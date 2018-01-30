₦airaland Forum

The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Fynestboi: 6:42pm
With the most comprehensive price range and the fastest 4G LTE network, Glo is on top of the game with data subscription. Glo is undoubtedly the most affordable. Check out the difference between Glo's subscription plan and other networks




Glo is offering UNMATHCED DATA VALUE, giving you the UNFAIR ADVANTAGE.

Our data plans range from daily, weekly, monthly and flexi plans to Blackberry Plans including plans for Blackberry 10 devices.

We offer much more data volumes for much lesser prices. We also provide a self care data management portal, the High Speed Internet (HSI) portal where you can view your data usage, share data, buy data and gift data, available at http://hsi.glo.com.

Dial *777# or visit hsi.glo.com to buy and manage subscriptions (Applicable to mobile devices Using the Glo Bolt Internet service).

 


http://www.gloworld.com/ng/personal/data/data-plans/
Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Papiikush: 7:08pm
I knew that other thread wasn't real.

Go is still the grandmaster of data

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by fibonacci2526: 9:13pm
Papiikush:
I knew that other thread wasn't real.

Go is still the grandmaster of data


What other thread, Oga they have slashed their data rates. Isn't that obvious?

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Fynestboi: 9:16pm
Hmmmmm
Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Papiikush: 9:20pm
fibonacci2526:



What other thread, Oga they have slashed their data rates. Isn't that obvious?


How much is Mtn 1gb
Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by fibonacci2526: 10:04pm
Papiikush:



How much is Mtn 1gb

Nobody is talking about MTN here, but you would agree with me that the volume of data rates have been reduced significantly. What's the challenge here and what point are you trying to prove?

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Ogt1: 10:14pm
Papiikush:



How much is Mtn 1gb

The man is not arguing if MTN is costlier than GLO or not but your statement that prev isn't real. what isn't real in prev thread? that GLO hasn't halved their data? or what? Even the pix op posted shows 1k now gives 2gb instead of 4gb. It may still remain cheapest but it has been halved which makes prev thread true

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by cogbuagu: 10:21pm
I have used most of these network data.

Mtn data finishes fast. Is just the worst of them all. Is a scam.

I use glo data only and I'm happy with it.

I'm not happy with their calls. Glo isn't a good network for calls only for data if u live in lagos island. Not sure of other places.

Ntel was the best but it seen now to be the worst.
NTEL is good for browsing. But if u are a heavy downloader like me. It will fail u now.

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by dhope001(m): 10:21pm
Bad network

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by nezzar: 10:21pm
Papiikush:



How much is Mtn 1gb
#1200

But the network coverage is top notch

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by fuckerstard: 10:21pm
Just get NTEL Unlimited

1Am to 7AM, so i will not sleep abi. Since i got NTEL i don't need to pay DSTV again
Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Mosesjoker(m): 10:22pm
yimu.......
simple advice: if you get hot temper abeg stay away from Glo........between snail and Glo I no sabi which one fast pass....

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by wildcatter23(m): 10:22pm
That way data is getting expensive, I guess I will just observe

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by ipobarecriminals: 10:23pm
angry sad sad :- all of dem be. THIEVES

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Krissjones: 10:23pm
Their network is shity compared to others.

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by cosby02(m): 10:23pm
Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by RadicallyBlunt: 10:23pm
Papiikush:
I knew that other thread wasn't real.

Go is still the grandmaster of data

Yeah I like glo walahi. Data cheap for ordinary small countries like ghana. I no know why Naija own different. Thank God for glo. But their network poor compared to Airtel and Etisalat sha. They need to improve on that. Mtn is not any better joor.

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by obojememe: 10:24pm
glo with pride

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by koolg: 10:24pm
Don't get stuck in glo slow

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by freezyprinzy(m): 10:24pm
Good bye to twitter,Facebook,no more YouTube videos and no more opening bbn trends

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Berlyn1(f): 10:24pm
I will send a birthday text to my friend nd it will deliver two days after the birthday sad angry

Rubbish network

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by IamLaura(f): 10:24pm
Mtn is the worst network to use and browse.
Very expensive data bundles and it exhausts fast.
Recently ported to Glo for my internet usage and I'm loving it.
Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by koolg: 10:25pm
IamLaura:
Mtn is the worst network to use and browse.
Very expensive data bundles and it exhausts fast.
Recently ported to Glo for my internet usage and I'm loving it.


Expensive but the fastest so far though far from perfect
I have all four networks. Only MTN proves time and time again to be most reliable and with widest coverage.
Airtel is like Nigerian railway - dead
Glo is like NEPA - on and off, very interruptible power supply
Etisalat - is like Nigeria water corporation, when you see it you enjoy it yanfu yanfu but they're thieves like MTN

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Realfitbody: 10:25pm
see gobe
Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Donald3d(m): 10:25pm
So many errors
Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by Flexherbal(m): 10:26pm
The price is cheap. But, we need a good network to use it.

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by ufotty2001: 10:26pm
time to pot from glo to other network
Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by XaintJoel20(m): 10:26pm
To hell with all of them.


In fact, I am thinking of going back to letter writing. I believe that's cheaper.

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by dumo1(m): 10:27pm
Fynestboi:
With the most comprehensive price range and the fastest 4G LTE network, Glo is on top of the game with data subscription. Glo is undoubtedly the most affordable. Check out the difference between Glo's subscription plan and other networks







http://www.gloworld.com/ng/personal/data/data-plans/

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by basic23111: 10:27pm
Is like comparing bubu and trump
Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by kokakola: 10:27pm
Nigerian Networks are just turning their people and using them like Royco and Ajino-Motor Maggi.

Arsenal's case is really different in 2018. Swansea don knack them another Ukwa...

Re: The Difference Between Glo Data Plans And Other Networks by MichaelRJ: 10:28pm
IamLaura:
Mtn is the worst network to use and browse.
Very expensive data bundles and it exhausts fast.
Recently ported to Glo for my internet usage and I'm loving it.
global network is very slow, even the 4gig dry offer, I end up not using half of it before month end. glo no dey try at all

