Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday (8279 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He wrote; "The girls are 7.....Alhamdulilahi. Happy birthday�������"



The Gongo Aso crooner welcomed them with his Abuja based-baby mama, Victoria Goddis after his breakup with Toni Payne in 2011 even though he denied them initially.



http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/9ice-celebrates-his-twins-daughters-7th.html Singer, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his twins daughter's, Hazeeza and Hadiza as they turn 7 today, 31st January.He wrote; "The girls are 7.....Alhamdulilahi. Happy birthday�������"The Gongo Aso crooner welcomed them with his Abuja based-baby mama, Victoria Goddis after his breakup with Toni Payne in 2011 even though he denied them initially. 6 Likes 1 Share



7 already?

Was it not last year they were born/

Chai 7 already?Was it not last year they were born/Chai 5 Likes

Awww.... HBD to the cuties.



But why's the one wearing glasses chewing her Daddy's finger? she looks a bit slow though...

But she's still a precious gift before the GeekTrolls will Chew me raw.

computergeek:

Awww.... HBD to the cuties.



But why's the one wearing glasses chewing her Daddy's finger? she looks a bit slow though...

But she's still a precious gift before the GeekTrolls will Chew me raw. Is your brain paining you?

Is this how people wish you happy birthday Is your brain paining you?Is this how people wish you happy birthday 15 Likes

They are sooo cute...especially the one with the glasses.

Wishing them a Happy Birthday....Twin girls are the cutest! 3 Likes

The are cute no doubt

He's a blessed man; a proud father he is.



Happy birthday girls. So 9ce na MuslimHe's a blessed man; a proud father he is.Happy birthday girls.

Time move so fast.



I should just give 3 girls belle this year jare

wow... just like ytday o, beautiful kids u gat

Ok

Lovely kids

Twins are always beautiful and lovely though.

Happy birthday

GOOD DAY NAIRALANDERS.I M STILL HERE...DONT GIVE UP ON ME YEThttp://www.nairaland.com/4312232/husbanda-good-man-help#64524181

Brooke60:



7 already?

Was it not last year they were born/

Chai beautiful eyes beautiful eyes

Brooke60:



7 already?

Was it not last year they were born/

Chai DO YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE THAN THEIR FATHER NI? IF HE SAYS THEY ARE 7 THEN THEY ARE, PLEASE JUST BE CAREFUL AND DONT CAUSE PROBLEM IN ANOTHER MAN'S HOME DO YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE THAN THEIR FATHER NI? IF HE SAYS THEY ARE 7 THEN THEY ARE, PLEASE JUST BE CAREFUL AND DONT CAUSE PROBLEM IN ANOTHER MAN'S HOME

Why dawan dey chop im papa finger? Why dawan dey chop im papa finger?Why dawan dey chop im papa finger?

damola1:

Time move so fast.



I should just give 3 girls belle this year jare















U need to take this U need to take this 2 Likes

computergeek:

Awww.... HBD to the cuties.



But why's the one wearing glasses chewing her Daddy's finger? she looks a bit slow though...

But she's still a precious gift before the GeekTrolls will Chew me raw. Only from picture you don read all these ones Only from picture you don read all these ones 1 Like

That's Nice









I hope ruggedman didn't play a major role in their emergence.





I honestly thought 9ice is impotent! I hope ruggedman didn't play a major role in their emergence.I honestly thought 9ice is impotent!

damola1:

Time move so fast.



I should just give 3 girls belle this year jare 3! Chai 3! Chai

Wow! So amazing already, cute girls......Lord when i am ready, i need beautiful girls too. Happy birthday girls.

HBD cuties.

Chei i don old o.

Lik my snr ones sed " U ...........THIS OLD RUSTY DUSTY BONES, U TOO CANT CHARGE THROUGH THIS APPARATUS "

Kai i b true true old rickety bones gaskia now. I don old o

Lord bless me with twins. Amen

Cutes kids..thats ys is gud to mari a fins womans

QuitNotice:

3! Chai



http://www.nairaland.com/4312232/husbanda-good-man-help#64528004 GOOD DAY NAIRALANDERS.I M STILL HERE...DONT GIVE UP ON ME YET