Glo is offering UNMATHCED DATA VALUE, giving you the UNFAIR ADVANTAGE.



Our data plans range from daily, weekly, monthly and flexi plans to Blackberry Plans including plans for Blackberry 10 devices.



We offer much more data volumes for much lesser prices. We also provide a self care data management portal, the High Speed Internet (HSI) portal where you can view your data usage, share data, buy data and gift data, available at http://hsi.glo.com.



Dial *777# or visit hsi.glo.com to buy and manage subscriptions (Applicable to mobile devices Using the Glo Bolt Internet service).







http://www.gloworld.com/ng/personal/data/data-plans/ With the most comprehensive price range and the fastest 4G LTE network, Glo is on top of the game with data subscription. Glo is undoubtedly the most affordable. Check out the difference between Glo's subscription plan and other networks

I knew that other thread wasn't real.



Go is still the grandmaster of data 3 Likes

I knew that other thread wasn't real.



Go is still the grandmaster of data



What other thread, Oga they have slashed their data rates. Isn't that obvious?

Hmmmmm

What other thread, Oga they have slashed their data rates. Isn't that obvious?



How much is Mtn 1gb

How much is Mtn 1gb

Nobody is talking about MTN here, but you would agree with me that the volume of data rates have been reduced significantly. What's the challenge here and what point are you trying to prove?

How much is Mtn 1gb

The man is not arguing if MTN is costlier than GLO or not but your statement that prev isn't real. what isn't real in prev thread? that GLO hasn't halved their data? or what? Even the pix op posted shows 1k now gives 2gb instead of 4gb. It may still remain cheapest but it has been halved which makes prev thread true The man is not arguing if MTN is costlier than GLO or not but your statement that prev isn't real. what isn't real in prev thread? that GLO hasn't halved their data? or what? Even the pix op posted shows 1k now gives 2gb instead of 4gb. It may still remain cheapest but it has been halved which makes prev thread true 2 Likes

I have used most of these network data.



Mtn data finishes fast. Is just the worst of them all. Is a scam.



I use glo data only and I'm happy with it.



I'm not happy with their calls. Glo isn't a good network for calls only for data if u live in lagos island. Not sure of other places.



Ntel was the best but it seen now to be the worst.

NTEL is good for browsing. But if u are a heavy downloader like me. It will fail u now. 4 Likes

Bad network 3 Likes

How much is Mtn 1gb #1200



But the network coverage is top notch

Just get NTEL Unlimited



1Am to 7AM, so i will not sleep abi. Since i got NTEL i don't need to pay DSTV again

yimu.......

simple advice: if you get hot temper abeg stay away from Glo........between snail and Glo I no sabi which one fast pass.... 5 Likes

That way data is getting expensive, I guess I will just observe

all of dem be. THIEVES

Their network is shity compared to others. 1 Like

I knew that other thread wasn't real.



Go is still the grandmaster of data

Yeah I like glo walahi. Data cheap for ordinary small countries like ghana. I no know why Naija own different. Thank God for glo. But their network poor compared to Airtel and Etisalat sha. They need to improve on that. Mtn is not any better joor.

glo with pride 1 Like

Don't get stuck in glo slow 5 Likes 1 Share

Good bye to twitter,Facebook,no more YouTube videos and no more opening bbn trends 1 Like





Rubbish network I will send a birthday text to my friend nd it will deliver two days after the birthday

Mtn is the worst network to use and browse.

Very expensive data bundles and it exhausts fast.

Recently ported to Glo for my internet usage and I'm loving it.

Mtn is the worst network to use and browse.

Very expensive data bundles and it exhausts fast.

Recently ported to Glo for my internet usage and I'm loving it.



Expensive but the fastest so far though far from perfect

I have all four networks. Only MTN proves time and time again to be most reliable and with widest coverage.

Airtel is like Nigerian railway - dead

Glo is like NEPA - on and off, very interruptible power supply

Expensive but the fastest so far though far from perfect

I have all four networks. Only MTN proves time and time again to be most reliable and with widest coverage.

Airtel is like Nigerian railway - dead

Glo is like NEPA - on and off, very interruptible power supply

Etisalat - is like Nigeria water corporation, when you see it you enjoy it yanfu yanfu but they're thieves like MTN

see gobe

So many errors

The price is cheap. But, we need a good network to use it. 1 Like

time to pot from glo to other network

To hell with all of them.





In fact, I am thinking of going back to letter writing. I believe that's cheaper.

With the most comprehensive price range and the fastest 4G LTE network, Glo is on top of the game with data subscription. Glo is undoubtedly the most affordable. Check out the difference between Glo's subscription plan and other networks















http://www.gloworld.com/ng/personal/data/data-plans/ 1 Like

Is like comparing bubu and trump

Nigerian Networks are just turning their people and using them like Royco and Ajino-Motor Maggi.



