http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photo-army-arrest-man-for-impersonating.html This man was arrested this evening by the officials of the Nigerian Army with the assistance of RRS Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in a Toyota Bus for impersonating a Commondore of the Nigerian Navy. 1 Like

Nigeria needs new breed not recycled beings as leaders 7 Likes

Your Village People Have Finally Caught Up With You 12 Likes

Good one and na dem sabi slap people for streets

maybe he use dat to escape those black N black boys extortion maybe he use dat to escape those black N black boys extortion

RIP in advance bro. You no even impersonate small rank like recruit but COMMODORE!



The guy try... E no easy to do wetin e do.. 6 Likes

People listen....stop impersonating military officers.



If you have Navy, Airforce, or Army sticker on your vehicle and you are not one....don't claim to be an officer. This is the easiest way to be arrested for impersonation.



Just say, an officer (whom you should be able to describe and make sure s/he is an officer) gave it to you....Yea, it's as simple as that. Even if you want to impersonate...claim a lower rank. In this case, a Navy Commodore won't be seen driving in a public bus. 1 Like

Went for a whole commodore!!!!

Wonder why these guys impersonate military officers. 1 Like





His life will never remain the same!

Dude is mad. He can't even impersonate a rank that is reasonable with his age. I think commodore is equivalent to maj gen or brig gen in the army. How can he be of that rank with this his age. I don't think this face is more than 40 yrs.

everyday for the thief, one day for the owner.

E don't over this one .