



Other celebrities have actually rooted for the lady who seems to be the most controversial in the house at the moment. Recall that jut some few days ago, Khloe had gone bra-less and that just the depiction of the drama that trails the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.







She even went further to heat up the session by having a dance session with Khloe also had a dance with Tobi, in her bra-less state.



Mayorkun made a post on Snapchat with the caption “My bitch!” and he seems to be referring to Khloe.



Mayorkun refers to Khloe as his “Bitch” and Unlimited LA referred to her as his “fiance,” and it is beginning to seem confusing? Definitely Khloe will have a lot of explanation to make when she leaves the house, either as an evictee or as a winner.







There was even a photo of Unlimited LA and Khloe together to show that they had known each other, even before her participation in the show.



See his posts below.







The fashion entrepreneur had earlier received the support of Tubaba’s wife, Annie Idibia, while video director, Unlimited LA, referred to her as his girlfriend who he plans to wed once the show is concluded.



While being interviewed by the host of the show, Ebuka, who was also a contestant in the first edition of the #BBNaija, Khloe revealed that she is 24 years old, a fashion designer and single. She loves horror movies and would be a cat, if she were an animal. She reportedly said she wants people to see the real her whilst she is in the House, because she is sometimes misunderstood. She also disclosed that she detests people who lie.



