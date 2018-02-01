₦airaland Forum

JSS 3 Pupil Kidnaps Eight-year-old Cousin by harbdulrasaq88(m): 10:34am
The police on Wednesday arraigned a Junior Secondary School 3 pupil in a Wuse Zone 2 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, over the alleged kidnap of eight-year-old Innocent Sani, his cousin.



The prosecutor, Mr. Kufreabasi Ebong, alleged that the defendant kidnapped Sani on December 18, 2017.



The prosecutor said the defendant, 18-year-old Ebenezer Istifanus, demanded N40m ransom, but was paid N160,000.He alleged that the defendant enticed the boy out of the custody of his guardians, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.



He said the offence contravened Section 273 of the Penal Code.



Istifanus, however, denied committing the offence, saying he was wrongly accused.



He said he was a Junior Secondary School 3 pupil of Government Science School, Wamba, Nasarawa State.



The defendant said he was fixing electrical faults in the shop of a former neighbour when he was arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force.



The magistrate, Mr. Emenisi Ebiwari, described the case as “delicate” because it involved members of the same family.



He ordered that the defendant be remanded in police custody and adjourned the case till February 1, 2018, for further hearing.



http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/jss-3-pupil-kidnaps-eight-year-old.html

Re: JSS 3 Pupil Kidnaps Eight-year-old Cousin by Skepticus: 10:38am
Way to begin a Life career in crime.

The sad reality is, he has a high chance of getting to the top and call the shots in our twisted society
Re: JSS 3 Pupil Kidnaps Eight-year-old Cousin by bunchyproject(m): 10:59am
Lobaton!
grin
Nawaoh
Things dey happen sha
ok
orisirisi undecided shocked
embarassed
Nj
What of EVANS the OGA KIDNAPPER MATTER......Amy update
Nigerian Police angry
This one Na small Evans... grin grin grin... And Na so evans take start?

