A video floating online shows Obinim talking to a child in his church and the child, who can’t be more than 7 or 8, is complaining about having sexual feelings for women.



This child was thus bringing his ‘issue’ to the ‘Angel’ of God for a solution.

Afia Schwar posted the video online in disbelief and for once we agree with her — is this where ‘deliverance’ has gotten to now?



Watch the video below…





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5DaGchctZA&feature=youtu.be



I hope he wasn't asked by the pastor to lie to the audience.Too many fake churches everywhere. 10 Likes

7 years old having sexual feelings for women, chai wetin we no go see for dis world sef?



By the way, if it were to be true, His mother is to be blamed for that abomination feelings. 1 Like 1 Share

It's a normal thing among kids jor. We are too religious in this country. Tufiakwa 12 Likes

The pastor should go to hell 10 Likes 1 Share

The boy is scientifically OK



The pastor sef 5 Likes



Bhet dere iz nothing wrong in d first place na...na jus too much mojo wey d boy dey watch Bhet dere iz nothing wrong in d first place na...na jus too much mojo wey d boy dey watch 3 Likes

Lol... Now he'll start having sexual feelings for men.

Me, At his age I was looking at girl's ikebe sha.

Pastor! Pastor!! Pastooooorrrrr!!!

Stop that rubbish oh! 2 Likes

Am not understanding. Is he suppose to have sexual feelings for men? 13 Likes 1 Share

All these pastors that can't solve buhari's problem with prayer.

I just weak for this thread... 1 Like

Another bobrisky loading 2 Likes

Evil spirits everywhere, but God is in control

muthafucka he's supposed to! now you've made him gay























if you even did anything to begin with

How were they able to comfirm that the sexual feelings had gone. Did his d-i-c-k reduce? 1 Like

Pastor should try the delivered boy with her wife nah‎

I don't think this is spiritual, the boy might have been molested by one stupid aunty for area. He needs psychological counseling. Everything is always demonic. 2 Likes

ReneeNuttall:

I hope he wasn't asked by the pastor to lie to the audience.Too many fake churches everywhere. just what I thought after watching. just what I thought after watching. 1 Like

How do we test If He has been delivered?

Who has Ini Edo's or Omotola's number?

Just so we can be sure.

Or Bobrisky sha.

ReneeNuttall:

I hope he wasn't asked by the pastor to lie to the audience.Too many fake churches everywhere.

You asked a question with its answer inside. How did you do that? 11 Likes

DemonInSiege:

The pastor should go to hell

Those men are the thieves Those men are the thieves

Deliverance for having feelings for the opposite sex ke? Na wa o!... This might just be a hormonal or adrenalin thing.



Shey e no dey normal for the boy to have urge for the opposite sex in, abi na for man him go get the urge for. Forget age, that boy is scientifically sound abeg.



Nairaland Scientists, make una come clear us abeg. 1 Like

DemonInSiege:

The pastor should go to hell Yes, Business men. Chief proprietors of Organise crime.

Its a circle, yhu and I are not in the big circle Yes, Business men. Chief proprietors of Organise crime.Its a circle, yhu and I are not in the big circle

