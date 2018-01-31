Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs AFC Bournemouth (0 - 3) On 31st January 2018 (8934 Views)

Izuogu1:

Chelsea 3-0 Bornemouth FT.

Awo irawo naso Awo irawonaso

RIP to those ticket wey don Die. Jesu Gan O le ji dide!

Chelsea players has ganged up to sabotage conte. The coach has lost the dressing room.

This is heart breaking. Whats happening to Chelsea?

KevinDein:

The world is such great place to be in when Chelsea are losing lol bad guy I am not a Chelsea fan though lol bad guy I am not a Chelsea fan though

such is life lwkmd!such is life

Chelsea problems this season started from their signings.



Bakayoko,rudieger,morata are all average players even the one called giroud they sign today.

solid3:

This is heart breaking. Whats happening to Chelsea? I can't believe it !! I can't believe it !!

Chelsea is not a team

Bournemouth boss be like

I don't want to make any sub before chelshit will equalise let me stick with them till it's 85 minutes .

But I still wonder how conte has not been sacked with signing of Giroud saying he don't need Costa, no brain at all

Roman abrahovich will be lyk my God what punishment will be fit enough for Antonio conte 1 Like

eTECTIVe:

Chamberlain joined Liverpool and dey lost 4-1 in d next game... Alexis and Giroud joined Man utd and Chelsea respectively and are both currently losing 2-0 and 3-0 respectively... God know how to pursue flies for cow wey no get tail

EternalTruth:

Chelsea Fc i command you by the power of God you must win AFC Bournemouth.

Let the Spirit of the Lord move into Goodison Park and influence 2 goals in Everton vs Leicester (over 1.5) for my sake

Southampton shall not lose to Brighton.

I decree by the Authority of the Word of God That Newcastle and Stoke City shall win or draw in Jesus' name. Amen.

It shall end in praise.

you are inviting the spirit of God to cheat.

Even as a Gunner,I used to support Chelsea when they play against other teams. But when I noticed the congenital and rabid hatred their fans have for Arsenal, I cannot but rejoice when they are flatfooted and mauled by a Secondary School team like Bournemouth.



Go Bournemouth!!!

Welcome Auba!!

Down Chelsea !!! 6 Likes

What next again?

Make den just give Man-city the trophy tonite and safe many souls from losing dia cash on gambling.

I think is beta the season ends now.

But seriously Conte need to be sack 2nite. 4 Likes

Chelsea fans how market

Oh! Chelsea... why! why! what's happening to Chelsea FC ooo

dominique:

Bournemouth cannot even let pesin update in peace, they just dey vex dey score. I am weeping for Chelsea already.

Costa will be laughing any where he is.

foolish conte selling your strong and good midfielder like Costa and matic and buying baby morata and bakayoko.

Nedfed:

What next again?

Make den just give Man-city the trophy tonite and safe many souls from losing dia cash on gambling.

I think is beta the season ends now.

But seriously Conte need to be sack 2nite. I think Conte is really confused right now...

all he does now is just sign good for nothing players

I think Conte is really confused right now...all he does now is just sign good for nothing playersdespite the new signings, he's still losing even to small clubs

Help see dem chelshit fans ooo dem don dey sneak comot oo...

elyna:

Mind your words na man u or Arsenal be team then

See you next season Chelsea

A very bad upset...

what's happening to all the so called big teams. even everton is teaching Leicester city how to play football.on the other hand, can anything good ever come out of man u. lol

1 Like

Excalante:



take heart, Chelsea isn't healthy for you. join the winning team. support man city now so you'll experience peace of mind.

damn

elyna:

what's happening to all the so called big teams. even everton is teaching Leicester city how to play football.on the other hand, can anything good ever come out of man u. lol

So in your estimation Leicester is a big team and Everton a small team?