9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday
|9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by Amagite: 8:01am
Singer, Abolore Akande popularly known as 9ice has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his twins daughter's, Hazeeza and Hadiza as they turn 7 today, 31st January.
He wrote; "The girls are 7.....Alhamdulilahi. Happy birthday�������"
The Gongo Aso crooner welcomed them with his Abuja based-baby mama, Victoria Goddis after his breakup with Toni Payne in 2011 even though he denied them initially.
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/01/9ice-celebrates-his-twins-daughters-7th.html
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by Brooke60(f): 8:04am
7 already?
Was it not last year they were born/
Chai
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by computergeek(f): 8:11am
Awww.... HBD to the cuties.
But why's the one wearing glasses chewing her Daddy's finger? she looks a bit slow though...
But she's still a precious gift before the GeekTrolls will Chew me raw.
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by coolebux(m): 8:32am
computergeek:Is your brain paining you?
Is this how people wish you happy birthday
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by Mariangeles: 8:47am
They are sooo cute...especially the one with the glasses.
Wishing them a Happy Birthday....Twin girls are the cutest!
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by MiguelKingII(m): 9:42am
The are cute no doubt
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by QuitNotice(m): 9:42am
So 9ce na Muslim He's a blessed man; a proud father he is.
Happy birthday girls.
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by damola1: 9:42am
Time move so fast.
I should just give 3 girls belle this year jare
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by Jaytecq(m): 9:43am
wow... just like ytday o, beautiful kids u gat
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by stano2(m): 9:43am
Ok
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by simplemach(m): 9:43am
Lovely kids
Twins are always beautiful and lovely though.
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by solasoulmusic(f): 9:43am
Happy birthday
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by mommaJ(f): 9:43am
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by FaniDan(f): 9:43am
Brooke60:beautiful eyes
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by ademidedavid(m): 9:44am
Brooke60:DO YOU WANT TO KNOW MORE THAN THEIR FATHER NI? IF HE SAYS THEY ARE 7 THEN THEY ARE, PLEASE JUST BE CAREFUL AND DONT CAUSE PROBLEM IN ANOTHER MAN'S HOME
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by noble2faith(m): 9:44am
Why dawan dey chop im papa finger? Why dawan dey chop im papa finger?
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by Unpredictableme(m): 9:45am
damola1:
U need to take this
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by simplemach(m): 9:46am
computergeek:Only from picture you don read all these ones
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by DTalented(m): 9:46am
That's Nice
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by UbanmeUdie: 9:46am
I hope ruggedman didn't play a major role in their emergence.
I honestly thought 9ice is impotent!
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by QuitNotice(m): 9:47am
damola1:3! Chai
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by sunnyside16(m): 9:47am
Wow! So amazing already, cute girls......Lord when i am ready, i need beautiful girls too. Happy birthday girls.
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by nuelyoyo(m): 9:49am
HBD cuties.
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by DonBobes(m): 9:54am
Chei i don old o.
Lik my snr ones sed " U ...........THIS OLD RUSTY DUSTY BONES, U TOO CANT CHARGE THROUGH THIS APPARATUS "
Kai i b true true old rickety bones gaskia now. I don old o
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by Bonapart(m): 9:58am
Lord bless me with twins. Amen
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by Toniapsalm121: 9:59am
Cutes kids..thats ys is gud to mari a fins womans
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by dayveedking: 10:10am
QuitNotice:
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by mommaJ(f): 10:12am
|Re: 9ice Celebrates His Twin Daughters 7th Birthday by Papanwamaikpe: 10:13am
ripe and sexy girls. If them leave me and this one's for house eeh! Steady fingering
