Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch
#bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by goldcoinhub: 8:34am
DMW singer, Mayorkun, just like every other celebrity taking sides with contestants at the ongoing Big Brother Naija 2018, has just revealed his favourite contestant and she is no other person than Khloe
Other celebrities have actually rooted for the lady who seems to be the most controversial in the house at the moment. Recall that jut some few days ago, Khloe had gone bra-less and that just the depiction of the drama that trails the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.
She even went further to heat up the session by having a dance session with Khloe also had a dance with Tobi, in her bra-less state.
Mayorkun made a post on Snapchat with the caption “My bitch!” and he seems to be referring to Khloe.
Mayorkun refers to Khloe as his “Bitch” and Unlimited LA referred to her as his “fiance,” and it is beginning to seem confusing? Definitely Khloe will have a lot of explanation to make when she leaves the house, either as an evictee or as a winner.
There was even a photo of Unlimited LA and Khloe together to show that they had known each other, even before her participation in the show.
See his posts below.
The fashion entrepreneur had earlier received the support of Tubaba’s wife, Annie Idibia, while video director, Unlimited LA, referred to her as his girlfriend who he plans to wed once the show is concluded.
While being interviewed by the host of the show, Ebuka, who was also a contestant in the first edition of the #BBNaija, Khloe revealed that she is 24 years old, a fashion designer and single. She loves horror movies and would be a cat, if she were an animal. She reportedly said she wants people to see the real her whilst she is in the House, because she is sometimes misunderstood. She also disclosed that she detests people who lie.
https://lailasnews.com/bbnaija-mayorkun-calls-khloe-bitch/
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by CYBERWEAVER(m): 9:59am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by brightgreat(m): 9:59am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by StrawberryGloss(f): 10:00am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by pweshboi(m): 10:00am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by ottohan: 10:00am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by CharlesJok3r: 10:00am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by emror4u(m): 10:00am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Samot4life(m): 10:01am
#BBnaija. The official champions league of Nigerian ladies has started!!!!!
And d dramas continues
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Annie2059: 10:01am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by delishpot: 10:01am
Has she denied the claim?
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by brunobaba(m): 10:01am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Liamm(m): 10:01am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Toflez(m): 10:01am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Toniapsalm121: 10:01am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by ottohan: 10:02am
StrawberryGloss:Melanin poppun
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by heryurh(m): 10:02am
Mama dey double Dig
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by IamCeazer(m): 10:02am
I dnt like dat qirl, i dnt knw why
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by ANIEXTY(m): 10:02am
Apart from me, who else is not watching this #BB9ja
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Proffdada: 10:02am
Every fool want to be relevant
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Mimienudles(f): 10:02am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by CYBERWEAVER(m): 10:03am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Jaybeee(m): 10:03am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Perge(m): 10:04am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by ghiloman28: 10:05am
ou can say thatif the girl don su*k you d*k.... Anyway wetin consign me
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by BadBlaize(m): 10:05am
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Romanreign2(m): 10:06am
She is unlimited LA fiancee and mayorkun bitch case closed
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by Fernandowski(m): 10:06am
Like we care
|Re: #bbnaija: Mayorkun Calls Khloe His Bitch by kollinpowel(m): 10:09am
How dis one take improve the economy?
