|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by obalolaunited(m): 10:23pm
Izuogu1:
Awo irawo naso
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by Stevengerd(m): 10:23pm
RIP to those ticket wey don Die. Jesu Gan O le ji dide!
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by stanluiz(m): 10:25pm
Chelsea players has ganged up to sabotage conte. The coach has lost the dressing room.
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by solid3(m): 10:25pm
This is heart breaking. Whats happening to Chelsea?
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by manci(m): 10:25pm
KevinDein:lol bad guy I am not a Chelsea fan though
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by sarafa68: 10:26pm
lwkmd! such is life
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by stanluiz(m): 10:27pm
Chelsea problems this season started from their signings.
Bakayoko,rudieger,morata are all average players even the one called giroud they sign today.
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by stanluiz(m): 10:28pm
solid3:I can't believe it !!
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by elyna: 10:28pm
Chelsea is not a team
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by chijindu34(m): 10:29pm
Bournemouth boss be like
I don't want to make any sub before chelshit will equalise let me stick with them till it's 85 minutes .
But I still wonder how conte has not been sacked with signing of Giroud saying he don't need Costa, no brain at all
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by Excalante: 10:29pm
Roman abrahovich will be lyk my God what punishment will be fit enough for Antonio conte
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:30pm
eTECTIVe:Na so.........and arsenal still lost 3 - 1
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by SonsOfLiverpool(m): 10:30pm
Iuuy
EternalTruth:you are inviting the spirit of God to cheat.
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by Zionista(m): 10:31pm
Even as a Gunner,I used to support Chelsea when they play against other teams. But when I noticed the congenital and rabid hatred their fans have for Arsenal, I cannot but rejoice when they are flatfooted and mauled by a Secondary School team like Bournemouth.
Go Bournemouth!!!
Welcome Auba!!
Down Chelsea !!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by Nedfed(m): 10:31pm
What next again?
Make den just give Man-city the trophy tonite and safe many souls from losing dia cash on gambling.
I think is beta the season ends now.
But seriously Conte need to be sack 2nite.
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by Horlaidex(m): 10:31pm
Chelsea fans how market
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by Brinebryne(m): 10:32pm
Oh! Chelsea... why! why! what's happening to Chelsea FC ooo
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by phemmyfour: 10:32pm
dominique:Its your turn to flex...enjoy
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by stanluiz(m): 10:33pm
Costa will be laughing any where he is.
foolish conte selling your strong and good midfielder like Costa and matic and buying baby morata and bakayoko.
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by tochyano2: 10:33pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by Brinebryne(m): 10:36pm
Nedfed:I think Conte is really confused right now...
all he does now is just sign good for nothing players
despite the new signings, he's still losing even to small clubs
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by Bossontop(m): 10:37pm
Help see dem chelshit fans ooo dem don dey sneak comot oo...
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by Excalante: 10:37pm
elyna:Mind your words na man u or Arsenal be team then
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by hefelove(m): 10:37pm
See you next season Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by rahman3853(m): 10:38pm
A very bad upset...
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by elyna: 10:38pm
what's happening to all the so called big teams. even everton is teaching Leicester city how to play football.on the other hand, can anything good ever come out of man u. lol
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by TexasCowboy(m): 10:39pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by elyna: 10:41pm
Excalante:take heart, Chelsea isn't healthy for you. join the winning team. support man city now so you'll experience peace of mind.
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by taxifyguy45: 10:41pm
damn
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by TexasCowboy(m): 10:41pm
elyna:
So in your estimation Leicester is a big team and Everton a small team?
|Re: Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 by sayisayi(m): 10:42pm
I warned you what will happen when I leave...
