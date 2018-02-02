₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,954,319 members, 4,061,150 topics. Date: Friday, 02 February 2018 at 11:10 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women (8901 Views)
|Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by LifeDrama: 9:02am
Daniel Obinim, also known as Bishop Obinim or Angel Obinim a Ghanaian pastor known for self-proclaimed spiritual powers and extreme Christian practices is really in the miracle business. His prayers are so powerful that he’s now solving problems that don’t even exist.
A video floating online shows Obinim talking to a child in his church and the child, who can’t be more than 7 or 8, is complaining about having sexual feelings for women.
This child was thus bringing his ‘issue’ to the ‘Angel’ of God for a solution.
Afia Schwar posted the video online in disbelief and for once we agree with her — is this where ‘deliverance’ has gotten to now?
Watch the video below…
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5DaGchctZA&feature=youtu.be
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/02/02/pastor-delivers-small-boy-who-says-he-gets-sexual-feelings-for-women-video/
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by ReneeNuttall(f): 9:04am
I hope he wasn't asked by the pastor to lie to the audience.Too many fake churches everywhere.
10 Likes
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by anibirelawal(m): 9:10am
7 years old having sexual feelings for women, chai wetin we no go see for dis world sef?
By the way, if it were to be true, His mother is to be blamed for that abomination feelings.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by lofty900(m): 9:18am
It's a normal thing among kids jor. We are too religious in this country. Tufiakwa
12 Likes
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by DemonInSiege: 9:23am
The pastor should go to hell
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Homeboiy: 9:33am
The boy is scientifically OK
The pastor sef
5 Likes
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Bossontop(m): 9:55am
Bhet dere iz nothing wrong in d first place na...na jus too much mojo wey d boy dey watch
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by kullozone(m): 9:55am
Lol... Now he'll start having sexual feelings for men.
Me, At his age I was looking at girl's ikebe sha.
Pastor! Pastor!! Pastooooorrrrr!!!
Stop that rubbish oh!
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Penisinpenisout(m): 9:56am
Am not understanding. Is he suppose to have sexual feelings for men?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by handsomeyinka(m): 9:56am
All these pastors that can't solve buhari's problem with prayer.
I just weak for this thread...
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by jerflakes(m): 9:56am
Another bobrisky loading
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Philinho(m): 9:57am
Evil spirits everywhere, but God is in control
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by dionysus7: 9:57am
muthafucka he's supposed to! now you've made him gay
if you even did anything to begin with
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by MrCuteking(m): 9:58am
How were they able to comfirm that the sexual feelings had gone. Did his d-i-c-k reduce?
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by 9jaPromo: 9:58am
Pastor should try the delivered boy with her wife nah
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by money121(m): 9:58am
Ok
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Tinalex(f): 9:58am
I don't think this is spiritual, the boy might have been molested by one stupid aunty for area. He needs psychological counseling. Everything is always demonic.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by bennytrips27(m): 9:59am
ReneeNuttall:just what I thought after watching.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by pol23: 10:00am
How do we test If He has been delivered?
Who has Ini Edo's or Omotola's number?
Just so we can be sure.
Or Bobrisky sha.
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Troublemaker007(m): 10:00am
ReneeNuttall:
You asked a question with its answer inside. How did you do that?
11 Likes
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Evince(m): 10:01am
DemonInSiege:
Those men are the thieves
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Tex42(m): 10:01am
Deliverance for having feelings for the opposite sex ke? Na wa o!... This might just be a hormonal or adrenalin thing.
Shey e no dey normal for the boy to have urge for the opposite sex in, abi na for man him go get the urge for. Forget age, that boy is scientifically sound abeg.
Nairaland Scientists, make una come clear us abeg.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Samusu(m): 10:01am
DemonInSiege:Yes, Business men. Chief proprietors of Organise crime.
Its a circle, yhu and I are not in the big circle
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Haywhymido(m): 10:02am
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by Elnino4ladies: 10:02am
Religion SMH
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by BlogDevelopers(m): 10:03am
|Re: Pastor Obinim ‘Delivers’ Small Boy Who Says He Gets Sexual Feelings For Women by delishpot: 10:03am
That pastor should be arrested. Every child has a time when they say they will marry someone or love someone. It doesn't mean they are possessed.
1 Like
T.b Joshua, PasTor Chris, Muoka , Do You Know This People Too Well / PASTOR AIO, Let's Discuss IFA. / The Greatest Miracle In The Bible!
Viewing this topic: twy44(m), Olddirtywizard, Nicolars(m), XINZ(m), Mrcritic2, OrestesDante(m), adar4222(m), Jman06(m), GindoX(m), jtofineme(m), baloest, mrdashing10(m), omenekennedy(m), Thugnificent(m), Humanistme, sanpipita(m), Soreza(m), nnatom, Krisstopher(m), Chikobi, PETERANDRE(m), vincentiago1, tayo4ng(m), grahdis(f), Thewrath(m), bokunrawo(m), mezutallia(m), lawrenzoo, FreeBiafra2018, gbosaa(m), chakaz(m), braxjay(m), bouquilee, lipopo, dasphinx1(m), adexsimply(m), aolawale025 and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22