This man was arrested this evening by the officials of the Nigerian Army with the assistance of RRS Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) in a Toyota Bus for impersonating a Commondore of the Nigerian Navy.
1 Like
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by jamace(m): 6:58pm
Is he praying for a disappearing spirit?
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by faorex(m): 7:02pm
Did this happened in Abeokuta cuz I went to barb just now I heard some man talking about this sane issue?
Na God catch the � man!
2 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by saintjimos(m): 7:09pm
#protect_your_brother
#My_brother_is_my_brother
#south_unite
unity is d way forward
Nigeria needs new breed not recycled beings as leaders
7 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by Edopesin(m): 8:42pm
Your Village People Have Finally Caught Up With You
12 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by timilehin007(m): 8:42pm
Moses and fabregas was suppose to start that yesterday match truth
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by AishaBuhari: 8:42pm
Can't remember the last time I saw any techy post grazing front page on Nairaland ever before.... It's high time we stop this rubbish of commenting on irrelevant contents...
The world is moving forward scientifically and technologically while we as a nation just keep on going backwards to stone age...
BTW, when is Liverpool playing?
7 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by hezy4real01(m): 8:42pm
Good one and na dem sabi slap people for streets
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by ipobarecriminals: 8:42pm
maybe he use dat to escape those black N black boys extortion
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by BiafraIShere(m): 8:43pm
Lol
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by ilsmiling(m): 8:43pm
Ok
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by Appetizer(m): 8:43pm
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by omofranyoung: 8:44pm
The guy try... E no easy to do wetin e do..
6 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by hezy4real01(m): 8:44pm
jamace:Na the beating confuse am
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by Edopesin(m): 8:45pm
timilehin007:Stale?!
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by BruncleZuma: 8:45pm
7 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by lonelydora(m): 8:45pm
People listen....stop impersonating military officers.
If you have Navy, Airforce, or Army sticker on your vehicle and you are not one....don't claim to be an officer. This is the easiest way to be arrested for impersonation.
Just say, an officer (whom you should be able to describe and make sure s/he is an officer) gave it to you....Yea, it's as simple as that. Even if you want to impersonate...claim a lower rank. In this case, a Navy Commodore won't be seen driving in a public bus.
1 Like
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by hoygift: 8:45pm
Slaps will be like
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by agarawu23(m): 8:45pm
Water Don pass garri
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by Jerrypolo(m): 8:46pm
Went for a whole commodore!!!!
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by jaxxy(m): 8:46pm
Wonder why these guys impersonate military officers.
1 Like
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by wokemzine: 8:47pm
Mods have sent so many nairalanders to maximum prison kirikiri for character deformation on BBnaija
They will need a good lawyer to shorten their jail time.
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by otijah2: 8:47pm
So a nairaland moderator had to ban me till September bc I refused to comment on BBN thread that will never add value to my life and life of others. Is that the hight of it? We should be forced to celebrate immorality of the highest record. To that mod that banned me this is just the beginning. U go tell me of what value has BBN has to offer to a common man like me. Where as there a millions of useful topics lying helplessly in each sections of nairaland. Continue
4 Likes
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by Pavore9: 8:48pm
His life will never remain the same!
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by cr7rooney10(m): 8:48pm
Wafe ku laleyi eh
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by IamPopular(m): 8:50pm
He qo receive beatinq from navy,beatinq from army, so sowie for you... U qo need psycholoqist after this whole beatinq
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by buaz: 8:52pm
wetin de man do abi he insult tan ba
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by 12submarine(m): 8:52pm
Dude is mad. He can't even impersonate a rank that is reasonable with his age. I think commodore is equivalent to maj gen or brig gen in the army. How can he be of that rank with this his age. I don't think this face is more than 40 yrs.
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by Cool83(m): 8:53pm
everyday for the thief, one day for the owner.
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by DonBobes(m): 8:54pm
Woz tze 4k!
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by Flexherbal(m): 8:54pm
E don't over this one .
|Re: Army Arrests Man For Impersonating A Navy Commodore by Flexherbal(m): 8:55pm
E don over this one .
