify Driver's 8 Rules For Ladies Before Entering His Car (Photo) by Felixalex(m): 9:01pm
The guy say Na kpuff corn
1 Like
Places To Go For A Holiday And Sightseeing In Nigeria / Change Of Name Issue With The New E-passport? Info Pls / Container Truck Falls At Ijora Olopa, Lagos
Viewing this topic: Eddee(m), tylenchus(m), olafyn(m), Anonm, touche(m), Dreamstech2000, Ramirz, HORLADY(m), edeXede, dolly28190, Appguru(m), etemafrica, Olubee22(f), cmon(m), excorperwheezy(m), rasojie, lawalwas, adepiero, Ogetogeo(m), ihollarmide(m), crixlight2(m), pumpingmachine, medowmight(m), anonymous9566, asamebo, OYEBIDEEN, cooldood(m), gidzbobby, successinlife, psalmistkakah(m), RemedyLab, adanny01(m), obi1kanobi(m), PROPHETmichael, abokijabo(m), oyonu(m), ikevictor, Denko2721987(m), thecatch(f), jeremolar(m), djsmart(m), Fesomu(m), Ayorella77(m), edimat007(m), Abfinest007(m), Gavrelino123, JackKeys, adegegh, Damony, smyles6(m), 4four(m), stankezzy, chukslawrence(m), MhizKristy(f), abhosts(m), sylva1, numerouno01(m), Benissues(m), blizzers(m), evanjoo and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16