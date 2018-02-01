₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
JSS 3 Pupil Kidnaps Eight-year-old Cousin by harbdulrasaq88(m): 10:34am
The police on Wednesday arraigned a Junior Secondary School 3 pupil in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over the alleged kidnap of eight-year-old Innocent Sani, his cousin.
The prosecutor, Mr. Kufreabasi Ebong, alleged that the defendant kidnapped Sani on December 18, 2017.
The prosecutor said the defendant, 18-year-old Ebenezer Istifanus, demanded N40m ransom, but was paid N160,000.He alleged that the defendant enticed the boy out of the custody of his guardians, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.
He said the offence contravened Section 273 of the Penal Code.
Istifanus, however, denied committing the offence, saying he was wrongly accused.
He said he was a Junior Secondary School 3 pupil of Government Science School, Wamba, Nasarawa State.
The defendant said he was fixing electrical faults in the shop of a former neighbour when he was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.
The magistrate, Mr. Emenisi Ebiwari, described the case as “delicate” because it involved members of the same family.
He ordered that the defendant be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case till February 1, 2018, for further hearing.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/jss-3-pupil-kidnaps-eight-year-old.html
|Re: JSS 3 Pupil Kidnaps Eight-year-old Cousin by Skepticus: 10:38am
Way to begin a Life career in crime.
The sad reality is, he has a high chance of getting to the top and call the shots in our twisted society
What of EVANS the OGA KIDNAPPER MATTER......Amy update
D tribalist MOD that banned me,may ur destiny shift and enter gutter dis month...
What's d worst that can happen?..get another ban,bah?
The harmattan too much,I need another ban,make I got inside relax..
Dis 70k a month salary dey make all of una MOD dey misdo.
If u seun increase am to 150k,u go even ban seun one day to show say una dey carryout una duty well.
Ban me again and see if ur destiny won't b banned
Delete dis post and see if ur destiny won't b deleted
This one Na small Evans... ... And Na so evans take start?
